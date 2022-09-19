Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
WNYT
Six apartments damaged in Schenectady fire
The American Red Cross is helping 16 people after a fire in Schenectady. The fire happened Tuesday on Congress Street. Six apartments were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
iheart.com
City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday
On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
WNYT
Pair charged in Lake George attack
LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
newyorkalmanack.com
Carleton’s Raid in 1780 Devastated Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties
British Maj. Christopher Carleton’s raid was part of a larger strategy that played out across upstate New York and Vermont. Together with Carleton’s raiders, Sir John Johnson swept across the Schoharie and Mohawk Valleys, Col. John Munro attacked Ballston Spa, and Lt. Richard Houghton raided Royalton, Vermont during the autumn of 1780.
Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls
On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
WNYT
Malta bathroom vandalized
A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire
FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
North Adams restaurant reopening under new ownership
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is set to reopen on September 22 under new ownership. Chris Bonnivier of Adams, Sandra Lopez Nieves, and Joseph Bevilacqua will be taking over the restaurant.
WNYT
Adirondack Balloon Festival ready for liftoff in Warren County
Get ready to point your eyes to the skies in Warren County. It’s the lift-off of the colorful annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. It all begins with music and food vendors at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, at 4 p.m. Thursday. Events are also being held on Queensbury Avenue in...
WNYT
Bond hearing for Sue Kelly rescheduled for next Tuesday
The fate of animals seized in an animal cruelty case in Fulton County will remain in limbo a bit longer. We told you yesterday, a bond hearing was pushed back to Thursday. It has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday. More than fifty dogs and other animals were seized from...
Saratoga County Christmas tree farm celebrating 80 years
Bob's Trees, a tree farm located between the Galway, Charlton, and Hagaman communities, is celebrating its 80th year in business. To mark the occasion, Bob's Trees is holding a Fall Festival.
Gang Assault arrests made in Warren County
Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George.
Glens Falls block party leads to street closure
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
WNYT
Jury seated in case of Schenectady County man accused of killing foster son
The trial of Dequan Greene began Wednesday in Schenectady County. He previously pled not guilty to murdering his foster child in December 2020. NewsChannel 13 was told Wednesday that the jury had been seated, and opening statements were expected later in the day. Greene is accused of brutally beating the...
Fulton County Y delays opening due to power outage
The Fulton County YMCA was not able to open at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, due to a power outage affecting Harrison Street in Johnstown.
Rotterdam boy battling cancer gifted playset
State Farm has teamed up with the Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets for kids fighting cancer, including one local boy—Bennett, a 6-year-old from Rotterdam.
Tanker rollover closes Route 346 in Petersburgh
A milk tanker rollover has closed Route 346 in Petersburgh. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident.
WNYT
CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides
A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
WNYT
Manslaughter trial of former Mass MoCA director to begin
After a mistrial in June, the manslaughter trial of the former director of Mass MoCA was scheduled to move ahead Monday. That’s according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Joe Thompson is accused of hitting and killing a motorcycle rider in North Adams in 2018.
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga
Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
