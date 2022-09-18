JACKSON, Tenn. -- EKU men's golf placed 14th in the Grover Page Classic with rounds of 302-307-297 at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn. The team was highlighted by a T35th finish by freshman Justin Begley, who shot a three-round score of 73-75-72 for a total of 220. The Manchester, Ky. native has finished top-40 in all three tournaments the team has played so far, including a T15 placement at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invite.

