Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend. Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.
Ore Dock celebrates ‘Brew Feast’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six food stations paired up with Ore Dock Brewing Co. for a “Brew Feast” on Monday. This is the second year the Upper Michigan Chapter of the American Culinary Federation threw a Brew Feast at the Ore Dock in Marquette. An organizer says this...
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette on Wednesday, September 21. The pantry will be located at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center at 1401 Presque Isle Avenue. The distribution of food will begin at noon. It is requested that those that pick up items remain in their vehicles as it is a drive-through event.
Watermelon 50-50 to benefit Harvey man Saturday at Silver Creek Church
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a community fundraiser this Saturday for a Marquette family going through a difficult time with medical expenses. In June, Larry Weaver was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
Meet Marquette County’s new register of deeds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has a new register of deeds. Aidan McKindles will now be handling land records for the county. She is born and raised in Marquette and studied political science and English at Northern Michigan University. She then obtained a paralegal degree from Lake Superior State University.
UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
Stormy Kromer offers limited edition UP Honor Flight hats
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several community members stepped up to fundraise for Honor Flight but now it’s Stormy Kromer’s turn. The organization is offering two limited edition hats. “There’s a summer hat which is the wax cotton and they’re also doing a wool hat in the classic red...
Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for child care spending
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday evening. Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more spending on child care and child wellbeing.
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new festival is coming to Marquette this November that will highlight some of the best stand-up comedians in the region. The Stand UP Comedy Festival will take place at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Nov. 3-5 in Marquette. “It makes sense to have a comedy...
Project: Keep Kids Warm looking for community donations
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for its 13th year and they’re looking for donations from the community. Project: Keep Kids Warm provides winter clothing to families in need in the west-end communities of Marquette County. There are two ways the community can help....
Renovations on Iron County Courthouse near completion
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Courthouse stands tall atop the hill overlooking downtown Crystal Falls. For the first time in three decades, the courthouse is getting a major renovation. The courthouse is a landmark of Iron County and the $1 million worth of renovations on the historic...
NMU enrollment report shows head count is down from Fall 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new report shows Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is down from last year. The ten day enrollment report, released Tuesday, shows the traditional head count is down 3.4% to 6,970. The report also covers retention and total learners reached, along with six-year graduation rates, which universities report regularly at the federal level.
Warm stretch just before fall
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
Escape Marquette unveils new game
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette’s new game is now open to players. Founder Anna Hemstock says it’s an excellent game for both first-timers and repeat players. Take a look inside the ‘Magic Castle’. General manager Christian Sharp says this room is the best game Escape...
UPAWS holding discount microchip clinic
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter and 24PetWatch are holding a discount microchip clinic beginning Monday, September 19. There are 100 microchip discounts available. The clinic is open to Marquette County residents only. There is one discounted ($10.00) microchip per household. Additional pets can be microchipped...
NMU men’s hockey in good shape ahead of season opener
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first official day of fall with no sign of changing colors from the Houghton weather cam. Plus... the Northern Michigan University men’s hockey season is right around the corner. Head coach Grant Potulny talks about the upcoming season...
Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support to hold bake sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care. On Monday morning residents were hard at work, baking everything from apple pies to chocolate chip cookies for a bake sale. The event will be held in the main entrance of the building on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for streets for new housing development
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission Tuesday approved plans for new streets that will lead to a new housing development from the Veridea Group. The Commission approved the plan that will see roads and utilities constructed near the corner of M-553 and Division Street. That will be the site of the Hemlock Development, a plan for housing proposed by Veridea. The number and style of housing are not known yet. Marquette’s City Engineer, Mikael Kilpela, discussed the next steps after the meeting.
NMU Food Pantry helps students facing food insecurity
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Food Pantry is seeing increased use with food costs at record highs due to inflation. The pantry directors say students are especially at risk for food insecurity since many are far away from home. On average about 50 to 60 students use the pantry each week according to the directors.
