MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission Tuesday approved plans for new streets that will lead to a new housing development from the Veridea Group. The Commission approved the plan that will see roads and utilities constructed near the corner of M-553 and Division Street. That will be the site of the Hemlock Development, a plan for housing proposed by Veridea. The number and style of housing are not known yet. Marquette’s City Engineer, Mikael Kilpela, discussed the next steps after the meeting.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO