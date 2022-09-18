ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is the epitome of chic in a plunging black dress at the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan paid her own tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on Sunday as she wore black to attend the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week.

The actress, 34, looked gorgeous in a chic dress which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and diamanté detailing.

Nicola's ensemble clung to every inch of her incredible figure as she posed up a storm before taking her seat at the star-studded Camden Roundhouse show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OqvI_0i0rDL4V00
Stylish: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, 35, paid her own tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on Sunday as she wore black to attend the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week 

The blonde beauty opted for a glamorous palette of make-up for the event and slipped her feet into towering heels.

Her luscious locks cascaded to her shoulders as she opted to accessorise with only a selection of silver rings.

The luxury brand was launched by it's name sake, Scottish designer Christopher, alongside his sister Tammy Kane back in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b905a_0i0rDL4V00
Gorgeous: The actress looked gorgeous in a chic dress which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and diamanté detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlqNC_0i0rDL4V00
Strut: The blonde beauty opted for a glamorous palette of make-up for the event and slipped her feet into towering heels

His show stopping designs have been worn by the likes of First Lady Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Cambridge, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

It comes after the Irish actress unveiled her dodgy sunburn after filming outdoors in regency gowns for season three of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton.

Nicola - who plays Penelope Featherington - took to her Instagram Stories where she posted a photograph of herself, which showed her pulling down the neckline of her top to show off her red chest.

The actress wrote: 'And so... the Bridgertan* returns,' and explained: '*sunburn you get while wearing a regency dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CePUP_0i0rDL4V00
Beauty: Her luscious locks cascaded to her shoulders as she opted to accessorise with only a selection of silver rings 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbCkp_0i0rDL4V00
Front row: (L to R) Nicola Coughlan, Raye, Clara Amfo and Saffron Hocking

In July, Bridgerton confirmed that filming for the hotly-anticipated third series had begun and has also teased that three new cast members are joining the Ton.

The popular period drama confirmed that it is back in production after the record-breaking second season was released in March.

The third series will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzGrv_0i0rDL4V00
Famous friends: Nicola (left) was joined in the front row by model Lara Stone (right) 

Netflix announced Bridgerton was back in production with a teaser video that showed cast members appearing on screen and holding up three fingers.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, was first to appear on screen and grinned as he held up two fingers, before turning his hand around and flashing three fingers - hinting at the move from seasons two to three.

Adjoa Andoh, who stars as the fierce Lady Dunbury, also made the gesture as she walked past a row of trailers while looking at her phone, with her character's extravagant hairpiece in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnmAr_0i0rDL4V00
Bridger-tan! It comes after the Irish actress unveiled her dodgy sunburn after filming outdoors in regency gowns for season three of the hit Netflix show

Other cast members who joined in with the announcement included Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Lady Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper) and Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich).

The footage ended with Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, opening a carriage door to reveal Nicola.

She sported her character's recognisable rouge wig, announced: 'Bridgerton Season three filming has officially begun!'

The pair, who will be the focus of season three as their relationship looks set to develop, then headed off in the carriage at the end of the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qr0AY_0i0rDL4V00
It's back! Last month, Bridgerton confirmed that it is back in production after the record-breaking second season was released in March (Pictured: Nicola revealing the news)

