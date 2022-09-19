Away from the mourning crowds, some Londoners say they hope the monarchy will change

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO