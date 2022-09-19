ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 11-17)?

By Mike Duprez
 2 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-Sept. 16 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 26th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Editor’s note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Mason Fortune, Millbrook, Football

This one brings out the wow factor. The Millbrook quarterback completed 18 of 23 passes for a whopping 496 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 58-10 rout of Sanderson. You just don't see that often in high school.

Nathan Leacock, Millbrook, Football

Somebody had to catch Fortune’s passes. That’s an understatement for sure. Leacock grabbed 9 for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Maddie Smith, University Christian, Volleyball

The 6-foot-1 junior is one of the state's top hitters. Smith walloped 24 kills against Bandys and 28 against Asheville School.

Javarius Green, Crest

The three-star prospect who has six college offers caught touchdown passes of 72 and 37 yards and returned a punt for a touchdown. He’s obviously dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Tyler Mason, Mount Airy

Mason had a big night, running 13 times for 250 yards and 5 touchdowns. That's 19 yards a carry.

Kemarion Baldwin, St. Pauls

Baldwin ran 19 times for 202 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 52-6 win over Fairmont.

Tyrese Simpson, East Columbus, Football

Simpson grabbed three interceptions in a 55-14 win over Lejeune. He also made four tackles.

Nathan Carr, Ledford, Football

The senior dual-threat quarterback had a huge night in the undefeated Panthers’ 42-21 win over Providence Grove. Carr was 11-of-17 for 198 yards ands 2 touchdowns without an interception. He also ran 14 times for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's a routine game for Carr, who can beat you with his right arm or legs equally well.

John Howard, Ragsdale, Cross Country

Howard, a junior, won a 4-A Metro meet in a time of 15:59, besting his nearest competitor by over a minute. It was ranked by ncmilesplit.com as an elite performance.

Daylin Lee, Shelby, Football

Shelby's dynamic quarterback was nearly perfect in a 70-0 rout of Cherryville, completing 8- of 10 passes for 225 yards and 6 touchdowns.

