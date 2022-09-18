ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lone piper will play as the Queen’s coffin is lowered into vault at Windsor, a detail approved by the Queen

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDb74_0i0rCseV00

A LONE piper’s lament is among the personal touches for the Queen’s final farewell this afternoon.

As her coffin is lowered into St George’s Chapel vault at Windsor Pipe Major Paul Burns, of The Royal Regiment of ­Scotland, will bring the committal to a close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSud2_0i0rCseV00
A lone piper’s lament is among the personal touches for the Queen’s final farewell this afternoon Credit: Newcastle Chronicle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdLfL_0i0rCseV00
The Queen's coffin will be lowered into St George’s Chapel vault at Windsor Castle Credit: Getty

The ceremony’s intimate moments were agreed by the Queen.

Much of the music will be ­inspired by her childhood piano teacher Sir William Harris, who died in 1973.

It includes a rendition of The Motet — a reading by John Donne accompanied by music by Harris.

His Nimrod and Prelude arrangements will also be performed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6g0O_0i0rCseV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uS6SE_0i0rCseV00

The choir will sing The Russian Kontakion Of The Departed, which was sung at the funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.

The Dean of Windsor will read from the Bible — Revelation 21, verses 1 to 7, which was also heard at the funerals of her grandparents King George V in 1936, Queen Mary in 1953 and father King George VI in 1952.

King Charles will place The Queen’s Company Camp Colour on his mother’s coffin.

The purple colour was made in 1953 for her coronation and presented to the Queen’s Company by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Pipe Major Paul Burns is the 17th piper to the Queen.

The tradition of the monarch having a personal piper began in 1843, dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihFtG_0i0rCseV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351WKv_0i0rCseV00

As the current Pipe Major at the time of her death, Burns will be responsible for playing the bagpipes at her funeral service on Monday, September 19.

Burns serves with The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Comments / 3

Related
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
ENTERTAINMENT
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
CELEBRITIES
The List

William And Kate Caught Showing PDA Following The Queen's Death

Much was made of the difference in body language between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle last weekend. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been known to show more affection toward one another and this somber occasion was no exception, with the couple holding hands and staying close throughout the visit. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked further away from one another and only showed a hint of PDA when he placed his hand upon her back at one point.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
John Donne
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Funerals#St George#Coffin#Windsor Pipe#The Royal Regiment#The Motet#The Queen S Company
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

What will happen to the Queen’s horses?

The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
U.K.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
763K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy