Soccer

Atletico Madrid 1 Real Madrid 2: Los Blancos win manic derby against 10-man rivals which is marred by vile racist chants

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
 4 days ago
REAL'S return to the top of LaLiga was marred by large-scale racist chanting from Atletico fans at Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo and Federico Valverde earned victory before Atleti sub Mario Hermoso replied late on and saw red in stoppage time.

Racism victim Vinicius Junior joins the celebrations after Rodrygo hit Real's opener in the 2-1 victory at fiercest rivals Atletico Credit: Rex
Rodrygo fired a stylish breakthrough goal for Real at the Wanda Metropolitano Credit: Getty

Real joy, though, was overshadowed by "monkey" shouts from swarms of Atletico supporters before the match.

And claims hit social media of stewards doing nothing to stop the behaviour outside Atleti's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Such anger over the chants lit the fuse for another fierce derby.

And Carlo Ancelotti's men responded best, making it nine wins in nine games this season, their sixth in LaLiga.

Yet Atletico menaced twice early on in this heated clash.

Felipe headed Rodrigo de Paul's free-kick over and Yannick Carrasco had a shot deflected wide.

But Real netted brilliantly on 18 minutes from their first chance.

In-form Brazil forward Rodrygo sublimely finished off Aurelien Tchouameni's fine pass as Real netted on 18 minutes from their first chance.

And Federico Valverde doubled the lead after Vinicius Jr's shot came back off a post.

Atletico improved after the break, helped by the introduction of Spain defender Hermoso in the 72nd minute

The Spain defender cut the deficit off his shoulder 11 minutes later after Thibaut Courtois flapped at a corner

But he was booked for dissent and soon harshly sent off for a second yellow card after shoving Dani Ceballos.

The pre-match racism, however, left a bitter taste.

And social media was full of calls for Atletico to be punished.

One observer posted "I feel sick" and another stressed the number of offenders as he tweeted: "It's f***ing thousands. I'm at a loss for words".

Mario Hermoso argues with ref Munuera Montero after his late red card Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

The US Sun

Ex-PSG Women’s star Diallo ‘Googled how to break a kneecap’ and ‘dangerous drug cocktail’ before attack on team-mate

FRENCH footballer Aminata Diallo allegedly searched online for "how to break a kneecap" before an attack on her ex-Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kheira Hamraoui. Extracts of a police surveillance report published by Le Parisien newspaper also paint a picture of Diallo developing a "pathological" hatred towards her fellow midfielder. Police are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Rodrygo
The US Sun

Graeme Souness tells Jack Grealish to stop being ‘so precious’ over criticism and says he was right to slam Paul Pogba

GRAEME SOUNESS responded to Jack Grealish by questioning the Manchester City star's mentality - and took another swipe at Paul Pogba. The enigmatic pair have been targets of Souness, and while he questions Grealish's head, he targets Pogba's feet. And the former Liverpool captain admits that Pogba playing for Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

‘They’re babies… get in their faces’ – Ferdinand reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson belittled Arsenal in Man Utd team-talks

SIR ALEX FERGUSON labelled Arsenal “babies” to pump up his Manchester United players. The Scot’s infamous battles with then-Gunners boss Arsene Wenger personified the hatred between the two Premier League title rivals in the late Nineties and early Noughties. And Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand revealed Fergie...
PREMIER LEAGUE
