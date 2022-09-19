Read full article on original website
Jay-Z’s Verse on DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Is a Master Class in Mature Lyricism
What does DJ Khaled do, exactly? It’s a question that reverberates across the past decade and a half of pop music, with a number of possible answers. He yells about who’s the best (trick question, the answer is always we); he collects famous friends; and every so often, he coaxes those friends into doing some truly inspired work, possibly by yelling at them that they’re the best. Lil Wayne on “We Takin’ Over,” Ludacris on the “I’m So Hood” remix, Drake on “I’m on One,” Rihanna on “Wild Thoughts,” Beyoncé on “Shining” — what all these performances have in common is a hyped-up feeling of belief in oneself that’s as big and bountiful as Khaled’s own. His hits are fun to listen to, and they sound like they were fun to make, too.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago
On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
Young Guru Shows Proof Jay-Z Recorded His ‘God Did’ Verse in One Take
Jay-Z's "God Did" verse was the talk of the hip-hop world following the release of DJ Khaled's new album of the same name. Now, Hov's personal engineer, Young Guru, is showing proof that the prolific rap star recorded the nearly four-minute verse in one take. On Sept 4., Guru hopped...
hotnewhiphop.com
Maino Puts Fat Joe In His "Top 5" & Is "Inspired" By His Longevity In Hip Hop
Maintaining longevity in the entertainment industry isn't an easy feat. When many hopefuls enter the industry, they hope for riches, fame, and a long and successful career, but far more often than not, we see people get their 15 minutes before they're replaced with the next shiny new toy. This happens often in Hip Hop as new artists emerge and receive their viral hit or much-talked-about project until someone else enters the game and steals their attention.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of Millions
When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares New Video for “Ungrateful”: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new music video from her latest album Traumazine. Directed by Colin Tilley, the visual for her Key Glock collaboration “Ungrateful” opens with Megan in the bedroom, following her outside and to a funeral, where she meets a doppelgänger of herself dressed in white. Check it out below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper
People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
hotnewhiphop.com
Alleged Audio Of August Alsina Confronting Tory Lanez Surfaces Online
More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward ‘Serenade’ Series
Femme It Forward, in partnership with Live Nation, has announced its next set of Serenade shows. Under the umbrella that “men celebrate women too,” Boyz II Men, Eric Benét, New Edition’s Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Morris Day, Donell Jones, and Musiq Soulchild are among the music acts set to headline a series of upcoming shows across various U.S. cities. More from VIBE.comDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle DebateWatch Boyz II Men Hilariously Fumble The Bag On 'Celebrity Family Feud'Ne-Yo Calls "Bullsh*t" On Those Who've Cancelled R. Kelly's Music “We’re looking forward to bringing our Serenade concert series to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"
PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
