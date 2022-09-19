Read full article on original website
A'ja Wilson called on everyone to 'take 4 shots' before Las Vegas' WNBA championship parade
WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray tried to wrestle the microphone away from the 26-year-old superstar as she called on Usher to attend the celebrations.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas Aces win first-ever WNBA championship
The Las Vegas Aces are bringing their first-ever WNBA championship back to Las Vegas. The Aces took down the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,652 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday night to grab the final series 3-1. The first half included a total of...
Becky Hammon's head coaching triumph with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces was about 'proving myself right'
Becky Hammon's former coaches, former San Antonio Spurs colleagues, and current players all knew what she could do: "She was gonna be a great coach."
Kelsey Plum crashed her teammates' WNBA Finals press conference with a giant speaker blasting on her shoulder
With a huge speaker in one hand and a bottle of booze in the other, the goggles-clad Las Vegas Aces guard burst into the room and danced on stage.
Dallas Wings fire coach Vickie Johnson despite playoff berth
The Dallas Wings fired coach Vickie Johnson on Monday, opting to not exercise the team option on her contract. Johnson, 50, went 32-36 in her two seasons in Dallas, making the playoffs both years and losing in the first round. This season, Johnson led the Wings to their best record, 18-18, since the team moved to Dallas in 2016.
After falling just short of a WNBA title once again, here's why next season's Sun team will look different
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Engine did everything she could. She never once sputtered. It still wasn’t enough. Alyssa Thomas finished the 2022 WNBA season with back-to-back triple-doubles, a historic rarity that’s turning more commonplace in the league. But instead of heading back to Las Vegas for a winner-take-all Game 5, Thomas and Connecticut Sun teammates had to walk by the visitors’ locker room to hear the Las Vegas Aces popping bottles and answering questions about dynasties.
The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Dallas Wings part ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons
The Dallas Wings announced on Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons. Johnson's contract contained a team option for the 2023 season which the Wings decided not to pick up. "While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I...
Liberty's Ionescu, Laney Rep USA's World Cup Roster
Those expecting to see New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney collaborate at the height of their basketball powers are appearing to get their wish before 2022 lets out. The metropolitan pair was part of the 12-woman roster released by USA Basketball on Monday as the program prepares...
Hottest 2022 Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear includes t-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies, socks
The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship when a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun gave them a 3-1 series victory in the WNBA Finals. It was the franchise's first championship in its 25-year history and an incredible roster and coaching staff have quickly become by loved by the Las Vegas fanbase after the franchise moved there in 2018. Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon led the team to a championship in her first year at the helm and stars like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young helped the club put together a magical season. Now, you can get Aces WNBA championship gear here.
Gregg Popovich reacts to Aces’ Becky Hammon winning WNBA title in first season after leaving Spurs
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA championship on Sunday. Aces head coach Becky Hammon certainly made her presence known in her first year with the team. Hammon was previously a member of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Spurs legendary head coach Gregg Popovich has only had good things to say about her over the years, and that continued following Becky Hammon’s WNBA championship victory, per the San Antonio Spurs on Twitter.
