cigar-coop.com
Feature Story: Cayman Cigar Company Launches Brand with Focus on Charity
As the name indicates, Cayman Cigar Company is based in the Cayman Islands. Not only is the company the first to manufacture and produce cigars out of the Cayman Islands, but the company is going to market with a mission – a focus on charity. The company says every dollar that doesn’t go back into operational costs will be donated to international charities.
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Ace Prime to Rebrand as Luciano Cigars
Following the announcement that the agreement for Crowned Heads handling its distribution has come to an end, Ace Prime has announced it will be handling its own distribution and has a new name, Luciano Cigars. Luciano is the name of Ace Prime co-owner Luciano Meirelles and currently is a brand in the existing Ace Prime portfolio.
CNBC
With new UK port worker strikes, Ford's supply chain problems aren't over
Liverpool dock workers are striking for eight days over inflation-linked wage demands, while Felixstowe dock workers are to strike a second time on Sunday. Both European strikes come as more shipping vessels are heading to already congested German and Netherlands ports. Ford, which warned this week of an extra $1...
cigar-coop.com
The Blog: Aganorsa Experience – Validation
Over the past year, we have heard a lot about “Validation” from Aganorsa Leaf. In fact this term was actually used on the rebranding of Aganorsa Leaf’s Core line, La Validación. While it might seem like a cool branding term, Validation is actually something that is...
gmauthority.com
The Durant Guild Platform Exhibition Opens In Shanghai
After General Motors officially announced the launch of The Durant Guild import vehicle platform in China, the automaker’s new business unit in that country opened its first exhibition in the city of Shanghai. The new The Durant Guild platform, created as part of the newly established GM Premium Import...
From Tackle To Table: The Fish Farm Company Diving Into Taiwan's Zero-Hunger Campaign
As demand for healthy seafood continues to rise, there are several companies getting involved in selling fish farmed through the land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) business- which can often command higher prices on the market. Atlantic Saphire ASA AASZF is one company that uses RAS to farm salmon in Denmark...
freightwaves.com
Spanish billionaire just bet big on US logistics
U.S. logistics just got its next big investor from abroad. Spanish billionaire textile tycoon Amancio Ortega, the founder of clothing brands Inditex and Zara, revealed on Tuesday that his family investment company Pontegadea had purchased five logistics warehouses in the U.S. totaling about $722 million, Bloomberg reported. Spanish newspaper El...
nftevening.com
Meet Amber Island: The Web3 Community For Whisky Lovers
Whisky enthusiasts in the web3 world now have a place to call home, thanks to the fantastic new project, Amber Island. With a focus on exceptional, rare whisky, NFTs, and community, this fascinating new brand is about to take the web3 world by storm. Inspired by the raw beauty of Scotland’s coastline, the visually stunning world will offer a home for whisky lovers to meet and explore.
Basque Country Consolidates As Fresh Talent Hub
In recent years, Spain’s Basque Country has emerged as a hub for fresh talent, something that directors Mikel Gurrea (“Suro”), Estibaliz Urresola (“Cuerdas”) and Irati Gorostidi (“Contadores”) credit to robust mentorship programs, governmental financing campaigns and ever-maturing production and distribution initiatives as well as a tight-knit network of professionals woven into the fabric of the local industry. It’s an enthusiastic approach that fervently boosts new talent by firmly betting on strong local stories with universal appeal. Short films by up-and-coming helmers have gained traction, “Cuerdas” winning a Rails d’Or at Cannes Critics Week this year, while feature-length ECAM Incubator Selection “Lullaby,”...
theevreport.com
XPENG Launches G9 Flagship SUV For Chinese Market
GUANGZHOU, China – XPeng Inc., today reveals the pricing and specifications for its 4th production model G9 Flagship SUV for the Chinese market. The G9 lineup includes three series – each with a different driving range – and six configurations in total. There will be three series...
Complex
PresentedBy Launches Experimental New Store In Saudi Arabia
Building on its portfolio of distinctive retail spaces, PresentedBy has just opened the doors to its newest premium sneaker and streetwear consignment store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Created in partnership with award-winning architecture group External Reference, the new retail space takes its inspiration from the local desert regions with structures...
Sports car maker Lotus's tech arm valued at $4.5 billion in fundraising
SHANGHAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lotus Technology, the technology arm of sports car brand Lotus, said on Wednesday it had completed a fundraising that valued the business at nearly $4.5 billion.
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
FDA: "Outdated" systems and training fueled infant formula crisis
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday acknowledged that it was poorly equipped to handle the baby formula crisis that erupted in the spring, lacking sufficient technology, personnel and authority to address the situation. Why it matters: Several babies died of suspected Cronobacter bacterial contamination, triggering a massive recall of...
'Not A Soccer Mom Seltzer:' Meet Drippy, The New THC:CBN Infused Soda And Digital Ecosystem
Drippy Enterprises has launched its first line of cannabis-infused beverages in California. This "high-minded" soda was conceived for OGs and is "not a soccer mom seltzer," the creators explain. With distinguishing flavors and celebrated for its heavy-hitting psychoactive effects, Drippy is crafted to the highest quality; all products are made of 100% natural ingredients.
