Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Oklahoma State AD: Bedlam rivalry ‘can’t happen’ due to scheduling
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ Bedlam rivalry is done, for now, once the Sooners make the move to the SEC alongside the Texas Longhorns. That’ll presumably happen as early as 2024, though it could also happen as late as 2025. It’s a matter of scheduling,...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech preview: Red Raiders look for first home win over Longhorns since 2008
The first road game of the season takes the No. 22 Texas Longhorns to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, which will have a capacity crowd of 60,454 for the the first time since the Longhorns visited in 2018. “We know Saturday,...
Burnt Orange Nation
LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense
Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Jaylon Guilbeau made waves against UTSA
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas and Georgia
A recruitment that seemingly favored the Texas Longhorns down the stretch and throughout the recent months came to an unfortunate close on Wednesday afternoon, as elite Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. In addition to the Longhorns, Hale left the Georgia Bulldogs on...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas Tech’s sneaky defense, disappointing offense
Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Texas Tech so you don’t have to watch their unwatchable highlights this season!. The latest Winning is Hard podcast touches on the last few Texas Tech/Texas games before actually talking about things they researched for including the Red Raiders’ disappointing offense under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, backup quarterback Donavan Smith, and the turnovers/sack issues under center in Lubbock (8:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas holds off UTSA, Overshown’s citation, and Ewers returns to practice
For about 15 minutes it looked dire, but the Texas Longhorns pulled away in the 2nd half to defeat those pesky UTSA Roadrunners 41-20 in front of a sold-out crowd at DKR-TMS. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker recap the Longhorns victory with their thoughts, including the Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris and his outstanding play (3:00), Jaylen Ford’s emergence over the past two weeks (6:45), the play of Texas quarterback Hudson Card (6:45), and the incredible show Bijan Robinson put on display (9:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB — No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA Edition
Off the heels of last week’s heartbreaker against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns welcomed their last non-conference opponent of the regular season —the UTSA Roadrunners. In the first-ever meeting between the schools, the I-35 Bowl presented by the Jeff Davis Law Firm (just call the FOURS) didn’t disappoint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown was cited for marijuana possession
Texas Longhorns senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was cited for marijuana possession in Van Zandt County, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, at which time Overshown was disciplined internally. According to the initial report from 247Sports, Overshown was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of less than two ounces of...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia announced as a six-day selection
The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday — whether ESPN or FOX will televise the game will be determined after Saturday’s games.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too – Top 3 Takeaways – September 21st, 2022. Two wrongs don’t make a right. There’s a lot that’s outrageous regarding our border crisis. Starting with the allowance for the actual border crisis. In fact, the border is the equivalent of having a building manager in front of a burning building and telling the fleeing residents that’s there’s no fire. A record 2.494 million encounters with border crossers have occurred over the past year, a total that’s 35% higher than the prior year’s record high. And a total that’s 320% higher than 2019. For perspective, more migrants have broached our border in the past year than the entire population of 15 states. But wait, there’s more. To put that in perspective, if every resident of New Mexico marched into Arizona and Texas demanding refuge you’re still hundreds of thousands of people short what’s happened here over just the last year. And to that reality what does Border Czar, VP Kamala Harris say? The border is quote “secure”. Or, what fire? As the case may be. Now if by secure she means people who lack any documentation from all over the world being given pat on a back along with a “notice to appear” and being sent on their way... well she’d still be wrong. According to DHS records a total of over 560,000, or the equivalent of the entire population of Montana, have entered the US evading law enforcement altogether.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
nypressnews.com
Dr. Vanessa A. Sansone
Title: Assistant Professor of Higher Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, University of Texas at San Antonio. Sansone is an assistant professor of higher education in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). She is an expert on racial, spatial and class disparities related to higher education student retention, access, success and how institutional, state and national policies impact these issues. In her scholarship, she uses critical lenses that are drawn from the fields of demography, sociology and geography to explore how inequity structures the experiences and outcomes for diverse student populations and institutions. Her areas of research focus on understanding college affordability, Hispanic-serving institutions, governance structures and the geography of postsecondary opportunity, especially for students from Latinx, military-affiliated and rural backgrounds. Sansone’s empirical work has been presented at several national conferences and has been published in such outlets as the Review of Higher Education, Review of Educational Research and New Directions for Student Development Services. In addition, she has contributed to policy briefs, book chapters, book reviews and web-based writings. She has been recognized by the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE) and the Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education (TACHE) as a top Latina graduate scholar for her service and scholarly contributions to the Latinx community. And has been nationally selected as a faculty fellow with the Rutgers Graduate School of Education’s Center for Minority Serving Institutions and the Annie E. Casey Foundation. She hails from a historically underserved area of San Antonio and is a first-generation college student, who grew up in a low income household. As a way to give back to her South Texas community, she has served as the co-founder and lead organizer of Colegio en Nuestra Comunidad, which is an annual citywide college fair that promotes college access to low-income neighborhoods within San Antonio, Texas. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education from UTSA, a master of education degree in educational leadership and policy studies with an emphasis in higher education administration from UTSA and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from St. Mary’s University, San Antonio.
Banner goes up at San Marcos coffee house near to where Jason Landry lived
The banner went up at a coffee shop that would've been along Jason Landry's route home to Missouri City. Its hope is to bring awareness to his case.
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
Comments / 0