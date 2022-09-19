ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change

Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
CALABASAS, CA
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick hit with $40M class action lawsuit, plus more news

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued over alleged contest scam. Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing a $40 million class action lawsuit filed by plaintiffs who claim the stars lured them into a fake lottery with no actual winners, TMZ reports. Kim and Scott allegedly promoted the online contest through a partnership with Curated Businesses, promising the winner would receive $100,000, a pair of first-class tickets to Los Angeles, and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills, California, plus a shopping spree. Plaintiffs, however, say nobody ever won the contest, which they claim was a scam created to access and then sell the participants' personal information. The filing goes on to claim those who entered the contest are now being inundated "by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content." Curated Businesses sources tell TMZ they did award the prizes to real winners and maintain they have evidence the whole thing was legit. Although Kim's famous family members helped promote the contest on social media, only Kim and Scott — along with Curated Businesses — are named as defendants.
LOTTERY
ETOnline.com

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Black Corset Top At Kylie Cosmetics Party With Travis Barker

The KarJenner clan was out in full force for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ latest line of Kylie Lip Kits – including the eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourt, 43, attended the bash at Ulta Beauty in Los Angles, rolling up to the party in a fierce black corset top and flowy black pants. Kourtney wasn’t alone, as she brought her husband, Travis Barker. Travis, 46, wore what appeared to be a satin sleeveless top emblazed with a vivid print of a punk rock girl. The drummer sported some serious black boots, black pants, and a chain around his neck.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Scott Disick’s Sweetest Moments With His and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign

Putting the kids first! Scott Disick has had his ups and downs over the years, but his three children have remained his top priority. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019, referring to his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s complicated relationship. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

