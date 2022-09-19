Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
I-75 reopens after beer covered roadway due to semi crash in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — I-75 southbound has reopened in Hernando County after the roadway was filled with cases of Coors Light beer that spilled following a crash on Wednesday morning. The crash involved several tractor trailers at mile marker 296, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Minor injuries were...
Bay News 9
Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible
TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
Bay News 9
Pasco teacher still gets a thrill: "I get excited for them"
LAND O’ LAKES – A Pasco County educator has mastered the art of student engagement and success in the classroom. But her impact reaches the entire campus. Bonnie Brown loves boosting the confidence of her 1st grade students at Bexley Elementary. For Brown, it’s all about helping her students grow.
Bay News 9
Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices
GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
Bay News 9
Clermont approves property tax increase
CLERMONT, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Clermont City Council hosted its final budget public hearing meeting, and city leaders approved a nearly 30% increase in the millage rate. The Clermont City Council approved an increase in property taxes. Commissioners boosted the millage rate from 4.2% to 5.06%, nearly 30%
