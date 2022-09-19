Read full article on original website
Catch a Glimpse of Evansville’s Infamous Ghost- Grey Lady Ghost Tours are Back at Willard Library
It's the most wonderful time of the year, the Halloween season!. Willard Library is truly a historical gem in Evansville. In fact, did you know that Willard Library is the oldest operating library in the state of Indiana? It's true! Willard Library opened its doors over a century ago, in 1885. When you visit Willard Library the very first thing you will notice is the stunning gothic architecture that makes this historical building hauntingly beautiful. Willard Library is also home to the most notorious ghost in the region, the Grey Lady!
After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!
The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
‘Pumpkin & Pickle Festival’ to debut in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A new festival is going to be making a debut in Owensboro this fall, and organizers tell us it’s a switch-up from a seasonal event they’ve held before. The owner of the Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company explains why the “Sunflower & Pickle Festival” switched to pumpkins this year. “Well, […]
Local park hopes people have a happy Owl-o-Ween
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – John James Audubon State Park wants people to not only meet its park naturalists, but also two owls named Boo and Owlivia. Officials with John James Audubon State Park have a night of crafts, snacks, films, and live animal demonstrations planned, all while allowing people to learn about owls. The event […]
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 23-25
The inaugural Sunflower Music Festival is slated for three days of live music, gorgeous sunflowers and amazing food and drinks on September 23-25 this year. With a lineup that includes more than 10 musicians and bands and over a MILLION sunflowers to enjoy, you get the best of both worlds at Trunnell’s Farm Market. You can even camp out at this family-friendly event! Tickets will not be sold at the gate, but you can purchase them right here, with prices starting at $49.99.
Funk in the City returns this fall to Haynie's Corner
Haynie's Corner is hosting an art festival "Fall Funk In The City" this Saturday, September 24. The event is taking place from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Haynie's Corner Arts District along Parret Street in Evansville. The festival features more than 80 artists from throughout the region, food...
You Can Go to The Olde Courthouse Catacombs and House of Lecter on Us
The Tri-State's scariest haunted house opens this weekend and we have your chance to win passes!. The Old Courthouse Catacombs and House of Lecter have been Halloween staples in the Evansville area since 1980, making it one of the longest-running Halloween events in the United States. In years past, we have seen themes like Monster Dolls, The Night Walkers, and several themes based on movies like Scream, It, Friday The 13th, and more. The tradition continues in 2022 with a new theme that will surely terrify you!
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
Blindfolded Bowling Chairity Tournament Coming to Owensboro
A unique twist on the game of bowling will be happening in Owensboro for a great cause. Bowling is a fun way to pass time for many. Whether you are a kid who uses bumpers or you are an adult who plays in leagues that gets strike after strike. No matter what your skill level is, you can always find some fun while at the bowling alley. That being said, what if everyone playing was on the same level? Let's say that everyone playing had the same disadvantage. Wouldn't that make bowling a little more intriguing? For example, how interesting would it be if everyone playing were blindfolded? You'll be able to find out firsthand in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena
It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
The Best and Most Delicious Way to Make a Chef Boyardee Pizza
It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day and yours truly is celebrating. I could eat pizza every single day and my go-to is Pepperoni! I love a variety of pizza places around the Tristate (special shout outs to Turoni's Forget-Me-Not Inn in Evansville and 54 Pizza Express and Y-Not Pizza & Wings here in Owensboro). I love all three. If I am in Evansville, there's a strong likelihood I'll be busting up in Turoni's. If I am at home in Owensboro and want to take out, I'm calling 54 or Y-Not.
Boonville’s National Night Out Rescheduled Date
You can meet and greet with the Boonville Police Department while enjoying food, games, and other activities on the rescheduled date for Boonville's National Night Out. National Night Out was first established in 1984, and throughout the years many communities around the country have joined in on the fun. What is National Night Out? According to National Night Out's website:
Owensboro celebrates Halloween season with Truck of Treats event
As we enter the fall, people start getting ready for Halloween. Dugan Best Recreation Center, New Hope and Good Shepard are getting ready to celebrate by hosting their second annual Halloween Truck of Treats Carnival in the Park.
EVSC talks furries, critical race theory in new video
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation released a short new video in which spokesman Jason Woebkenberg dispels various rumors and answers questions students and parents may have for the school corporation. The first subject Woebkenberg went into was CRT, short for “critical race theory”. Researchers say this theory explores how laws, social and […]
Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
Poseville, Indiana Man Competing in the USA Mullet Championships
You can help one Poseville man be named the best mullet in the United States. Over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. Perhaps we can credit its resurgence in popularity to Morgan Wallen?
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
Popular Evansville, Indiana Deli Owners Explain Why Their Business Must Close
It may feel like we are on the other side of the pandemic, but for some small businesses, it's too late. The toll of increasing food prices and the cost of almost everything going up is the reason that one of our favorite lunch spots is closing. Downtown Evansville Staple.
