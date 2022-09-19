ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Summit Daily News

Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel

The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
VAIL, CO
milehighcre.com

Furniture Row Store Breaks Ground in Littleton

Precision Contractors and Furniture Row recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a brand-new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. store at C-470 and Bowles Ave in Littleton. The new 74,365-square-foot facility, located at 5779 S. Alkire St., has been designed by Intergroup Architects. To...
LITTLETON, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months

Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
KEYSTONE, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne looks to add pump track, climbing facilities at Trent Park; Adams Avenue extension plan aims to ease traffic woes

In addition to improvements to the town’s recreation center, Silverthorne town leaders are looking into other large-scale projects for next year, including an extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road and an expansion at Trent Park. Specifically, the extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road will create another north-south...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions

Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Moose dies at Keystone Resort after becoming entangled in cords of snowmaking equipment

A moose died at Keystone Resort in what wildlife managers are calling an accident they have never seen before. The bull died after it became tangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzales said no one she has spoken with at the agency has ever seen an animal die under similar circumstances at a ski area.
KEYSTONE, CO
9NEWS

11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir

DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
DILLON, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year

As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Vail resident launches new property management firm

Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
VAIL, CO
KJCT8

Maintenance causing ramp closures along I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting on Sunday, September 18. 2022. The work being completed will include updated wrong way detection signs on both the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-70 from the Utah state line through Silverthorne, specifically exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) through exit 205 (Silverthorne).
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

