Business

TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days

Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years.Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla for the first time since April 2020, S3 Partners revealed in a report titled "Apple is the New #1 Short" on Wednesday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Tesla Model S#Tesla Inc
Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
STOCKS
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
thebrag.com

Australian billionaire launches attack on Elon Musk

Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has called out Elon Musk and questioned whether the Telsa founder is actually concerned about conserving the environment. In May, Musk dismissed green hydrogen, calling it the most dumb thing I could possibly imagine for energy storage”. “I really...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit

Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.
SPARKS, NV
The Independent

Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus

Tesla is preparing to unveil an AI-powered humanoid robot that it hopes will transform factories, workplaces and homes around the world. Chief executive Elon Musk will reveal the first prototype of the Tesla Optimus bot at the company’s annual AI Day on 30 September. Mr Musk has previously blamed...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla is borrowing Autopilot team for Optimus humanoid robot project

Elon Musk said that Tesla is borrowing the Autopilot team for its Optimus humanoid robot project, which has a deadline at the end of the month. The CEO has said that the Tesla Bot project has become a priority. Tesla’s approach to selling Autopilot, and now its Full Self-Driving (FSD)...
CARS
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk Launches New Product Poking Fun at His Twitter Lawsuit — and It's Already Sold Out

If you're looking to burn 1,000 Dogecoin (or approximately $60), Elon Musk has a new product for you. The billionaire Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder just launched a limited-edition Tesla Cyberwhistle, with a design inspired by Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck, encouraging his Twitter followers to "blow the whistle" — a nod to the controversy surrounding his lapsed purchase of the social media platform.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Is What Keeps Him Up At Night

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA runs multiple businesses and is swamped with concerns, given the tough operating environment. What Happened: The two technologies that keep Musk up at night currently are the orbital launch of SpaceX’s Starship and the wider release of Tesla’s full-self-driving (FSD) software, the billionaire said in an interview at the opening session of the 2022 ONS conference held in Stavanger, Norway.
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Tesla's Reduced Wait Times Should Worry Rivals, Says Analyst

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he's embarrassed by the brand's high and rising prices, and he wants to do everything he can to get people their cars in a timely fashion. If Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for its vehicles, it may not have to hike the prices so much, since it wouldn't be worried about forecasting inflation and pricing for supplies so far down the road. Musk recently admitted:
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

California DMV Accuses Tesla of Misleading Marketing That Could Lead to a Name Change for This Tesla Feature

Touted by Elon Musk as “the acceleration of sustainable energy and autonomy,” Tesla Inc. produces a range of zero-emission electric vehicles that herald a gasoline-free future. However, the company is not without its troubles. Recent woes include accusations by the DMV that may force Tesla to change the name of one of its most popular features.
CALIFORNIA STATE

