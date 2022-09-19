Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
atozsports.com
Why last year’s Florida-Tennessee game shouldn’t have Gator fans feeling confident
Not many people are predicting that the Florida Gators will beat Tennessee on Saturday. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Vols an 87.4% chance to win while sportsbooks have UT listed as a 10.5-point favorite over UF. It’s honestly kind of scary how much analysts love the Big Orange in this matchup.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Film study shows how Josh Heupel will confuse Florida’s defense on Saturday
It seems like it should be nearly impossible to criticize the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Tennessee is averaging 52.0 points per game through three games this season. Last year, the Vols finished with the No. 7 scoring offense in the nation in their first season under Josh Heupel. One criticism...
atozsports.com
Cheapest ticket for Tennessee Vols vs Florida Gators is not cheap
The matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Florida Gators on Saturday in Neyland Stadium has been sold out for a couple of weeks. That means if you want a ticket, you’re going to have to go to the secondary market. And those tickets aren’t exactly cheap. As...
atozsports.com
Florida defender just gave the Vols’ offense plenty of motivation
Florida Gators defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson gave the Tennessee Vols plenty of motivation this week. Specifically, Johnson gave Tennessee’s wide receivers some motivation. On Monday, a reporter told Johnson that one of Tennessee’s assistants said the Vols have the best wide receivers in the nation. He then asked...
atozsports.com
Akron head coach makes huge statement about Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols boat raced the Akron Zips last weekend in Neyland Stadium, easily winning 63-6. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead likely knew the outcome wasn’t going to be pretty for Akron. But he still prepared his team as though they were expecting to win (as any coach should/would).
atozsports.com
Nick Saban’s biggest fear is exactly what’s happening to the Tennessee Vols this week
Alabama head coach Nick Saban calls excessive praise from the media rat poison. And the Tennessee Vols are getting a full dose this week. Saban has battled “rat poison” from the media for years. Alabama is a perennial threat to win the national championship and they rarely lose. The media is left with little to criticize so it results in incessant praise for the Crimson Tide.
atozsports.com
Play against South Florida shows a flaw Anthony Richardson has that Vols can expose
The Tennessee Vols are going to have their work cut out for themselves on Saturday against Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson is a dynamic playmaker who showed in the Gators’ season-opening win against Utah that he has the skills to take over a game. The redshirt sophomore quarterback...
atozsports.com
The Florida game is a massive recruiting opportunity for Tennessee
The Tennessee-Florida game is set to be one of the biggest matchups for UT football in quite a long time. In addition to having major implications on the general outcome of the current season, the game could also be huge for future Vol football seasons. A large number of 2023 and 2024 recruits will be in attendance on Saturday. Not to mention, winning this game against the Gators would send a clear message to the college football world that Tennessee is a serious contender once again.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make decision on Jimmy Calloway after fight against Akron
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway will be suspended for the first half of UT’s matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday, according to a report from WNML’s Jimmy Hyams. Calloway was ejected from the Vols’ 63-6 win last Saturday against Akron for throwing several punches at a...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee Vols feel they’re better prepared for Florida than normal
The Tennessee Vols are big favorites this weekend against the Florida Gators, but anyone who has followed this series closely knows that point spreads go out the window when these two teams get together. Tennessee has only beaten Florida four times since the turn of the century. Some good Vols...
williamsonhomepage.com
Meet the Nolensville seniors responsible for the most explosive offense in Williamson County
On Friday night in Nolensville, the Knights put on a show that was simultaneously impressive and typical. Two minutes in, running back Samson Johnson ran in a touchdown for the first points of the game. Five minutes later, quarterback Coby Walton found Dylan Northcutt in the end zone. Four minutes after that, Walton connected with Chance Fitzgerald and the result was paydirt.
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game
There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022
THE RECOGNIZED LEADER IN COSMETIC, IMPLANT, AND SEDATION DENTISTRY THROUGHOUT THE NASHVILLE AREA. When DR. STEVEN PARK decided to move to Nashville to start a new practice, he had a vision. That vision was a dental practice where his expertise as Prosthodontist will be used to provide the highest quality care in cosmetic and implant dentistry and he named it SAME DAY SMILES. Because of his unique training and expertise he is able to perform all procedures and fabricate all the restorations under one roof to customize to your smile. Whether your smile requires no prep veneers or complex implant reconstruction such as All- on-Four in most cases you can walk out with your brand new smile in just one day. No more waiting for an off-site dental laboratory or for a referral to visit another dentist before you start.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
WSMV
The Ainsworth in Nashville offers a fun atmosphere
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Ainsworth is a great place to grab dinner, grab a cocktail or host an event. They are also known for being a great brunch location. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us their new tropical brunch cocktail, dinner menu items and more.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee
The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic
Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
