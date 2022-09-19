Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Student project teaches water conservation in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some junior high students in Boardman are learning valuable lessons in water conservation and the environment. A ribbon was cut held Wednesday for newly finished improvements to the Rain Garden at Glenwood Junior High. Recently, the school installed new tables, benches and raised garden plots,...
WYTV.com
Boardman middle school students get new outdoor classroom
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Students at Boardman Glenwood Junior High have a new classroom. Wednesday there was the ribbon cutting for this new space in the courtyard. It was paid for with $15,000 won in the Terracycle Brita & Meijer Recycled Garden Contest. Some of the money was also used to...
WYTV.com
Youngstown leader launches new program for residents
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is launching a new organization to help people who want to get involved in community activity. Derrick McDowell says there are many people who would like to give back or get involved but don’t know where to begin or to whom to reach out. So, he is launching a new initiative called “We Are a Generation.”
WYTV.com
Rate hike approved for Aqua Ohio customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A settlement agreement with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission will allow for new rates to be set for water and sewer customers of Aqua Ohio. The Commission said that Aqua Ohio can increase its annual revenue for water service by $5.178 million, a 7.9% increase, and $303,595 for sewer service, an 8.9% increase.
Ohio school board member censured following dress code controversy
Chardon School Board member, Todd Albright, has become the center of a dress code controversy.
WYTV.com
Power outage leads to delay for Hubbard Schools
(WKBN)- Power has been restored after thousands lost power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, it was reported that approximately 2,300 people lost power in Trumbull County. The majority of these outages were in Hubbard Township, where over 1,900 people were affected. This means that 80% of people served in Hubbard Township temporarily lost power.
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
WYTV.com
YSU could face more department cuts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a memo sent on Monday to Youngstown State University’s faculty, Provost Brien Smith listed 11 departments where cuts could be made. The cuts would make up for money lost from a 4 percent decrease in full-time enrollment. The following departments are on the...
whbc.com
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
whbc.com
Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
WYTV.com
Youngstown JCC holds food drive
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is starting its 30th annual food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley Monday. Donations will be accepted at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, Akiva Academy, Temple El Emeth, Children...
WYTV.com
Annual BBQ chicken dinner raises funds for local fire department
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The Berlin Township Fire Department is gearing up for its annual BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser. This year, firefighters are going back to their roots, having the annual dinner at the department. The BBQ chicken dinner is the department’s only fundraiser of the year, which...
WYTV.com
Riding center to host Harvest Celebration
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Camelot Center is getting ready to host its Harvest Benefit Celebration this weekend. The Harvest Benefit will take place this Saturday at the Center on Barclay Messerly Road in Southington. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event includes live music from The Syndicate band,...
WYTV.com
Local businesses chosen for YBI ‘shark’ contest
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio —The Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) announced the five companies pitching at 2022 Shark Tank, a contest based on ABC’s Shark Tank series. YBI received over 75 applicants who pitched ideas for their businesses. A panel will explore and judge the ideas with all the businesses gaining exposure and possible investment.
theislandnow.com
Is Weed Legal In Ohio?
While Ohio is among the first states in the US to legalize weed, recreational marijuana is still not legalized. To consume marijuana legally, people must obtain a license for any medical conditions. That is to say, the only way to possess weed is to have a medical card. Therefore, the...
WYTV.com
Walmart, other stores in Boardman temporarily lose power
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart and other stores in Boardman were temporarily closed Wednesday due to a power outage. According to FirstEnergy, Walmart and Giant Eagle completely lost power, while PetSmart was partially without power. The Walmart store in Boardman reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after power was...
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
cleveland19.com
ODNR investigates drowning death of 6-year-old in Lake Erie
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a investigation was launched Saturday after a child drowned in Lake Erie. According to ODNR, a 6-year-old did not resurface after going under the water at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. Investigators said the child was swimming in...
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
WYTV.com
Garage fire closes portion of Youngstown-Poland Road
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of the 5300 block of Youngstown-Poland Road was temporarily blocked off as officials began to investigate the cause of a garage fire. Boardman fire was called out around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in the rear wall of an attached garage. The homeowners said they woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
