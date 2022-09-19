Away from the mourning crowds, some Londoners say they hope the monarchy will change

Read full article on original website
Related
Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet
In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’
King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall
Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Queen’s name inscribed on chapel stone next to Prince Philip’s
The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and Prince Philip’s on a ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she was buried on Monday evening. The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh in a private service attended...
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial
King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Princess of Wales to walk behind coffin at Queen’s funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined senior royals to walk behind the Queen’s coffin as they said goodbye to their “Gan Gan” at her funeral. George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were flanked by the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, in the royal procession at the start of the service to celebrate the life and reign of their great-grandmother.
Queen's funeral from space: Stunning satellite images capture the huge scale of procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the streets to say their final farewells
Stunning satellite images have captured the huge scale of the Queen's funeral procession through the streets of London with hundreds of thousands lining the roads to say their final farewells after spots filled up to see the solemn procession at 9am this morning. Up to 2million people crowded into central...
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Expect These 5 Things at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 is expected to have a nationwide silence, mourning veils, pearls, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
Charles’ royal cypher revealed as he becomes King as Queen’s ER is replaced
THE Queen’s royal cypher has been all around us for the more than seven decades that she reigned. But now King Charles’ symbol will be displayed on British coins, stamps, passports, banknotes and even police uniforms. What is a cypher?. A royal cypher is a monogram used by...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles And Prince William Surprise Mourners Queueing To See The Queen's Coffin
King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, made a surprise visit to greet mourners who are queueing. Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall on Saturday. Prince William shook hands and greeted people who had been queuing overnight to pay their respects to his grandmother. He told mourners, “Thank you. It means an awful lot.”
Sailors pulling gun carriage carrying Queen’s coffin arrive at Westminster Abbey
A procession took place through the streets of London as Her Majesty’s coffin travelled from Westminster Hall, where she had been lying in state for four days, to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. Two thousand people, including the royal family, world leaders, and senior politicians, will be in attendance...
A deep rumbling rose from 10,000 voices... 'The Queen!': Her coffin was brought through an avenue of battleships. A cavalry of princes and dukes escorted her cortege. No wonder Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral left her subjects with imperishable memories
It is more than 120 years since Britain last buried a reigning Queen — and back in 1901, the impact of Queen Victoria’s death on the nation was as great as 2022’s outpouring of grief and respect for Elizabeth II. On the streets of London, unprecedented crowds...
A last lament for The Queen: Monarch's personal bagpiper plays moving lone song as her coffin is lowered into the vault at St George’s Chapel in Windsor
Queen Elizabeth II's personal bagpiper paid a poignant final farewell to Her Majesty with a moving performance as the Monarch's coffin was lowered into the vault at St George's Chapel on Monday - following her state funeral. The congregation fell silent as Pipe Major Paul Burns played an emotional lone...
Dean of Westminster says Queen's funeral is 'on a scale that even Westminster Abbey doesn't often do'
The Queen's state funeral will remember the late monarch's place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said. The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey - the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.
Hugh Grant 'sobs' over poignant images of the late Queen's pony Emma watching Her Majesty's funeral procession heading to Windsor Castle
Hugh Grant has revealed he 'sobbed' when he saw the poignant images of the late Queen's pony Emma watching Her Majesty's funeral procession on Monday. In touching scenes beamed around the world, 24-year-old Emma stepped out to greet the Monarch for the last time, as the royal hearse arrived in Windsor.
classicfm.com
The Queen’s funeral: how music will play a role at the Westminster Abbey service
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know so far about the music. Her Majesty was a champion of classical music, so it’s expected that her funeral will feature music special to the late Queen’s life.
NME
London’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival postponed until October due to Queen’s funeral
London’s HowTheLightGetsIn festival has been postponed until early next month due to its initial date clashing with the Queen’s state funeral weekend. The event, described as “the world’s leading festival of ideas and music”, was originally set to take place at Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath last Saturday and Sunday (September 17/18).
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0