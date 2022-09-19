A unique twist on the game of bowling will be happening in Owensboro for a great cause. Bowling is a fun way to pass time for many. Whether you are a kid who uses bumpers or you are an adult who plays in leagues that gets strike after strike. No matter what your skill level is, you can always find some fun while at the bowling alley. That being said, what if everyone playing was on the same level? Let's say that everyone playing had the same disadvantage. Wouldn't that make bowling a little more intriguing? For example, how interesting would it be if everyone playing were blindfolded? You'll be able to find out firsthand in Owensboro, Kentucky.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO