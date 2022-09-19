ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galway, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Pair charged in Lake George attack

LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galway, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, NY
City
Galway, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls

On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Malta bathroom vandalized

A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
MALTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire

FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flag#Motorcycle Accident
WNYT

Bond hearing for Sue Kelly rescheduled for next Tuesday

The fate of animals seized in an animal cruelty case in Fulton County will remain in limbo a bit longer. We told you yesterday, a bond hearing was pushed back to Thursday. It has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday. More than fifty dogs and other animals were seized from...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides

A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Manslaughter trial of former Mass MoCA director to begin

After a mistrial in June, the manslaughter trial of the former director of Mass MoCA was scheduled to move ahead Monday. That’s according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Joe Thompson is accused of hitting and killing a motorcycle rider in North Adams in 2018.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga

Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy