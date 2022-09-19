Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: The Annual Fair at Argyle Park draws in thousands
Greater Long Island newsletters. It was a spectacular day for the Annual Fair at Argyle Park. Thousands of people gathered in at 244 West Main Street in Babylon Village Sunday for one of the largest arts and crafts fairs on Long Island. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees shopped...
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island
Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
greaterlongisland.com
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House
Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
Register Citizen
More than 20 eateries participating in Westport Restaurant Week
WESTPORT — Restaurant Week kicks off on Sept. 25, highlighting much of what Westport's eateries have to offer. The two-week event, which ends Oct. 9, features various venues serving courses such as lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, depending on the location. "I really enjoy restaurant week, tremendously," said Matthew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westportlocal.com
Comp Beach, Westport's Happy Place Was Even Happier For Lobster Fest 2022
Westport's biggest (probably) and arguably best party of the year returned to Compo Beach on a beautiful, sunny Saturday to the obvious delight of the happy and well-fed attendees. There was something for everyone; great entertainment for kids, the upbeat sounds of Hot Rubber Monkey Band got folks dancing, all the beer, wine and Tito's hand-made vodka anyone could ask for. Then there were the lobsters… for the $75.00 ticket price which goes to benefit all the charities the Westport Rotary supports each year, not to mention Copps Island oysters, clams, corn on the cob, cole slaw, bread, potato salad and even a peppermint patty for desert. There was also an option for a great steak for the non-lobster folks. A $10.00 kids ticket got them either chicken tenders or a hot dog. An early sell-out affair as always and another day of wonderful memories for the families and friends of Westport and the surrounding environs.
The Ethan + Lou Show 15-Year Anniversary Party Comes to Brookfield
August 22, 2007 was show #1 of many to come. It was the first time Ethan and I would do a radio show together on the Home of Rock and Roll, I-95. It's been over 15 years since that show took place, and a lot has happened since then. We've had thousands of guests, broadcast from exotic locations, we laughed, we cried and we fought. More important than all of that, we've made tons of friends. Other shows call these people "their listeners" but Ethan and I made friends, and a lot of them.
myrye.com
Playland Beach Goes to the Dogs October 8th
Playland Beach goes to the dogs on Saturday, October 8th. Ask any dog owner in Rye and Playland Beach is a favorite dog destination through the winter when dogs and their owners are bouncing off the walls at home. It is an off leash, run them until they are tired, dog destination.
iheart.com
Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update!
Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update! Listen here as Renee chats with the co-founders of this exciting event happening this weekend in CT!!!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft breweries, a variety of wines and spirits, and much more for one unforgettable weekend in Fairfield County. From seeing your favorite band perform live, to relaxing with a cold beer at the Craft Beer & Sports Hall, or sipping a glass of wine in the Seaside Wine Grove, there is something for everyone at the fest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Scribe
19 Adams Lane
4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath log cabin style home in bucolic historic Silvermine, Norwalk CT. Property is located on a dead end street bordered by the Silvermine Golf Course to the North and South and conveniently located a short 5 minute drive from the Meritt Parkway, I95, and shopping (Walmart, LA Fitness, Starbucks etc.). Property is within 10 minute drive to Wilton and New Canaan. Features include a 1 Acre Lot, In Ground Pool, 3 Season room, Laundry Room and Den. ***Note, $8012pm0/ Month Utility fee includes landscaping, snow removal / plowing, hi-speed internet, heating, electric, water and trash removal*** Tenant choice of painting possible upon request before move in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
Long Island cops save fishing brothers cast overboard by Shoreham
SHOREHAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police came to the rescue of two brothers who fell overboard while fishing in the Long Island Sound on Monday evening and clung to an inflatable seat cushion until help arrived, authorities said. Sometime after launching their 6-foot inflatable raft off of Shoreham Beach, Gustavo and Gusmil Quinones were […]
newyorkupstate.com
Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
greenwichfreepress.com
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to Open on Greenwich Avenue in October
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the nationally beloved brand known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, will debut its first Connecticut location on October 1. Located at 375 Greenwich Avenue, the store is the brand’s first suburban scoop shop. The launch also marks a return to its roots...
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Lost and found: Dolan Middle School time capsule from 1997 unveiled in Stamford
After a few unsuccessful digs for a 25-year-old time capsule outside Dolan Middle School, it was finally found back in June. On Saturday, Mike Rinaldi’s seventh grade class of 1997, finally got together to open it up.
New Steakhouse Open For Business In Farmingdale
A new eatery is serving customers on Long Island. 5 De Mayo Steakhouse in Farmingdale held its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 2120 Broadhollow Road, offers entrées including prime sirloin steak, filet mignon, Colorado rib steak, and more. In addition to steak dishes, guests...
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbors on Dead End Fed up with Parking for Pickleball at Cristiano Park
Neighbors of the pickle ball courts at Cristiano Park are fed up. The sport’s outsized popularity is drawing players to Lyon Ave in Chickahominy, which is a dead end where on street parking is allowed. The dead end accommodates numerous cars when groups of players arrive and park in...
Comments / 0