Summit Daily News
Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
milehighcre.com
Furniture Row Store Breaks Ground in Littleton
Precision Contractors and Furniture Row recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a brand-new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. store at C-470 and Bowles Ave in Littleton. The new 74,365-square-foot facility, located at 5779 S. Alkire St., has been designed by Intergroup Architects. To...
Summit Daily News
Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months
Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne looks to add pump track, climbing facilities at Trent Park; Adams Avenue extension plan aims to ease traffic woes
In addition to improvements to the town’s recreation center, Silverthorne town leaders are looking into other large-scale projects for next year, including an extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road and an expansion at Trent Park. Specifically, the extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road will create another north-south...
Summit Daily News
Summit County holds summer trend of no fire restrictions
Despite recent fluctuating weather conditions, ranging from dry to wet, there will be no fire restriction for the week of Sept. 20. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said a storm arriving in Summit County Wednesday that is expected to last until Thursday is forecasted to drop at least an inch of rain.
Summit Daily News
Moose dies at Keystone Resort after becoming entangled in cords of snowmaking equipment
A moose died at Keystone Resort in what wildlife managers are calling an accident they have never seen before. The bull died after it became tangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzales said no one she has spoken with at the agency has ever seen an animal die under similar circumstances at a ski area.
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
Summit Daily News
Paddleboarding witches will soon descend on the Dillon Reservoir
DILLON — Colorado’s lakes and reservoirs will be extra wicked these next couple of months, as witches and warlocks make their annual paddleboarding pilgrimage in honor of the spooky season. Witch paddles — events in which people dress in costumes to paddleboard, kayak and canoe — have become...
KKTV
WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
Littleton woman, 23, last known to be in Granite on Sunday is missing
A woman who was last seen on Sunday in Granite is now missing, police say. Call Littleton Det. Christina Goodman at 303-795-3896 if you know where she is.
Summit Daily News
Let’s Talk Fentynal: Summit County Public Health will host an event on the dangers of Fentynal
Summit County Public Health will host an evening event discussing the dangers of Fentanyl and the stigma surrounding treatment on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Hacienda Real will provide dinner for those in attendance. The event, Let’s Talk Fentanyl, will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado...
Summit Daily News
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday, Sept. 14, after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An...
indenvertimes.com
5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year
As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Two Superior residents begin circulating petition to overturn board of trustees approval of life sciences development
On Thursday, the Superior Town Clerk’s office conditionally approved a referendum petition to circulate and obtain signatures in protest of the recent vote by the town’s board of trustees passing the ordinance to develop Coal Creek Innovation Park, destined to be a life sciences campus downtown. Residents Ryan...
Summit Daily News
Vehicle versus bicycle accident closes Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available. An accident reportedly involving a bicyclist has shut down both directions of Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the accident likely involves an accident between...
Vail resident launches new property management firm
Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
Weeks later, missing diamond ring returned to owner
A Denver woman called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help finding the engagement ring her fiancé gave her before he passed away. Weeks later, there’s an incredible update to her story.
KJCT8
Maintenance causing ramp closures along I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting on Sunday, September 18. 2022. The work being completed will include updated wrong way detection signs on both the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-70 from the Utah state line through Silverthorne, specifically exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) through exit 205 (Silverthorne).
