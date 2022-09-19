Read full article on original website
Dirt bike accident in North Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia. Police say the man crashed the bike on North Broad and Tioga Streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.At last check, there is no word on what led to the crash.
Police: Driver injured in crossfire shooting that erupted near busy Philadelphia rec center
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured as she was driving home from work in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. At around 7:10 p.m., police say they received a call about a shooting on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street. After arriving...
Woman caught in crossfire, shot on her way back from work, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot while driving home from work after getting caught in the crossfire of two gunmen. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at North 22nd and West Clearfield Streets in North Philadelphia, just steps from the Panati Rec Center.Police say two men were shooting at each other on the street.One of the bullets went through the driver side door of the woman's car hitting the woman in her thigh. She's in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.At this time, no arrests have been made.
Driver shot after being caught in crossfire of North Philly gun battle
Action News has learned the 29-year-old woman was on her way home when she traveled into the middle of a gun battle.
Woman hit, killed while trying to cross Roosevelt Boulevard
Police said the victim was walking outside of a nearby crosswalk when she was hit.
Dogs attack, critically hurt 1-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia
A baby girl went to a Philadelphia hospital, fighting for her life after police say two dogs attacked her. Investigators say that just before noon Tuesday, a 1-year-old girl was attacked by the dogs at a Northeast Philadelphia home.
3 injured after gasoline tanker crashes into truck in Pa.
Three people were injured after a gasoline tanker crashed into a pickup truck, according to a story from WPVI. The accident occurred along the 600 block of Conchester Highway (Route 322) in Boothwyn, Delaware County, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the news station, the rear of the truck suffered...
School bus with students on board collides with SUV in West Philly, multiple injured
A representative with the school bus company told Action News the bus was headed to Dobbins High School with five people on board.
Friends, family hold balloon release to honor woman killed after a deadly argument in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A large group gathered in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night to say goodbye to a sister, daughter, friend, and mother of two, who lost her life in a double shooting on Sunday morning. "Her little boys are gonna miss her. Her family, you know, so sad," says Serena...
Police: Woman walking on Roosevelt Boulevard struck and killed by vehicle, lanes shut down
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car on a busy Philadelphia road Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was walking against traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle near Friendship Street. The woman, whose identity is unknown at...
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
Missing woman who left Jefferson Hospital in a gown has been found
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Wednesday a woman that went missing on Tuesday had been located. Police say 82-year-old Fannie Hardy was last seen at 110 South 11th Street around 6:00 pm. She was wearing a white and blue hospital gown. Police say she has returned to the...
Infant in critical condition after attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The infant was placed in critical condition. Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are trying to get a search warrant to get into the house.
Man, woman wanted for robbing a Germantown Rita’s Water Ice store at gunpoint
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia is searching for two individuals who robbed a Rita’s Water Ice store in the city’s Germantown section. The incident happened on September 4 2022, at 5815 Wayne Avenue around 5:30 pm,. According to police, a black BMW pulled behind an unknown woman when she approached...
Police: Armed suspect on the loose after robbery, barricade in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An armed robbery turned barricade situation ended with a suspect fleeing the scene Wednesday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The incident began when officers responded to a robbery on the 1500 block of Napa Street just after midnight. A suspect reportedly fled into a nearby residence armed with...
Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
Man, 45, hospitalized after being injured in early morning shooting in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital recovering after he was injured in an early morning shooting in Logan on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened near 15th and W Duncannon Streets around 8:33 a.m. According to authorities, a 45-year-old man suffered from two gunshot wounds to his right...
Pa. fire that killed sisters was caused by charging hoverboard, lawsuit alleges
A Hellertown house fire that killed two sisters was caused by a charging hoverboard, a new lawsuit alleges. Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, were killed in the April blaze in the home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in the Northampton County, Pa., borough.
Pa. man involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Allentown will serve up to 20 years in prison
A Bethlehem man’s license was suspended when he hit a pedestrian on East Linden Street and Hanover Avenue, Allentown, on Oct. 8, 2020. The 46-year-old pedestrian Eliezer Montano-Lopez died hours later. The 22-year-old driver Isaac Ricki Resto didn’t stop, call 9-1-1 or help the pedestrian. A Lehigh County Judge...
New initiative underway to get drivers to slow down in Germantown amid several hit-and-runs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed another person in the city's Germantown section. The driver, instead of stopping to help, took off. Now, a new effort is underway to get drivers to slow down. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck slamming into another vehicle, sending the car spinning, at the intersection of Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Video shows a row of parked cars getting smashed. "We heard a real hard thump," resident Aisha Ware said. "We looked out the window, a tow truck was...
