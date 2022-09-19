Read full article on original website
Utah’s 100-Acre Aspen Forest, World’s Largest Organism, Faces Major Problem
Global warming and deforestation continue to threaten many of our planet’s trees and forests. However, Utah’s Aspen Forest, the largest single organism in the world, faces a unique tree problem all its own. Thanks to the over-grazing of deer and cattle, the unique ancient forest is now at risk of breaking up.
Plague of Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Descending on 14 States
Invasive spotted lanternflies are currently swarming parts of the Midwest and East Coast and devouring trees in their path. The insect first appeared in the United States in 2014. But it wasn’t until 2022 that it left such a devastating mark. In total, spotted lanternflies have plagued 14 states this summer, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Delaware. And they’ve also spanned into Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Rhode Island.
PHOTO: ‘Unicorn’ Elk Captured on Trail Cam With Just One Antler
A trail camera in Washington State recently caught an elk on video that appears to have a single antler growing out of its forehead. Hunters search for big game prospects when examining trail cameras, but nothing compares to the footage recently exposed and reported on. According to KIRO 7, a trail camera in Tampico, Washington recorded video of an elk with an antler emerging from the bull’s forehead, giving it a new moniker: “unicorn.”
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
Maine Hunter Shoots 500-lb Black Bear That ‘Terrorized’ Neighborhood for Years
He wasn’t a white whale, but for one Maine hunter, the black bear that has been dubbed the “Zodiac” was pretty close. And now the hunter, Jamie Lambert has finally bagged the Zodiac after persuing the massive black bear for several years. Maine Hunter Finally Takes Down...
Grand Canyon Wildlife Managers Successfully Relocate Dozens of Bison to Iowa, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes
In the early 1900s, the bison herd at Grand Canyon National contained around 100 happy, healthy animals. Over the years, however, the bison herd continued to grow, and by 2018, the herd had multiplied to 600 bison. Without intervention, biologists predicted the herd could grow to 1500 animals by 2028....
Three Enormous Moose Literally Go Head-to-Head in Intense Face-Off: VIDEO
Have you ever seen three moose headbutting each other at the same time? Prepare yourself for the majesty. In a video courtesy of Drew Rush on Instagram, three bull moose in Wyoming were spotted going head-to-head. The trio faces off against each other in a majestic headbutt. Who knows what they’re going after, or fighting over, but it looks incredibly cool. Take a look below.
New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes
There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
High-Speed Cameras Capture Insane Octopus Hunting Techniques
A new video showcases octopus’ wild hunting techniques. The high-speed cameras captured the techniques beautifully as part of a study. A new study for Current Biology was conducted. Trevor Wardill, an assistant professor in the College of Biological Sciences, was on the team that ran the study. According to the research brief, “Wardill and colleagues investigated whether octopuses preferred certain arms over others when hunting, rather than using each arm equally.”
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Rangers Plead for Visitors to Stop Dumping Trash into Steam Vents
The National Park Service is begging visitors to quit throwing trash into the steam vents around one of Hawaii’s most active volcanoes. According to reports, tourists are not only tossing in their litter, but they’re also casting in their loose change into the scorching hot vents at Wahinekapu.
Invasive Lanternflies From China Causing Massive Damages to U.S. Agriculture Industry
The spotted lanternfly has been a troublesome pest plaguing many regions across the United States for years. Experts have encouraged Americans to kill lanternflies on sight, and while many continue to do so, they’re growing population in the States has become a worsening problem. With climate change, most prominently severe flooding in many regions last year followed by extreme drought this year, decreased amount of crops are at even further risk, with the invasive species causing millions of dollars in damage within America’s agriculture industry.
‘Cliffed Out’ Climber Saved After Getting Off-Route on Colorado’s Famous Crestone Needle Mountain
Colorado rescuers responded to a call regarding a climber who “cliffed-out” and ended up off-route on one of the state’s 14er peaks, Crestone Needle Mountain. Notorious for its tough terrain, the peak is a part of the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains. The rescue...
‘It disgusted me’: Mississippi woman worries website preys on special needs children
MEMPHIS, TN. — A Panola County mother of a four-year-old autistic boy worries her information was stolen by a website claiming to help special needs children. “It disgusted me,” said the young mother, who asked not to be identified. “I definitely was not going to be quiet.”
WATCH: West Virginia Man Pets Rare Piebald Deer in Incredible Encounter
Most deer you’ll ever encounter are incredibly skittish around humans, and rightfully so. They’re conditioned to be naturally cautious. However, when deer are domesticated or feed by humans often and from a young age, they can radically change their natural behaviors and become accustomed to human contact. In this video, a piebald deer encounters two people and clearly shows it is used to people.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds evidence of zebra mussels in Highline Lake
State officials have confirmed the presence of an invasive zebra mussel in Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine invasive species sampling September 14. Two CPW experts have independently confirmed the identification of the mussel through visual identification methods and genetic confirmation was also made on the sample.
Colorado Officials Report Massive Fish Die-Off: Here’s What Happened
Recently, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has been monitoring a massive fish die-off across multiple lakes, and the cause behind these aquatic deaths is nothing short of troubling. The department first reported these die-offs on September 9, when the issue had hit Mann-Nyholt Lake in Adams County, about 20 miles...
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast. No one has...
Alaskan Musk Oxen Savagely Head-Butt One Another at Full Speed in Competition Over Female: VIDEO
An explosive viral video has captured two Alaskan musk oxen repeatedly smashing their mighty heads together. The video shows two males, each weighing up to 800 pounds, thrusting their heads together at full speed to vie for a female. It’s remarkable how forceful their repeated bumps are. The Alaskan...
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs
These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
