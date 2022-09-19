ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Trey Lance suffers season-ending broken ankle; 49ers future rides with Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle on a quarterback keeper Sunday in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. Garoppolo didn't practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field.But he didn't show much sign of rust, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.Garoppolo also picked up 5 yards on 4 carries including a 1-yard scoring run that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
State
Montana State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Juice’s joke to Jimmy G after realizing he was 49ers' emergency QB

After just one game as Trey Lance’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo found himself back in the QB1 role in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. When Lance exited the game with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter, Garoppolo was well prepared to take the field and eventually lead the team to victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy