Lone piper will play as the Queen’s coffin is lowered into vault at Windsor, a detail approved by the Queen

A LONE piper’s lament is among the personal touches for the Queen’s final farewell this afternoon.

As her coffin is lowered into St George’s Chapel vault at Windsor Pipe Major Paul Burns, of The Royal Regiment of ­Scotland, will bring the committal to a close.

The ceremony’s intimate moments were agreed by the Queen.

Much of the music will be ­inspired by her childhood piano teacher Sir William Harris, who died in 1973.

It includes a rendition of The Motet — a reading by John Donne accompanied by music by Harris.

His Nimrod and Prelude arrangements will also be performed.

The choir will sing The Russian Kontakion Of The Departed, which was sung at the funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.

The Dean of Windsor will read from the Bible — Revelation 21, verses 1 to 7, which was also heard at the funerals of her grandparents King George V in 1936, Queen Mary in 1953 and father King George VI in 1952.

King Charles will place The Queen’s Company Camp Colour on his mother’s coffin.

The purple colour was made in 1953 for her coronation and presented to the Queen’s Company by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Pipe Major Paul Burns is the 17th piper to the Queen.

The tradition of the monarch having a personal piper began in 1843, dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria.

As the current Pipe Major at the time of her death, Burns will be responsible for playing the bagpipes at her funeral service on Monday, September 19.

Burns serves with The Royal Regiment of Scotland.