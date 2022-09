Pirates farm report for Sept. 18, 2022: Curve set team record for stolen bases in season finale

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Urshela will move into the leadoff spot in place of a resting Luis Arraez. Over his last five games, Urshela is hitting .263/.364/.368 with a pair of doubles, three RBI, two walks, and three strikeouts.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO