Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
Update: Trey Lance suffers season-ending broken ankle; 49ers future rides with Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle on a quarterback keeper Sunday in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. Garoppolo didn't practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field.But he didn't show much sign of rust, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.Garoppolo also picked up 5 yards on 4 carries including a 1-yard scoring run that...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
Here's how Trey Lance's injury affects Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers contract
Garoppolo's earnings are about to significantly increase.
The 7-figure payday Jimmy Garoppolo could earn as 49ers starter after Trey Lance injury
The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday as second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Fortunately, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and picked up right where he left off in the 2022 playoffs, leading the Niners to a 27-7 victory. Of course, they restructured his...
NFL・
CBS News
49ers turn to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance's injury: "This is the reason you buy insurance"
Charlie Walter's postgame report from Levi's Stadium following Sunday's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Plus Vern Glenn & KPIX football analyst Lorenzo Neal breakdown Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury and Jimmy Garoppolo's return. (9-19-22)
NBC Sports
Juice’s joke to Jimmy G after realizing he was 49ers' emergency QB
After just one game as Trey Lance’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo found himself back in the QB1 role in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. When Lance exited the game with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter, Garoppolo was well prepared to take the field and eventually lead the team to victory.
NFL・
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Jimmy Garoppolo back in driver’s seat vs Broncos
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Denver Broncos Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
49erswebzone
