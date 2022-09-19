Read full article on original website
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce From NBA Free Agent
Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the docs, Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children, but did check the box...
Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?
The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors
If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
New York Knicks Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes in life, you have to take risks. NBA teams need to take risks too. At the same time, you don’t want to be a blind risk taker, either. Realistically, it’s best to be a calculated risk taker. When the potential reward outweighs the potential risk, and/or the potentially negative consequences are manageable – you go for it.
Update Given On Miles Bridges Status This Offseason
Some updates have been given on Miles Bridges’ court date for domestic violence charges. Bridges remains a restricted free agent for the Charlotte Hornets.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
LeBron James makes major change to his appearance?
LeBron James has given up the battle against his receding hairline — or has he?. LeBron shared a photo of himself on Instagram Tuesday morning that showed him with a full beard and completely shaved head. The big question is whether the photo was real or he was using a filter. Check it out:
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux
From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Ravens Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens did some roster management on Monday, which included releasing a veteran linebacker. Kyler Fackrell, who had been on the team's practice squad since September 7, was let go. Fackrell did not appear in either of Baltimore's first two games. The linebacking depth on the Ravens' active roster...
