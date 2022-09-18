ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Epic queue to see Queen’s coffin closes after more than 400,000 souls line up over 109 hours to pay respects

By Richard Moriarty, Rob Pattinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180bck_0i0rD8gJ00

THE queue to see the Queen’s coffin closed last night — and by the time the last person left Westminster Hall at 6.30am today more than 400,000 souls will have devotedly braved the wait.

Tens of thousands determined to pay their respects to our beloved monarch joined the line yesterday despite warnings they could be there 14 hours, the last handful making it with seconds to spare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495ZX7_0i0rD8gJ00
Members of the public wait in the queue in the early hours of the morning, on the South Bank of the River Thames Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8s2a_0i0rD8gJ00
Crowds wrap up in blankets and warm hooded jackets as temperatures fall Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJSWh_0i0rD8gJ00
One of the last mourners checks in to claim place as she arrives just in time Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9fm0_0i0rD8gJ00
Sign warns of at least a 14-hour wait to get inside Credit: Reuters

It had all begun at 5pm on Wednesday, although first mourner, Vanessa Nanthakumaran, 56, of Harrow, North West London, started it off on Monday at noon at Lambeth Bridge before the official starting point was revealed.

Yesterday, some 109 hours later, “The Queue E2” — which had stretched five miles at its longest, with waits of up to 24 hours — was no more.

Officials said they had left it open “as long as we possibly could” to give as many people as possible the opportunity to say their farewell.

Among the crowds to arrive yesterday were ex-Royal Engineer Staff Sergeant Craig Taylor-Hinds, 42, and family, of Aylesford, Kent, who took a 5am train to reach the start point early at Southwark Park in South East London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zg2x_0i0rD8gJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZF4Fh_0i0rD8gJ00

Craig, who wore his campaign medals, was with partner Tracie, 44, his kids Evie, ten, Ava, nine, and Henry, seven, who wore their school uniforms.

He said: “The kids wanted to look as smart as possible for the Queen.

“The idea to come up was actually Henry’s, my youngest, while we watched the procession earlier in the week. We’ll be waiting as long as it takes.”

Hairdresser Claire Phillips, 36, also travelled on a morning train with her girls Florrie, six, and Maisie, ten, and friend Ally Parks, 54, with her 13-year-old daughter Lexi.

Claire, from Bournemouth, said: “My husband thinks we’re all mad but it’s a moment of history we’ll all remember for life.”

Florrie, who had a pack of sherbert lollipops to keep her going, held a home-made “Our Queen, Our Hero” sign.

Maisie, whose sign read “We Will Miss You”, planned to practise stretches to pass the time.

Many in yesterday’s queue were wrapped in blankets handed out by a small army of volunteers following a very chilly night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2murwk_0i0rD8gJ00
Members of the public queue in the shadow of the London Eye Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hh8zZ_0i0rD8gJ00
A Marshall holds the treasured wristbands at the end of the queue Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6yR7_0i0rD8gJ00
Hundreds of well-wishers at London landmark Tower Bridge near start of queue Credit: Rex

'Pay their respects'

All wore wristbands which enabled them to rejoin the wait after going to get food and drink or use the loo.

Among the multitude was Philomena Groome, 56, who joined the back of the queue after pulling out on Friday.

She walked away in order to take her son to university in Stoke-on-Trent after having waited for seven hours.

The nurse, from Surbiton, South West London, said: “I could have joined where I dropped out but I didn’t want to queue jump, so I started again. They say it’s going to be 14 hours this time.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, yesterday paid tribute to the thousands who braved the chill to queue.

He said: “When you see all these thousands of people — the good feeling and humour, my overwhelming sense is admiration and steadfastness to queue in the cold and keep going.

“My feeling is one of deep admiration for the queue. It makes you think, what an amazing country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zExi_0i0rD8gJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135Xy6_0i0rD8gJ00

A Government source said: “The whole aim has been that we wanted as many as possible to be able to pay their respects.

"We have had some very busy days and difficult moments, but on Sunday things went very well and the queue had one of its best days.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b9aH_0i0rD8gJ00
Crowds at Queen’s Gallery near end of the route Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySrOw_0i0rD8gJ00
Families and individuals united in mourning as they all want to pay tribute Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go

Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service

Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Phillips
Person
Justin Welby
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#West London#Epic#Coffin#Queue#Uk#Aylesford
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
ROYALS
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
763K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy