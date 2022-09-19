Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Leroy Lynn Rodriguez
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at PAM Specialty Hospital in Covington, LA. He was born September 18, 1955 in Loranger, LA and was 67 years of age. He loved his cigarettes, 18 wheelers and especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Regina Salter and Gene, Angela Milton and Jeramie and Tammy Raiford and Justin; 2 sons, Cody Raiford and Susan and Leroy Rodriguez, Jr.; grandchildren, Caden McKinney, Joleigh Thibodeaux, Paisleigh Thibodeaux, Kaymen Raiford, Layton Salter, Kase Salter, Braelyn Milton, Blakely Snyder, Brantley Rodriguez and Riggin Rodriguez; mother, Lukeinea DiMattia; and numerous brothers and sisters. Preceded in death by his father, Leander Rodriguez, Jr.; grandmother, Bernice Rodriguez; uncle, Leslie Rodriguez; brother, Glen Jordan. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, September 23, 2022. Interment Noah Cemetery, Uneedus, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Teresa Ann Merriman Arvello
Teresa Ann Merriman Arvello, 60, of Hammond, peacefully passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, surrounded by loved ones. Teri was born on July 18, 1962, in the bustling city of Escondido, California. After Teri graduated from Doyle High...
an17.com
Rose Ellen Barras
Rose, age 75, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was a resident of Albany, LA. Rose sang in church choirs since she was a little girl. She was a beloved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and bird watching among many other matters. Rose was a fantastic 5th grade teacher. She was adored and cherished by all her students; they looked up to Mrs. Rose for guidance. She always made sure everyone was fed and well taken care of. Rose impacted each life she encountered and will be forever loved and remembered.
an17.com
Brian Keith Creel
Brian Keith Creel was born on August 28, 1963, in Bogalusa, LA. He passed away in his home in Sun, LA on September 14, 2022, at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Wanda Creel, daughter Samantha (LJ) Daigle, and two granddaughters Maddison and Riley Daigle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Kuhn Sharp and Julius “Dick” Creel, and his grandparents, Barney and Ruth Kuhn and Albert and Lula Creel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
Rose V. Serigny
Rose V. Serigny passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Denham Springs, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Thursday, August 30, 1928, in Golden Meadow, Louisiana to the late Felicie and Willie Verdin. She was a long time resident of Robert, Louisiana. Rose is survived...
an17.com
Rhonda Lorie Jackson
Rhonda Lorie Jackson, 51, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. Services will be held at Yellow Water Baptist Church, 42193 Happywoods Rd., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Interment Ponchatoula Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA.
an17.com
Taiwan Obryan Bailey
Taiwan Obryan "Precious" Bailey, 26, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday September 15, 2022. Funeral service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Showers of Blessings Deliverance Temple, 507 S. Cypress St., Hammond, LA. Interment Rose Memorial Park Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Marcell Cooper Graves
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at her home. She was a longtime member of Acy’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church that served her Lord at numerous churches as a pastor’s wife during the couple’s 48 years of ministry together. Later in life, after raising her family, Marcell went to college at William Carey University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and then a Master’s Degree in Education. This was a lifelong dream of hers and an accomplishment she was certainly very proud of. Marcell had a generous spirit, always thinking of others before herself, including animals and her pets. She was always very giving of her time and energy to help others in need. Marcell had a special place in her heart for her pet dog “Chubby”. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
RELATED PEOPLE
an17.com
Julie Kristi Cali
Julie Kristi Cali was born September 26, 1979, in Independence, LA and passed away September 16, 2022, at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond and a member of the Pentecostals of Mandeville. Julie had a heart filled with love. She loved Jesus, enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, and animals, especially her pet dog, Paws. She also held a special place in her heart for her pastor and first lady, Paul and Malinda Trentacoste. She is survived by her parents, Vito A. Cali, Jr. and Shelly Dale Beyl Cali. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jan Cali, maternal grandparents, Robbie Beyl and Janice Beyl, and paternal grandparents, Vito A. Cali, Sr. and Annie Cali. Julie, you will never be forgotten. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Thursday, September 22, 2022, after 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Paul Trentacoste. Interment will follow in Wetmore Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA.
an17.com
Gerard John Henries
Gerard John Henries passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born on July 18, 1934 in New Orleans, LA to Ruben Preston Henries and Josephine Mary Nicosia Henries. Gerard is survived by his children Keith Henries and Dwayne Henries, his brother Ruben P....
an17.com
Ronald Paul Wallace
Ron passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was known for his strong work ethic, gifted carpentry skills, fearless determination, and his free-spirited heart. Ron was constantly on an adventure, whether it was in the US Army, on the tugboat, as a carnie bouncer, or getting up to mischief with his friends. He was a busy body, many say he was wide open all the time, from the country to the city his fiery spirit blazed the roads with a force to be reckoned with and his wild stories will keep his memory alive, through laughter and tears through out the years to come.
an17.com
Jerry Willis
Jerry Willis, lifetime resident of Bush, Louisiana, went to be with The Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on September 4, 1938, to the late Charlie and Lela Thompson Willis. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years Earlene Spell Willis. They were blessed with three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Ward "Walley" Sullivan, Jr.
Walley, age 67, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was a resident of Tickfaw, LA. Walley was a hard worker who dedicated many years as a welder. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed going to drink coffee with his friends. Walley was always keeping busy either piddling around fixing things or out in his yard cutting his grass. He was most happy with his grandchildren and took the title of Paw Paw very seriously. Walley was a strong man and truly one of a kind. He will be forever missed.
an17.com
Deacon Nuell Martin
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, God called Deacon Nuell Martin from labor to reward. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Llewellyn (Vanessa) Martin of Fairfield, CA, and Kelvin Martin of Hercules, CA; one daughter, Minister Tammy W. Sartin of Bogalusa, LA; one brother, Lindsey (Eldora) Martin of Dearborn, MI; three sisters, Clarise Martin Wardell of Detroit, MI, Linda Martin Peters of Angie, LA, and Ruthie Martin Torrence of Bogalusa, LA; Mrs. Ezzie Ruthie Martin of 21 years and a great friend until his death; grandchildren, Bria and Charise Martin of Fairfield, CA, Elder Tanethia (Pastor Maze) Warren, Jr. of Slidell, LA, Edward (Briuna) Sartin, Jr. and Clayton Lundy of Baton Rouge, LA and Jaworski D. Sartin of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Jamarian Magee, Ja’Kira Magee, Takkyria Brock, Jakyren Brock and Tyrik Temple all of Bogalusa, LA, Jyran Magee of Franklinton, LA, Jaden Magee and Fredericka Magee of Slidell, LA, Clay’nija, Kaleigh, Makayla Lundy and Clayton Turner all of Baton Rouge, LA; a special and dear friend, Mrs. Barbara Lewis of Jonesborough, TN; friends, Mrs. Anna (the late Willie) Jones, which were his first friends he encountered upon moving to Richmond, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
an17.com
Barry Bradford
Library Director Barry Bradford shows us the new Kentwood branch plus speaks out on the issue of book banning.
an17.com
Agnes Marie Newell
Agnes Marie Newell passed away peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2022, at Magnolia Brook on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was ninety-nine years old. She was predeceased by her father, Guy R. Newell, Sr.; mother, Marie L. Newell; brother, Guy R. Newell, Jr.; sisters, Clisty Newell and Mrs. Louise N. Black with whom Agnes shared a residence in Louisiana for several years. Agnes is survived by nieces and nephews, Clarence L. Black III (Carol), Ray N. Black (Terry), Paul R. Black (Mitzi), Alan M. Black (Deni), Arthur W. Newell (Pamela), and Emily Newell Feiner (Bob), and twenty-five great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving Agnes is her longtime friend and excellent caregiver Nancy McKnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Live Oak student named National Merit Semifinalist
LIVINGSTON, La. – Mackenzie Himel, a senior at Live Oak High School, has been named a National Merit Semifinalist. Himel is one of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana to be awarded the distinction to compete for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. Each year, about 16,000 semifinalists are selected across the nation. Only about half, 7,250 will be chosen to win the top scholarship.
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
an17.com
GOLF: Southeastern wraps up play at Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Grover Page Classic with Tuesday’s final round at the Jackson Country Club. The Lions shot 10-over par on the final day to finish 13th overall with a tournament score of 893 (+29). North Alabama carded an 843 (-21) to win the team tournament championship.
an17.com
GOLF: Defending champion Lions open Lawrence Allan era at Grover Page Classic
HAMMOND, La. – The defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team will open its 2022-23 schedule at the Grover Page Classic Monday and Tuesday at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee. The first 36 holes are scheduled for Monday with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun...
Comments / 0