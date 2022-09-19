ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Plague of Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Descending on 14 States

Invasive spotted lanternflies are currently swarming parts of the Midwest and East Coast and devouring trees in their path. The insect first appeared in the United States in 2014. But it wasn’t until 2022 that it left such a devastating mark. In total, spotted lanternflies have plagued 14 states this summer, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Delaware. And they’ve also spanned into Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Rhode Island.
PHOTO: ‘Unicorn’ Elk Captured on Trail Cam With Just One Antler

A trail camera in Washington State recently caught an elk on video that appears to have a single antler growing out of its forehead. Hunters search for big game prospects when examining trail cameras, but nothing compares to the footage recently exposed and reported on. According to KIRO 7, a trail camera in Tampico, Washington recorded video of an elk with an antler emerging from the bull’s forehead, giving it a new moniker: “unicorn.”
Three Enormous Moose Literally Go Head-to-Head in Intense Face-Off: VIDEO

Have you ever seen three moose headbutting each other at the same time? Prepare yourself for the majesty. In a video courtesy of Drew Rush on Instagram, three bull moose in Wyoming were spotted going head-to-head. The trio faces off against each other in a majestic headbutt. Who knows what they’re going after, or fighting over, but it looks incredibly cool. Take a look below.
New Locomotives on Colorado Pacific Railroad Signals Big Changes

There’s two of them, and they are quite stunning as they sit shimmering in the late summer sun. On Thursday night, after passing the final regulatory hoop, a Federal Railroad Agency (FRA) inspection, on the western end of the rail line the two new locomotives on the Colorado Pacific Railroad came rolling into Eads—where they will be stationed for the time being.
High-Speed Cameras Capture Insane Octopus Hunting Techniques

A new video showcases octopus’ wild hunting techniques. The high-speed cameras captured the techniques beautifully as part of a study. A new study for Current Biology was conducted. Trevor Wardill, an assistant professor in the College of Biological Sciences, was on the team that ran the study. According to the research brief, “Wardill and colleagues investigated whether octopuses preferred certain arms over others when hunting, rather than using each arm equally.”
Invasive Lanternflies From China Causing Massive Damages to U.S. Agriculture Industry

The spotted lanternfly has been a troublesome pest plaguing many regions across the United States for years. Experts have encouraged Americans to kill lanternflies on sight, and while many continue to do so, they’re growing population in the States has become a worsening problem. With climate change, most prominently severe flooding in many regions last year followed by extreme drought this year, decreased amount of crops are at even further risk, with the invasive species causing millions of dollars in damage within America’s agriculture industry.
WATCH: West Virginia Man Pets Rare Piebald Deer in Incredible Encounter

Most deer you’ll ever encounter are incredibly skittish around humans, and rightfully so. They’re conditioned to be naturally cautious. However, when deer are domesticated or feed by humans often and from a young age, they can radically change their natural behaviors and become accustomed to human contact. In this video, a piebald deer encounters two people and clearly shows it is used to people.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds evidence of zebra mussels in Highline Lake

State officials have confirmed the presence of an invasive zebra mussel in Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine invasive species sampling September 14. Two CPW experts have independently confirmed the identification of the mussel through visual identification methods and genetic confirmation was also made on the sample.
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs

These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
