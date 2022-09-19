ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Student project teaches water conservation in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some junior high students in Boardman are learning valuable lessons in water conservation and the environment. A ribbon was cut held Wednesday for newly finished improvements to the Rain Garden at Glenwood Junior High. Recently, the school installed new tables, benches and raised garden plots,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman middle school students get new outdoor classroom

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Students at Boardman Glenwood Junior High have a new classroom. Wednesday there was the ribbon cutting for this new space in the courtyard. It was paid for with $15,000 won in the Terracycle Brita & Meijer Recycled Garden Contest. Some of the money was also used to...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown leader launches new program for residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is launching a new organization to help people who want to get involved in community activity. Derrick McDowell says there are many people who would like to give back or get involved but don’t know where to begin or to whom to reach out. So, he is launching a new initiative called “We Are a Generation.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Rate hike approved for Aqua Ohio customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A settlement agreement with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission will allow for new rates to be set for water and sewer customers of Aqua Ohio. The Commission said that Aqua Ohio can increase its annual revenue for water service by $5.178 million, a 7.9% increase, and $303,595 for sewer service, an 8.9% increase.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Warren, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Warren, OH
Warren, OH
Education
WYTV.com

Power outage leads to delay for Hubbard Schools

(WKBN)- Power has been restored after thousands lost power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, it was reported that approximately 2,300 people lost power in Trumbull County. The majority of these outages were in Hubbard Township, where over 1,900 people were affected. This means that 80% of people served in Hubbard Township temporarily lost power.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

YSU could face more department cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a memo sent on Monday to Youngstown State University’s faculty, Provost Brien Smith listed 11 departments where cuts could be made. The cuts would make up for money lost from a 4 percent decrease in full-time enrollment. The following departments are on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Canfield Schools#Ursuline High School#Litter Prevention#Ohio Epa
whbc.com

ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
ALLIANCE, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown JCC holds food drive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is starting its 30th annual food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley Monday. Donations will be accepted at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, Akiva Academy, Temple El Emeth, Children...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Annual BBQ chicken dinner raises funds for local fire department

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Berlin Township Fire Department is gearing up for its annual BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser. This year, firefighters are going back to their roots, having the annual dinner at the department. The BBQ chicken dinner is the department’s only fundraiser of the year, which...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WYTV.com

Riding center to host Harvest Celebration

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Camelot Center is getting ready to host its Harvest Benefit Celebration this weekend. The Harvest Benefit will take place this Saturday at the Center on Barclay Messerly Road in Southington. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event includes live music from The Syndicate band,...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
WYTV.com

Local businesses chosen for YBI ‘shark’ contest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio —The Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) announced the five companies pitching at 2022 Shark Tank, a contest based on ABC’s Shark Tank series. YBI received over 75 applicants who pitched ideas for their businesses. A panel will explore and judge the ideas with all the businesses gaining exposure and possible investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
theislandnow.com

Is Weed Legal In Ohio?

While Ohio is among the first states in the US to legalize weed, recreational marijuana is still not legalized. To consume marijuana legally, people must obtain a license for any medical conditions. That is to say, the only way to possess weed is to have a medical card. Therefore, the...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Walmart, other stores in Boardman temporarily lose power

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage. According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power. The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was...
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

ODNR investigates drowning death of 6-year-old in Lake Erie

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a investigation was launched Saturday after a child drowned in Lake Erie. According to ODNR, a 6-year-old did not resurface after going under the water at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. Investigators said the child was swimming in...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Garage fire closes portion of Youngstown-Poland Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of the 5300 block of Youngstown-Poland Road was temporarily blocked off as officials began to investigate the cause of a garage fire. Boardman fire was called out around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in the rear wall of an attached garage. The homeowners said they woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
BOARDMAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy