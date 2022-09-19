Read full article on original website
3 Biggest Raiders’ Disappointments From NFL Week 2
Well, that was something yesterday. The only thought Las Vegas Raiders fans will have after this weekend’s abomination will be to try and figure out the quickest way to erase that game from their memory. The Raiders started off about as well as possible. They led 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 as the third quarter came to a close. That absolutely did not last, and they lost 29-23 in overtime. Here are the Raiders’ three biggest disappointments from this week’s loss.
Josh McDaniels Reacts to the Raiders' Loss to the Cardinals
Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Josh McDaniels reacted and we have that entire press conference for you.
Raiders’ Young Cornerback Duo Shines Despite Tough Loss
Despite a rocky start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders have seen two of their young cornerbacks blossom recently. Second-year defender Nate Hobbs and third-year cornerback Amik Robertson have quietly put together exceptional performances in back-to-back games. So much so that the likes of Pro Football Focus have given both Hobbs and Robertson top-10 coverage grades among all NFL cornerbacks. Let’s take a closer look in this trending Raiders news story.
