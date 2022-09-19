Friday Night Stars: Top performers for Week 4 of Nebraska high school football

Feature photo: Kearney's Karter Lee returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the Sept. 9 win over Fremont. Lee had 116 yards receiving, a touchdown and two fumble recoveries in a win at Bellevue West. (Kearney High School Athletics Twitter)

By Nathan Charles

Carlos Collazo and Marty Brown are here again; that’s no surprise. But how about some love for the eight-man guys? Adam Kuester accounted for more than 500 yards at Neligh-Oakdale, Breckan Schluter rushed for over 400 at Exeter-Milligan/Friend while Tanner Frahm at Plainview passed for over 300 yards and rushed for over 100. Under the Class A lights, Treyven Beckman led Kearney to another upset win at Bellevue West and Daeshawn Tolbert passed for over 500 yards. Nick Conant had 136 yards rushing, a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a TFL defensively at C-1 Adams Central. Trent Uhlir piled up over 300 yards rushing at C-2 Battle Creek

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale Quarterback

Kuester had seven 300-yard passing performances in his career prior to Friday then increased that to eight during a 50-30 win over Elkhorn Valley. Those games are now all old news compared to this one in which Kuester set a career-high on 382 passing yards, four touchdowns and went 18-of-33 throwing. And if nearly 400 yards through the air wasn’t impressive enough, Kuester had 196 on the ground and found the end zone twice – a total of 578 yards of offense.

Breckan Schluter, Exeter-Milligan/Friend Running Back

Schluter had the biggest night so far this season in Nebraska high school football when he averaged 12.8 yards on 36 carries during a wild 74-61 win over Freeman. Oh, by the way, that’s a total of 460 yards to go with eight touchdowns. Schluter is 13 yards short of 1,000 in just four games and has 17 touchdowns.

Treyven Beckman, Kearney Quarterback

Beckman only completed 50% of his passes, but boy did he make ‘em count. The senior hit on three touchdown passes of 79, 76 and 69 yards. Beckman finished with 329 yards passing, his first three-touchdown game and his first with more than 300 pass yards while leading Kearney to a 35-34 upset win at Bellevue West.

Karter Lee, Kearney Wide Receiver

Two Bearcat receivers had more than 100 yards, but the nod goes to Lee for inclusion on the “Friday Night Stars” list with the top yardage night and some impact plays on defense. He caught three passes for 116 yards and a score and recovered two fumbles. That score was for 79 yards and part of a big night through the air during a 35-34 Kearney upset at Bellevue West.

Marty Brown, Creighton Prep Running Back

Staring down the barrel of 1-4, Prep turned to its workhorse and came alive in the second half. Brown rewarded that confidence with his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season, totaled 150 yards on 25 carries and scored twice. Brown has 756 yards through five games, nine scores and is averaging 6.5 yards-per-carry. Prep earned a 31-7 must-win over Millard West.

Jeter Worthley, Lincoln East Quarterback

Could Worthley do better than the three-touchdown night he had in Week 2’s win over Southeast? The answer is an emphatic yes. Worthley accounted for six touchdowns in a 54-0 win over Northeast, throwing for four and finding the end zone with his legs twice. Worthley was 8 for 11 through the air with touchdown passes to three different players. On the ground he carried it just four times but scored twice.

Isaiah Weber, Gretna Running Back

Weber seemed to have found something in last week’s hard-fought win over Prep and carried that forward to this week’s 49-26 victory over Millard South. A 152-yard night against the Junior Jays gave way to a 194-yard performance against the Patriots and two touchdowns. Weber also had two tackles for loss including a sack.

Marshal Chandler, Bellevue East Wide Receiver

Chandler wasn’t a major target of the passing game but made the most of four catches. He turned those four into 135 yards and three touchdowns – an average of almost 34 yards per catch. Chandler came into the night with five catches for 56 yards his entire career before becoming a game breaker in a 53-19 win over Omaha Northwest.

Daeshawn Tolbert, Omaha South Quarterback

Tolbert did everything possible to get his team a win but can only do so much on one side of the ball. In a wild 67-60 shootout loss, Tolbert was three yards short of passing for 500 yards, connected with his receivers for six touchdowns and was 23 of 47 overall.

Aric Thomas, Omaha South Wide Receiver

Tolbert’s top option on the night was his 6-foot-3 wide receiver. Thomas caught 13 of Tolbert’s 23 completions for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He also was part of a touchdown pass for 80 yards on a trick play. It’s the second week in a row Thomas has eclipsed 200 receiving yards and caught four touchdowns.

Nick Conant, Adams Central Running Back

Conant figured into every part of Friday’s 29-7 win over Syracuse. As the top weapon in the run game he piled up 136 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. That effectiveness opened up a trick play and a 47-yard touchdown pass for Conant as well. Defensively, he made four tackles and had a tackle-for-loss.

Trevor Ehrlich, Wahoo Running Back

Ehrlich had a big night that included 161 rushing yards on 19 carries and three trips to the end zone. He was the best weapon for an offense that was at its best through four games. Ehrlich averaged over 8 yards per carry, had a long of 23 and hit the 100-yard plateau for the second week in a row.

Carlos Collazo, Aurora Running Back

Collazo has now put up three straight games with more than 200 yards rushing and already had 13 touchdowns in four games. In a 58-6 win over Platteview, he needed just 16 carries for 235 yards and three scores. That’s an average of 14.7 per touch with a long of 61 on the night.

Hayden Umble, Mitchell Running Back

Umble was one of two Mitchell running backs with more than 100 yards on a night in which the Tigers piled up 376 rush yards. Umble needed just 16 carries for 141 yards and found the end zone four times during a 44-20 win over Sidney. He had 142 the previous week against Chadron and is up to 513 with 10 touchdowns in four games.

Keenan Valverde, Pierce Running Back

Maybe it’s Valverde’s small stature, but defenses are clearly having trouble finding the 5-7 junior among the Bluejays’ beef up front. Valverde went for 202 yards on 24 carries with two scores as Pierce remained unbeaten during a 57-35 win over Roncalli. Valverde has nine touchdowns on the season and set a new career high in rushing yards during Friday’s win.

Jake Ryan, Minden Running Back

Ryan hadn’t been much of a part of the Whippets’ offensive gameplan until Friday when he turned 15 carries into 141 yards. That earned Ryan two touchdowns and a long rush of 47 yards. Minden is 3-1 for the second time in four seasons but looks like it has the chance to be a playoff team this season thanks to more depth as weapons, such as Ryan.

Quinn Bailey, Chadron Running Back

Bailey was the top weapon in a rushing attack that totaled nearly 400 yards during a 42-21 win over Valentine. He earned 19 touches and produced 171 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey also caught a pass for 37 yards, contributed seven tackles on defense and 1 and 1/2 tackles for loss.

Ryan Gabriel, Ord Linebacker

Gabriel put together his second double-digit tackle effort of the season when he made 11 solo stops and four assisted during a 41-20 victory over Gordon-Rushville. He also forced a fumble for a Chanticleer team that won its second straight and improved to 3-1.

Jensen Anderson, St. Cecilia Wide Receiver

Jensen had a run of three-catch games then more than doubled that for seven in a 44-34 win over Bishop Neumann that made the Bluehawks 4-0. Those seven catches generated 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Zach Krajicek, Yutan Running Back

The Chieftans were looking for a bounce back after dropping their first game of the season and turned to the run game to get back in the win column. Krajicek was the leader in that category – needing just 13 touches for 153 yards and two scores. It was Krajicek’s best rushing performance of the season by more than double.

Caleb Paulk, Wood River Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

Paulk’s offensive contributions don’t exactly jump off the page, but he had a complete night on both sides of the ball during a 29-0 bounce back win that made the Eagles 3-1. Paulk caught four passes for 75 yards and two scores offensively. Defensively, Paulk led Wood River with eight tackles, recovered two fumbles and broke up two passes.

Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek Running Back

Uhlir and the Braves dominated the line of scrimmage all night, totaling 327 rushing yards while averaging 12.1 yards per carry. The Battle Creek junior led the way with 201 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries for an average of 16.8 yards per carry. Uhlir had a long of 68 yards and has back-to-back performances of more than 100 yards after missing the first two games.

Tanner Frahm, Plainview Quarterback

Frahm was an efficient 16-of-19 passing for 311 yards and five touchdowns. He connected with five different receivers and produced two 100-yard pass catchers on a night the offense scored 70 points. With his legs, Frahm was equally as effective. His 10 carries generated four touchdowns and 107 yards.

William Shaw, Arapahoe Running Back

Shaw and teammate Rafe Hill both went over 100 yards and had multiple scores during a 58-42 win over Alma. But it’s Shaw who earns the recognition with a team-leading 171 yards and five touchdowns. The impressive total comes a week after he went for 165 and two scores in a loss.

Jordan Mariska, Thayer Central Running Back

Mariska was one yard away from 250 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns on a night the Titans put up 443 total rushing yards and earned a 48-36 win over Palmyra in a top-10 Class D-1 showdown. The senior running back has had at least 117 yards in all four games, is averaging 11 yards per carry and has reached the end zone eight times.