ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Lord's My Shepherd, The Last Post, and a poignant National Anthem: Read the Order of Service for the Queen's funeral

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Westminster Abbey, 11am, Monday, September 19

Before the service, the tenor bell is tolled every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life.

MUSIC BEFORE THE SERVICE

Fantasia of Four Parts

Orlando Gibbons (1583–1625)

Romanza (Symphony No 5 in D)

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958)

Reliqui Domum Meum

Peter Maxwell Davies (1934–2016)

Meditation on ‘Brother James’s Air’

Harold Darke (1888–1976)

Prelude on ‘Ecce Jam Noctis’, Op 157 No 3

Healey Willan (1880–1968)

Psalm Prelude Set 1 no 2

Herbert Howells (1892–1983)

In The Country, Op 194 no 2

Charles Villiers Stanford (1852–1924)

Fantasy on ‘O Paradise’

Malcolm Williamson (1931–2003)

Elegy, Op 58

Sir Edward Elgar (1857–1934)

Andante espressivo (Sonata in G, Op 28) Elgar

Sospiri, Op 70 Elgar

The Procession of Religious Representatives (from the Churches in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the leaders of Jewish, Hindu, Muslim and other faiths) moves to places in the Nave and the Sacrarium.

All remain seated.

ORDER OF SERVICE

All stand.

Her Majesty’s coffin enters the Abbey, surmounted by the Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre, borne by the bearer party including: The King, The Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The Duke of York, Countess of Wessex, Earl of Wessex, Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Earl Snowdon, Peter Phillips; Duke of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent, Duke of Kent.

The choir sings:

THE SENTENCES

John 11: 25–26; Job 19: 25–27; 1 Timothy 6: 7; Job 1: 21

The Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, sing:

Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts; shut not thy merciful ears unto our prayer; but spare us, Lord most holy, O God most mighty, O holy and most merciful Saviour, thou most worthy Judge eternal, suffer us not, at our last hour, for any pains of death, to fall from thee. Amen.

The Book of Common Prayer, 1549

Heard a voice from heaven, saying unto me, Write, From henceforth blessed are the dead which die in the Lord: even so saith the Spirit; for they rest from their labours. Amen.

Revelation 14:13

THE BIDDING

By Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster (extract):

In grief and also in profound thanksgiving we come to this House of God, to a place of prayer, to a church where remembrance and hope are sacred duties. Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer. With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people. With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear. Now, in silence, let us in our hearts and minds recall our many reasons for thanksgiving, pray for all members of her family, and commend Queen Elizabeth to the care and keeping of almighty God.

A brief silence is kept.

All sing:

THE DAY THOU GAVEST

The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended, the darkness falls at thy behest; to thee our morning hymns ascended, thy praise shall sanctify our rest.

We thank thee that thy Church unsleeping, while Earth rolls onward into light, through all the world her watch is keeping, and rests not now by day or night.

As o’er each continent and island the dawn leads on another day, the voice of prayer is never silent, nor dies the strain of praise away.

The sun that bids us rest is waking our brethren ’neath the western sky, and hour by hour fresh lips are making thy wondrous doings heard on high.

So be it, Lord! thy throne shall never, like Earth’s proud empires, pass away; thy kingdom stands, and grows for ever, till all thy creatures own thy sway.

John Ellerton (1826–93); St. Clement Scholefield (1839–1904)

THE FIRST LESSON

1 Corinthians 15: 20–26, 53–end, read by Baroness Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

All remain seated as the choir sings:

THE PSALM

Psalm 42: 1–7, composed for this service by Judith Weir CBE

Like as the hart desireth the water-brooks: so longeth my soul after thee, O God.

My soul is athirst for God, yea, even for the living God: when shall I come to appear before the presence of God?

My tears have been my meat day and night: while they daily say unto me, Where is now thy God?

Now when I think thereupon, I pour out my heart by myself: for I went with the multitude, and brought them forth into the house of God;

In the voice of praise and thanksgiving: among such as keep holy-day.

Why art thou so full of heaviness, O my soul: and why art thou so disquieted within me?

Put thy trust in God: for I will yet give him thanks for the help of his countenance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fofFl_0i0rFcxA00
The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday September 19, 2022

THE SECOND LESSON

John 14: 1–9a, read by Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss

All stand to sing:

THE LORD’S MY SHEPHERD

The Lord’s my shepherd, I’ll not want; he makes me down to lie

in pastures green; he leadeth me

the quiet waters by.

My soul he doth restore again,

and me to walk doth make

within the paths of righteousness,

e’en for his own name’s sake.

The choir sings:

Yea, though I walk through death’s dark vale, yet will I fear none ill; for thou art with me, and thy rod

and staff me comfort still.

All sing:

My table thou hast furnished in presence of my foes; my head thou dost with oil anoint, and my cup overflows.

Goodness and mercy all my life shall surely follow me; and in God’s house for evermore my dwelling place shall be.

Psalm 23 in Scottish Psalter 1650 Crimond attributed to Jessie Seymour Irvine (1836–87), harmony by David Grant (1833–93), descant by William Baird Ross (1871–1950)

THE SERMON

By the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby

All remain seated as the choir sings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdyBy_0i0rFcxA00
Queen Elizabeth waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee in June

THE ANTHEM

My soul, there is a country

Far beyond the stars,

Where stands a winged sentry

All skilful in the wars:

There above noise, and danger,

Sweet Peace sits crowned with smiles,

And One born in a manger

Commands the beauteous files.

He is thy gracious friend,

And (O my soul, awake!)

Did in pure love descend,

To die here for thy sake.

If thou canst get but thither,

There grows the flower of Peace,

The Rose that cannot wither,

Thy fortress, and thy ease.

Leave then thy foolish ranges,

For none can thee secure,

But One who never changes,

Thy God, thy Life, thy Cure.

Henry Vaughan (1621–95); from Songs of Farewell Hubert Parry (1848–1918)

THE PRAYERS

Led by Mark Birch, Minor Canon and Precentor, the Prayers are read by:

Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland;

Shermara Fletcher, Principal Officer for Pentecostal and Charismatic Relations, Churches Together in England;

Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London and Dean of His Majesty’s Chapels Royal;

Canon Helen Cameron, Moderator of the Free Churches Group;

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster;

Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York

The choir sings Psalm 34:8 as composed for the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 by Ralph Vaughan Williams:

O taste and see how gracious the Lord is, blest is the man that trusteth in him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHrKn_0i0rFcxA00
The Queen pictured with her son the new monarch King Charles during the Platinum Jubilee

THE LORD’S PRAYER

All stand to sing:

LOVE DIVINE, ALL LOVES EXCELLING

Love divine, all loves excelling,

joy of heaven, to earth come down,

fix in us thy humble dwelling,

all thy faithful mercies crown.

Jesu, thou art all compassion,

pure unbounded love thou art;

visit us with thy salvation,

enter every trembling heart.

Come, almighty to deliver,

let us all thy life receive;

suddenly return, and never,

never more thy temples leave.

Thee we would be always blessing,

serve thee as thy hosts above,

pray, and praise thee, without ceasing, glory in thy perfect love.

Finish then thy new creation,

pure and spotless let us be;

let us see thy great salvation,

perfectly restored in thee,

changed from glory into glory

till in heaven we take our place,

till we cast our crowns before thee,

lost in wonder, love, and praise!

Charles Wesley (1707–88)

All remain standing for:

THE COMMENDATION

The Archbishop of Canterbury says:

Let us commend to the mercy of God, our maker and redeemer, the soul of Elizabeth, our late Queen.

Heavenly Father, King of kings, Lord and giver of life, who of thy grace in creation didst form mankind in thine own image, and in thy great love offerest us life eternal in Christ Jesus; claiming the promises of thy most blessed Son, we entrust the soul of Elizabeth, our sister here departed, to thy merciful keeping, in sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life, when Christ shall be all in all; who died and rose again to save us, and now liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, in glory for ever. Amen.

O forth, O Christian soul, from this world, in the name of God the Father almighty, who created thee; in the name of Jesus Christ, Son of the living God, who suffered for thee; in the name of the Holy Spirit, who was poured out upon thee and anointed thee. In communion with all the blessed saints, and aided by the angels and archangels and all the armies of the heavenly host, may thy portion this day be in peace, and thy dwelling in the heavenly Jerusalem. Amen.

All remain standing as the choir sings:

THE ANTHEM

Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Alleluia! Amen.

Romans 8:35a, 38b–end, composed for this service by Sir James MacMillan

THE BLESSING

God grant to the living grace; to the departed rest; to the Church, The King, the Commonwealth, and all people, peace and concord, and to us sinners, life everlasting; and the blessing of God almighty, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, be among you and remain with you always. Amen.

All remain standing for:

THE LAST POST

REVEILLE

All sing:

THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Queen’s Piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns, plays Sleep, dearie, Sleep. All remain standing as the coffin leaves the church while sub-organist plays Fantasia in C minor

MUSIC AFTER THE SERVICE

Allegro maestoso (Sonata in G, Op 28) Sir Edward Elgar

ST GEORGE'S CHAPEL, WINDSOR CASTLE, MONDAY SEPTEMBER 19, 2022, 4PM

Organ music before service includes works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Dame Ethel Smyth, Herbert Howells and Sir Edward Elgar.

4pm, coffin enters. Bearer party includes senior royals as earlier, but not including William’s children. Includes senior courtiers from both Queen’s and Charles’s households.

PSALM 121

All then sit as the Choir sings:

THE RUSSIAN CONTAKION OF THE DEPARTED

THE BIDDING

By the Dean of Windsor

Extract: We pray that God will give us grace to honour her memory by following her example, and that, with our sister Elizabeth, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.

All remain standing.

ALL MY HOPE ON GOD IS FOUNDED

All my Hope on God is Founded, by Robert Bridges, based on the German of Joachim Neander (1650–80)

Revelation 21.1–7, Read by the Dean of Windsor

Extract: I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

THE PRAYERS

Read by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of the Royal Chapel, Windsor Great Park.

All say together:

THE LORD’S PRAYER

All sit as the Choir sings:

THE MOTET

By John Donne (1572–1631) to music by Sir William Henry Harris, KCVO (1883–1973), sometime Organist, St George’s Chapel

All stand for the presentation, in silence, of the Instruments of State, to be received by the Dean of Windsor, from the Queen’s Bargemaster and a Serjeant of Arms, who places them on the High Altar.

CHRIST IS MADE THE SURE FOUNDATION

Christ is Made the Sure Foundation, from Latin 7th century translated by John M. Neale (1818-66)

At the end of the hymn, The Queen’s Company Camp Colour is placed on the coffin by The King having received it from the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel Grenadier Guards.

The Lord Chamberlain breaks his wand which is placed upon the coffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tx67S_0i0rFcxA00
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St George's Chapel (pictured) in the grounds of Windsor Castle 

THE COMMITTAL

As the coffin is lowered, the Dean of Windsor says:

THE PSALM

Psalm 103, 13–17

Garter King of Arms proclaims:

THE STYLES AND TITLES OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

THUS it hath pleased Almighty God to take out of this transitory life unto His Divine Mercy the late Most High, Most Mighty, and Most Excellent Monarch, Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, and Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The Queen’s Piper plays a lament

THE BLESSING

Pronounced by the Archbishop of Canterbury

THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

All remain standing.

THE VOLUNTARY

Prelude and Fugue in C Minor Johann Sebastian Bach

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service

Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral

Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show

A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ellerton
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Stephen Lord
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Healey Willan
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Edward Elgar
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen's headscarf laid across her pony Emma's saddle for the funeral procession is an Hermès design featuring Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews complete with the stable, equerry and royal carriages

The headscarf which was laid across the Queen's favourite pony in a poignant moment at her funeral on Monday was a 1993 Hermes design dedicated to Buckingham Palace's stables. Emma, a black pony, was spotted on the side of the road as the Queen's body arrived at Windsor Castle earlier this week, accompanied by Terry Pendry, who has held his position as Queen's head groom for the past 25 years.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Name of Thrones: Records reveal the Queen Consort Camilla has the SAME distant relative as Kit Harrington - pair share 17th Century ancestor who was staunch backer of Charles I in Civil War

Queen Consort Camilla is related to Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington - through a staunch supporter of King Charles I in the English Civil War. Her Royal Highness, 75, is a distant cousin of Harrington, 35, due to the fact that they share John Tufton, the 2nd Earl of Thanet, as an ancestor, ancestry website Findmypast have revealed.
WORLD
Daily Mail

United by their grief for the Queen: The moment stony-faced King Charles, William, Harry and Andrew waited together at Windsor Castle to escort monarch to her final resting place

Extraordinary new photos have emerged of the Royal Family waiting together at Windsor Castle as they prepared to escort the Queen to her final resting place in St George's Chapel. The pictures show a family scene that is both ordinary and - given their positions, uniforms and the intensely public...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Shorter, smaller, less expensive': Charles wants slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy – and could choose the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning on June 2 for his own, plans for 'Operation Golden Orb' reveal

King Charles III wants a slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy and he could choose to have it take place on the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning, it is being reported. The new monarch, who has spent the last 12 days leading the nation in mourning...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Last Post#A New Earth#National Anthem#St George#Jewish#Hindu#Muslim#Imperial State Crown#The Bearer Party
Daily Mail

Up to 20 of the Queen's Buckingham Palace staff are told they could lose their jobs after 100 of King Charles III's Clarence House staff were also warned their posts were under threat

Royal staff at Buckingham Palace who worked for the late Queen said they have been 'let down' after being told their jobs may be at risk under King Charles III. A letter has been sent to a number of employees saying that a 'very small minority' will lose their jobs and that consultations will be held.
JOBS
Daily Mail

Harry suggested bringing in a 'mediator to clear the air' to resolve the royal rift during Spring meeting with Charles… but the plan left Camilla 'spluttering over her tea', while William felt 'relief' at his brother's move to US, new book claims

Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to solve his rift with the rest of the Royal Family, causing Camilla to 'splutter over her tea', a royal book has claimed. In a book soon to be published about The Firm, The New Royals, author and journalist Katie Nicholl addressed the deepening division between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family after Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals and begin a new life in the US in 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Queen didn't want 'pomp and ceremony for herself' at funeral and simply wanted to be buried next to her father - 'but she recognised the role she played', royal experts claim

The Queen didn't want 'pomp and ceremony for herself' and simply wanted to be buried next to her father - 'but she recognised the role she played', according to royal experts. Her late Majesty, who died at Balmoral aged 96, was laid to rest in a moving private ceremony at Windsor's King George VI Memorial Chapel on Monday night - following a huge and prestigious public funeral at Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen Rania of Jordan re-wore the black coat dress she sported to meet the Queen in 2001 as she joined King Abdullah II for the funeral - after praising Her Majesty's 'generous' advice

Queen Rania of Jordan paid tribute to the Queen by re-wearing an outfit she had previously worn to meet the monarch when she attended her funeral. The glamorous royal, 52, looked respectful in the black ruffled fabric wrap coat, as she attend the state funeral of the monarch with King Abdullah II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales took the 'dominant' role in parenting Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Queen's funeral and gave them 'gentle directions' while remaining 'calm and natural', expert claims

The Prince and Princess of Wales were 'calm and natural' with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Queen's funeral despite being under enormous scrutiny, a parenting expert has claimed. Royal fans praised Prince William and Kate Middleton for being 'wonderful' parents after the nine-year-old heir to the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Sunrise newsreader Edwina Bartholomew slams sexist claims she 'abandoned' her children to travel to London to cover the Queen's funeral

Edwina Bartholomew has hit back at sexist trolls who accused her of 'abandoning' her young children so she could travel to England to cover the Queen's funeral. The Sunrise newsreader joined co-anchors Natalie Barr and David Koch in London to assist with Channel Seven's round-the-clock reporting on the historic event.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

TOM UTLEY: I can't join the chorus heaping abuse on Phil and Holly... after all, I jumped the queue to see Winston Churchill lying in state

Today I can only throw myself on readers’ mercy as I confess that, aged 11, I jumped the queue for Sir Winston Churchill’s lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. What’s more, I would eagerly have done the same thing again last week, had I been lucky enough to be handed a press pass to witness the same state occasion for our beloved late Queen.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Britain's bravest WW2 spy who led daring sabotage missions in heart of Nazi-occupied Europe before being executed by Hitler's goons is remembered as his never-before-seen archive goes up for auction

The secret archive of 'Britain's bravest spy' in World War Two has been unveiled for auction - 77 years after his execution by the Nazis. Major Francis Suttill, a criminal barrister before the war, built an underground resistance army in Nazi-occupied Europe after being parachuted behind enemy lines. The Special...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

613K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy