BBC

Tucker Carlson: Anger after Fox News host says British civilised India

An American TV anchor is drawing the ire of Indians for suggesting that the British had civilised India. Tucker Carlson from Fox News channel claimed that India had not produced any architectural marvels after British rule ended. The anchor made the statement during a show on Queen Elizabeth II who...
BBC

Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death

Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
Daily Mail

'What true bravery looks like': JK Rowling praises Iranian women protesting over the death of a woman who died after she was arrested by morality police for not wearing a hijab

JK Rowling has praised Iranian women protesting against compulsory hijab after a young woman died in morality police custody in Tehran. 'What true bravery looks like,' Rowling wrote on Twitter with a clip showing Iranian women burning headscarves and cutting their hair during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Washington Examiner

Vitriol over Queen Elizabeth II shows many left-wingers just hate white people

It's been an eventful month in race relations. First, there was the latest hate crime hoax at Brigham Young University, which all evidence suggests was concocted by a player desirous of attention. Then, there were the utterly despicable comments by two American professors about Queen Elizabeth II's death. The professors,...
AFP

Hong Kong arrests harmonica player for sedition at queen vigil

A Hong Konger who played a harmonica to a crowd outside the British consulate during Elizabeth II's funeral was arrested for sedition, police and local media said Tuesday. On Tuesday, police said a 43-year-old man surnamed Pang was arrested outside the consulate for "seditious acts".
BBC

Triple talaq: India Muslim women in limbo after instant divorce ruling

In 2017, India's Supreme Court outlawed the Islamic practice of "triple talaq" which allowed a Muslim man to divorce his wife in minutes just by saying "talaq" (divorce) three times. While the court's decision was celebrated by women's rights activists at the time, five years on, many Muslim women say that the ruling has left them in a limbo.
IFLScience

Christians Could Become A Minority In The US Within Decades

If current trends continue, Christians could soon become a minority in the US within just a few decades, according to a new report. Social trends like this are notoriously hard to predict, but it's evident that the number of people following Christianity in the US has been slipping since the 1970s – and little seems to be stopping the demise.
Daily Mail

Human rights groups feel The FA have not taken strong enough stance against the inhumanity behind this year's World Cup in Qatar...while the players feel they haven't been protected from unwarranted criticism

The FA have been accused of not taking a strong enough stance against the inhumanity that has overshadowed the build-up to the World Cup. English football’s governing body made their long-awaited statement yesterday in relation to the human rights atrocities that have taken place in Qatar ahead of the tournament.
The Independent

UN General Assembly – live: Zelensky outlines 5-part Ukraine war peace plan in scathing speech against Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky detailed Russian atrocities and described a sweeping peace plan to end the war in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.“How can we allow the Russian army somewhere on Ukrainian soil, knowing that they are committing such mass murder everywhere?” Mr Zelensky asked. “We cannot. We must protect life. The world must protect life.”He called on the international community to temporarily strip Russia of its UN powers, continue sanctions, and establish a special tribunal to oversee the peace process.Joe Biden condemned Russia for making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in a...
The Independent

Injunction granted to block protests along entire planned HS2 route

An injunction designed to block activists from carrying out “disruptive protests” on land along the entire route of the planned HS2 rail link has been granted by a High Court judge.The line’s developers, High Speed Two Limited, backed by the Secretary of State for Transport, sought the “anticipatory” injunction to protect construction works along the first phase of the route from London to the West Midlands.Several protesters argued at a hearing in May that an injunction would obstruct “peaceful protest against illegal tree-felling and ‘wildlife crimes'”.But in a ruling on Tuesday, Mr Justice Julian Knowles granted the injunction in the...
NBC News

Protests spread in Iran after woman dies in custody of morality police

Angry protests over the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran's morality police drew more people to the streets and new support from around the world Tuesday. A human rights group said five people had been killed by security forces as thousands marched in cities across the country, including the capital, Tehran, following the death last week of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.
