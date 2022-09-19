Read full article on original website
Fox News
'I Don’t Mourn the Queen', she was 'number one symbol of White supremacy': Politico op-ed
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews claims he does not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because she is the "manifestation of the institutional racism that we have to encounter on a daily basis." The British professor of African descent made his remarks in a Tuesday op-ed for Politico...
U.K.・
Protests across UK over killing of unarmed black man Chris Kaba
Local MP says firearms officer being investigated should have been suspended immediately
BBC
Tucker Carlson: Anger after Fox News host says British civilised India
An American TV anchor is drawing the ire of Indians for suggesting that the British had civilised India. Tucker Carlson from Fox News channel claimed that India had not produced any architectural marvels after British rule ended. The anchor made the statement during a show on Queen Elizabeth II who...
Washington Examiner
Disturbing: UK arrests multiple protesters for speaking out against the monarchy
Defenders of the United Kingdom’s monarchy insist that it is ceremonial and does not, in practice, exert much political power. While that’s largely true, a good deal of governmental power is currently being exercised to shut down those who are criticizing the monarchy amid King Charles III’s succession.
BBC
Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death
Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
Women in Iran defy the Islamic regime by removing their headscarves and waving them in the air in protests over police custody death, video shows
At the funeral of Mahsa Amini, who died days after being arrested by Iran's morality police, protesters chanted and waved their hijabs in the air.
California Man Reportedly Arrested Over Holocaust Denial Stunt at Auschwitz
Jon Minadeo II, a known Holocaust denier, regularly shares anti-Semitic videos online.
Opinion: I Believe the January 6th Insurrection Disrespected America, the Constitution, and the Military
I remember watching the television on January 6th, 2021. A mob of rampaging Trump supporters attacked our Capitol. I remember feeling as if every window they broke and every barricade they smashed was like an attack on my own home.
Head of Iran’s morality police reportedly suspended amid protests
Protests enter third day after death in custody of Kurdish woman accused of breaking strict hijab rules
'What true bravery looks like': JK Rowling praises Iranian women protesting over the death of a woman who died after she was arrested by morality police for not wearing a hijab
JK Rowling has praised Iranian women protesting against compulsory hijab after a young woman died in morality police custody in Tehran. 'What true bravery looks like,' Rowling wrote on Twitter with a clip showing Iranian women burning headscarves and cutting their hair during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Washington Examiner
Vitriol over Queen Elizabeth II shows many left-wingers just hate white people
It's been an eventful month in race relations. First, there was the latest hate crime hoax at Brigham Young University, which all evidence suggests was concocted by a player desirous of attention. Then, there were the utterly despicable comments by two American professors about Queen Elizabeth II's death. The professors,...
Hong Kong arrests harmonica player for sedition at queen vigil
A Hong Konger who played a harmonica to a crowd outside the British consulate during Elizabeth II's funeral was arrested for sedition, police and local media said Tuesday. On Tuesday, police said a 43-year-old man surnamed Pang was arrested outside the consulate for "seditious acts".
BBC
Triple talaq: India Muslim women in limbo after instant divorce ruling
In 2017, India's Supreme Court outlawed the Islamic practice of "triple talaq" which allowed a Muslim man to divorce his wife in minutes just by saying "talaq" (divorce) three times. While the court's decision was celebrated by women's rights activists at the time, five years on, many Muslim women say that the ruling has left them in a limbo.
IFLScience
Christians Could Become A Minority In The US Within Decades
If current trends continue, Christians could soon become a minority in the US within just a few decades, according to a new report. Social trends like this are notoriously hard to predict, but it's evident that the number of people following Christianity in the US has been slipping since the 1970s – and little seems to be stopping the demise.
Human rights groups feel The FA have not taken strong enough stance against the inhumanity behind this year's World Cup in Qatar...while the players feel they haven't been protected from unwarranted criticism
The FA have been accused of not taking a strong enough stance against the inhumanity that has overshadowed the build-up to the World Cup. English football’s governing body made their long-awaited statement yesterday in relation to the human rights atrocities that have taken place in Qatar ahead of the tournament.
FIFA・
Muslim women are taking off their headscarves and cutting their hair on TikTok to protest Iran's hijab rules following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Women post TikToks protesting the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody after she was detained on suspicion of breaking hijab-wearing rules.
Mounting claims of Christian persecution in India rise to country's Supreme Court
Reports of rising Christian persecution in India have reached the country's Supreme Court, which last week directed eight Indian states to verify the claims of Christian groups that filed a petition for protection. The petition, which was filed by Archbishop Peter Machad, the National Solidarity Forum and the Evangelical Fellowship...
UN General Assembly – live: Zelensky outlines 5-part Ukraine war peace plan in scathing speech against Russia
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky detailed Russian atrocities and described a sweeping peace plan to end the war in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.“How can we allow the Russian army somewhere on Ukrainian soil, knowing that they are committing such mass murder everywhere?” Mr Zelensky asked. “We cannot. We must protect life. The world must protect life.”He called on the international community to temporarily strip Russia of its UN powers, continue sanctions, and establish a special tribunal to oversee the peace process.Joe Biden condemned Russia for making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in a...
Injunction granted to block protests along entire planned HS2 route
An injunction designed to block activists from carrying out “disruptive protests” on land along the entire route of the planned HS2 rail link has been granted by a High Court judge.The line’s developers, High Speed Two Limited, backed by the Secretary of State for Transport, sought the “anticipatory” injunction to protect construction works along the first phase of the route from London to the West Midlands.Several protesters argued at a hearing in May that an injunction would obstruct “peaceful protest against illegal tree-felling and ‘wildlife crimes'”.But in a ruling on Tuesday, Mr Justice Julian Knowles granted the injunction in the...
Protests spread in Iran after woman dies in custody of morality police
Angry protests over the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran's morality police drew more people to the streets and new support from around the world Tuesday. A human rights group said five people had been killed by security forces as thousands marched in cities across the country, including the capital, Tehran, following the death last week of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.
