Lexington County, SC

webcenterfairbanks.com

Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom. Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until...
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor

A Lexington County woman is accused of stabbing her neighbor at the victim’s home Monday night. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. “Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court shortly before...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
WLTX.com

One dead in drowning in Irmo, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating

IRMO, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a drowning that occurred near Lake Murray Tuesday evening. According to reports, deputies responded to a call of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. at 1600 Marina Rd. in Irmo. That location is the address of The Residence at Marina Bay apartments, near the Nautical Boat Club and Liberty Tap Room at Lake Murray.
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

Double murder suspect arrested in Georgia, five months after Columbia shooting

Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a double murder that took place at a Columbia apartment complex. Trev’von Pinckney spent five months on the run from police before being arrested last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington County man arrested in connection to stepson's death

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Landfill Lane. Deputies say 71-year-old Carl Sims shot and killed his stepson, 52-year-old Brian Garris. Sims was arrested and faces murder charges.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman found dead inside department store after four days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a South Carolina department store died inside of a bathroom at the store, but was not found for several days. Investigators said that Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk department store at Columbiana Centre, The Associated Press reported. Durham was found Monday inside a bathroom stall. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom, the AP reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Student charged after pulling out knife during school fight

A Richland Northeast High School student is facing charges after pulling out a knife during a fight at school. The 14-year-old female was in a fight with two other students when she brought out the knife. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators and the school resource officer intervened...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man who died in Swansea motorcycle crash identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man who died in a motorcycle accident in Swansea has been identified by Lexington County Coroner's Office. Tuesday, Officials say 50-year-old Charles Lutz was traveling east on St. Matthews Road without a helmet on when he hit a deer. Lutz was transported to...
SWANSEA, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
AUGUSTA, GA
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
WEDGEFIELD, FL
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

