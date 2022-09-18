ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Defending ASUN Champions Begin Fall Practice

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky's baseball team recently began its fall practice schedule. In addition to 12 intrasquad scrimmages, the Colonels will play a fall exhibition game at Wright State and wrap up fall practice with the annual Fall World Series. The team held its first practice...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

EKU Volleyball Starts ASUN Play Friday At Home

RICHMOND, Ky. – ASUN Conference play begins Friday at home for EKU. The Colonels will host Lipscomb on Friday and Austin Peay on Saturday. Friday's match is set for 6 p.m. Saturday's tilt with the Governors is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Both matches will air live on ESPN+.
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Men’s Tennis Plays in the First Annual Colonel Invite

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team is playing in the first annual Colonel Invite at the Greg Adams Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday. This will be the first home match for the Colonels since 2018. RICHMOND, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team is...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Men's Golf Places 14th at Grover Page Classic

JACKSON, Tenn. -- EKU men's golf placed 14th in the Grover Page Classic with rounds of 302-307-297 at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn. The team was highlighted by a T35th finish by freshman Justin Begley, who shot a three-round score of 73-75-72 for a total of 220. The Manchester, Ky. native has finished top-40 in all three tournaments the team has played so far, including a T15 placement at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invite.
JACKSON, TN
EKU Sports

@EKUFootball Game Day: Colonels Battle Austin Peay In ASUN Opener Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – EKU hits the road for its first ASUN test as the Colonels face conference foe Austin Peay on Saturday, September 24, at Fortera Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+ with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Barry Greshma will handle play-by-play duties with Ethan Schmidt serving as the analyst and Madalyn Stubblefield working as the sideline reporter.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

