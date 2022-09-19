Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable Rocking Bleached Brows and a Jockstrap in New Pics
Kim Kardashian looks virtually unrecognizable in the September issue of Interview magazine. The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her chameleonic fashion persona to the outlet, while sporting bleached brows and posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the "American Dream"-themed cover. In a Q&A...
Kylie Jenner’s Outdoor Patio Is Almost the Size of Kendall Jenner’s Entire House
Kylie Jenner has a massive outdoor patio that's almost as big as one of her sister Kendall Jenner's entire houses.
Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
Khloe Kardashian Ditches Her Signature Blonde Color With Subtle Hair Change
Watch: Khloe Kardashian CALLS OUT Kim in New "Kardashians" Trailer. Khloe Kardashian's latest hair change was tiny but mighty. Whether she's debuting a blunt bob or going back to her brunette roots, there's no denying The Kardashians star is the kween of hair transformations. And she is such a beauty chameleon that her new 'do almost went unnoticed. Almost.
Popculture
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
wonderwall.com
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick hit with $40M class action lawsuit, plus more news
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued over alleged contest scam. Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing a $40 million class action lawsuit filed by plaintiffs who claim the stars lured them into a fake lottery with no actual winners, TMZ reports. Kim and Scott allegedly promoted the online contest through a partnership with Curated Businesses, promising the winner would receive $100,000, a pair of first-class tickets to Los Angeles, and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills, California, plus a shopping spree. Plaintiffs, however, say nobody ever won the contest, which they claim was a scam created to access and then sell the participants' personal information. The filing goes on to claim those who entered the contest are now being inundated "by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content." Curated Businesses sources tell TMZ they did award the prizes to real winners and maintain they have evidence the whole thing was legit. Although Kim's famous family members helped promote the contest on social media, only Kim and Scott — along with Curated Businesses — are named as defendants.
Kim Kardashian Slays Backless Jumpsuit While Supporting Kylie At Cosmetics Event
Kylie Jenner launched a collection of new products at Ulta Beauty on Aug. 24, and her big sis, Kim Kardashian, was on-hand to show her support. Even though Kylie was the woman of the hour, Kim definitely stood out in her own right. The newly-single star wore a skintight black jumpsuit, which dipped low in the back to show some skin.
ETOnline.com
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby
Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
Kris Jenner Poses with Khloé Kardashian, True and Dream in Matching PJs: 'Such a Special Treat'
The Kardashians are already gearing up for the holiday season!. On Thursday, The Children's Place launched their 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection featuring Kris Jenner, daughter Khloé Kardashian, 38, and granddaughters True, 4, and Dream, 5. Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about another year of the exciting partnership, Jenner,...
Margot Robbie Said Those Viral Barbie Pictures Were The "Most Humiliating Moment" Of Her Life
"We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside."
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Black Corset Top At Kylie Cosmetics Party With Travis Barker
The KarJenner clan was out in full force for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ latest line of Kylie Lip Kits – including the eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourt, 43, attended the bash at Ulta Beauty in Los Angles, rolling up to the party in a fierce black corset top and flowy black pants. Kourtney wasn’t alone, as she brought her husband, Travis Barker. Travis, 46, wore what appeared to be a satin sleeveless top emblazed with a vivid print of a punk rock girl. The drummer sported some serious black boots, black pants, and a chain around his neck.
Kim Kardashian to Be Honored by Baby2Baby for “Substantial Financial Contributions” Over 10 Years
The national nonprofit will honor the mogul with a Giving Tree Award for her longtime support of children and families totaling more than $500,000 plus donations worth $5 million of in-kind items. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Logo text. Kim Kardashian...
Scott Disick’s Sweetest Moments With His and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign
Putting the kids first! Scott Disick has had his ups and downs over the years, but his three children have remained his top priority. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019, referring to his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s complicated relationship. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids.”
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner's enormous closet gets confused for a luxury store by fans
Kylie Jenner is a queen of fashion and her closet is definitely a reminder of that. Recently, the star posted a TikTok video that had many people taking a second look as they thought she was standing in a luxury store. The Kardashians and Jenner clans definitely know what they...
