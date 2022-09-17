Read full article on original website
Related
ucfknights.com
Game Notes: UCF Hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday
Following a successful first road trip of the season, UCF returns to FBC Mortgage Stadium for the third time in the first four weeks to host Georgia Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and the game will air live on ESPNU. GAME INFORMATION. Date: Saturday, Sept. 24.
ucfknights.com
Pavel, Benchakroun Win Singles Finals
ORLANDO – Bogdan Pavel and Mehdi Benchakroun of the UCF men's tennis team were crowned champs of their respective singles draws at the UCF Fall Sizzler on Sunday, marking the conclusion of the first tournament of the fall for the Knights. "We had a very solid weekend as a...
ucfknights.com
Men’s Golf Wins Team Title, Carrera Claims Individual Crown at Hartford Hawks Invitational
SOUTH KENT, Conn. – For the fifth consecutive year, UCF men's golf won the team title at the Hartford Hawks Invitational with a team score of 829 (-35) and fifth year Luis Carrera claimed the individual crown with a score of 200 (-16) at the Bull's Bridge Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.
ucfknights.com
Women’s Golf Breaks Program Record, Piddon Wins Individual Title at Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The UCF women's golf team turned in a strong performance at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate to break the program record with a three-round score of 834 (-18) and senior Tunrada Piddon won the individual title with a score of 202 (-11) Tuesday afternoon at Cherokee Country Club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucfknights.com
Men’s Golf Tied for First, Play Halted in Second Round at Hartford Hawks Invitational
SOUTH KENT, Conn. – Making its season debut, the UCF men's golf team turned in a stellar first round at the Hartford Hawks Invitational to sit atop the team leaderboard following Monday's action at the Bull's Bridge Golf Club. The Knights compiled a score of 284 (-4) to tie...
Comments / 0