49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks' trick play call
There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game. One of the most frustrating wasted...
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks were 'humbled' in 20-point loss to Niners
In the NFL you win some and you lose some. Not all losses feel the same, though and yesterday’s 20-point shellacking at the hands of the 49ers revealed alot about this Seahawks team – most of it not good. Aside from a few bright spots here and there – namely Al Woods and Tyler Lockett – Seattle was dominated by their division rivals in Santa Clara in all three phases of the game.
5 Seahawks most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks came falling back down to earth against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 after the stunning Week 1 upset of the Denver Broncos. The 49ers dominated the game from the start, winning 27-7 on their home field even after the season-ending injury to Trey Lance. Seattle’s...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from Game 2 loss to San Francisco
The Seattle Seahawks came crashing back down to Earth in Game 2. Sunday was the complete opposite of their opener. Let’s overreact to this game. The Seattle Seahawks‘ hopes of going undefeated came crashing down this week. And not only that, San Francisco finally beat Seattle for the first time since 2019. During that time, the Seahawks have gone 5-1 since the two teams split their series.
Cole Beasley gets shot with Bucs, fulfills wish to play with Tom Brady
TAMPA — Before Cole Beasley could find a way to slip into the Bucs huddle, he had to slide into Tom Brady’s direct messages. The 10-year veteran receiver has always wanted to play with Brady. But he didn’t know if he would make it back to the NFL after not getting an opportunity from any team during training camp, and his prospects were bleak two weeks into the regular season.
Former Seahawks Players: Russell Wilson Received Special Treatment
It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'Didn't Look Very Good'; Time to Panic?
The Seahawks gave an embarrassing performance in their 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday
ESPN
Seattle Seahawks get 'humbling' reality check in blowout loss to San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With Russell Wilson gone and Geno Smith replacing him, the Seattle Seahawks are trying to get back to what Pete Carroll believes is the ideal winning formula: relying on a stout defense and a strong rushing attack while asking their quarterback to manage games more than win them on his own.
