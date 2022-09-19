Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated at well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
Bristol officials impressed with great crowd for Bass Pro Shops night race
Bristol, TN — Even though you will never hear the numbers it was obvious to those in attendance that the crowd for the Bass Pro Shops Night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway was the biggest in some time. What used to be the hardest ticket in NASCAR, was not so hard the last few […]
Kingsport Times-News
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight
ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for two evenings of concert for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff tonight and Thursday. The Wednesday night performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. It starts...
indherald.com
For Scott Countians, the darkest days of the war
Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s march through Scott County in August 1863, and his subsequent capture of Knoxville, had represented a major tidal change in the Civil War, especially for Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee. After a number of minor skirmishes in Scott County between April 1,...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Bradley wins Cumberland medalist honors, leads Castlewood to team title
JONESVILLE — Abby Bradley was locked in a battle with three others on the golf course when they came to the 18th hole Monday. The Castlewood senior led teammate Jacob Lasley by one stroke and held a narrow advantage over Rye Cove’s Jon Kern and Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel when the foursome teed off on the 18th.
elizabethton.com
We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival
Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
Kingsport Times-News
Freshman Robinson lifts Lady Indians to district golf title; Cheek-led Hilltoppers top boys field
ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls carded a 149 to capture the team trophy, and Science Hill’s boys won their tournament with a score of 305. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson and the Hilltoppers’ John Cheek were the medalists. Robinson fired a 1-under-par 71 and Cheek shot a 1-over 73.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football vs. Florida: 15 best celebrity guest picker options for College GameDay
Country music and sports legends run deep in East Tennessee. That’s why with College GameDay headed to Knoxville this weekend for the matchup between Tennessee football and the Florida Gators, there is a plethora of celebrities the crew can choose from to find their celebrity guest picker. Who’s the best option, though?
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions
JOHNSON CITY — Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge sweeps Big 5-leading Science Hill
JOHNSON CITY — The way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league. That assumption would be wrong.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum band members appear in taping of “Holiday Baking Championship” episode on The Food Network
GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show. Four band members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award.
Food Truck Friday: The Brunch Box
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brunch isn’t just for Sundays anymore — that’s the motto that the owners of Bristol’s newest food truck live by. The Brunch Box is run by husband and wife duo, Steven and Lo Fiducioso and opened in July. However, the couple said the idea has been brewing for over a year. “One […]
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
Kingsport Times-News
South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles
BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to team wins Monday in the District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 in boys play and the girls won by an even larger margin, 163-203.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Second SoCon loss puts Bucs’ season at early crossroads
JOHNSON CITY — Where do they go from here?. The answer to that question will determine the fate of this East Tennessee State football team.
11E bridge work set to enter ‘phase 2’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction work on the dual bridges that carry U.S. Highway 11E over Boone Lake near Winged Deer Park is set to enter “phase two.” According to TDOT, “phase one” of the project is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week. “Phase two” will begin immediately, which will […]
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
