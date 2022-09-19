Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.08 - I Get a Kick Out of You - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Secrets are exposed to reveal the past can’t be escaped. A DNA test reveals a location for Evan’s father. Jess hosts a historical reenactment. A Hollywood star comes to offer Bree a movie deal.
NCIS Boss Offers Update For Fans Hoping Michael Weatherly Returns As Tony DiNozzo
Now that CBS drama Bull is done and Jason Bull's story is finished, fans have been hoping for Michael Weatherly to return to NCIS to reprise his role as Tony DiNozzo. With the actor no longer busy elsewhere on primetime this fall, could he return for the upcoming 20th season? Showrunner Steven D. Binder recently opened up about it.
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5
Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
NCIS finally makes big Mark Harmon change following his exit
It looks like Agent Gibbs is gone for good, and NCIS is acting accordingly. The procedural has changed its opening credits, removing series veteran Mark Harmon from it following his exit last year. The new opening credits for NCIS season 20, which debuted yesterday (September 19) in the US, doesn't...
'NCIS' Season 20 Looks Completely Different Without Mark Harmon
NCIS Season 20 kicked off on Monday night, and the show looks completely different without longtime star Mark Harmon. Parade noted that for the new season, producers created a fresh intro with a montage of the new cast members, including actor Gary Cole, who plays Alden Parker. Cole's character was chosen as the replacement for Harmon's Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who exited the show early in Season 19 and is now living a peaceful life in Alaska.
