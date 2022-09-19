Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom. Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until...
wpde.com
thelakemurraynews.net
Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor
A Lexington County woman is accused of stabbing her neighbor at the victim’s home Monday night. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. “Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court shortly before...
WYFF4.com
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
WLTX.com
One dead in drowning in Irmo, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating
IRMO, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a drowning that occurred near Lake Murray Tuesday evening. According to reports, deputies responded to a call of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. at 1600 Marina Rd. in Irmo. That location is the address of The Residence at Marina Bay apartments, near the Nautical Boat Club and Liberty Tap Room at Lake Murray.
coladaily.com
Double murder suspect arrested in Georgia, five months after Columbia shooting
Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a double murder that took place at a Columbia apartment complex. Trev’von Pinckney spent five months on the run from police before being arrested last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wach.com
Lexington County man arrested in connection to stepson's death
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Landfill Lane. Deputies say 71-year-old Carl Sims shot and killed his stepson, 52-year-old Brian Garris. Sims was arrested and faces murder charges.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for alleged witness to crime
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a possible witness to a crime. Investigators say the man may have witnessed the vandalism of a business located on Whiteford Way. The crime occurred on Sept. 9. Authorities are asking...
Woman found dead inside department store after four days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a South Carolina department store died inside of a bathroom at the store, but was not found for several days. Investigators said that Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk department store at Columbiana Centre, The Associated Press reported. Durham was found Monday inside a bathroom stall. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom, the AP reported.
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
coladaily.com
Student charged after pulling out knife during school fight
A Richland Northeast High School student is facing charges after pulling out a knife during a fight at school. The 14-year-old female was in a fight with two other students when she brought out the knife. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators and the school resource officer intervened...
wach.com
Man who died in Swansea motorcycle crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man who died in a motorcycle accident in Swansea has been identified by Lexington County Coroner's Office. Tuesday, Officials say 50-year-old Charles Lutz was traveling east on St. Matthews Road without a helmet on when he hit a deer. Lutz was transported to...
WYFF4.com
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m. According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
coladaily.com
Richland County deputies searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery at Lowe's
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at the Lowe's located at 7441 Two Notch Rd, Sept. 9. According to officials, the male suspect pulled a gun on the cashier and grabbed money from the register. Investigators are seeking the public's help...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
wach.com
'Just terrible': Residents want changes after fiery car wreck kills two people
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Some people in a Richland County neighborhood are calling for major changes after a fiery crash killed two people a few yards away from their homes. You can still see some of the aftermath left behind from the wreck along Salem Church Road early...
