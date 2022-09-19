ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
cigar-coop.com

Feature Story: Cayman Cigar Company Launches Brand with Focus on Charity

As the name indicates, Cayman Cigar Company is based in the Cayman Islands. Not only is the company the first to manufacture and produce cigars out of the Cayman Islands, but the company is going to market with a mission – a focus on charity. The company says every dollar that doesn’t go back into operational costs will be donated to international charities.
CHARITIES
cntraveler.com

How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality

At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
TRAVEL
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Ace Prime to Rebrand as Luciano Cigars

Following the announcement that the agreement for Crowned Heads handling its distribution has come to an end, Ace Prime has announced it will be handling its own distribution and has a new name, Luciano Cigars. Luciano is the name of Ace Prime co-owner Luciano Meirelles and currently is a brand in the existing Ace Prime portfolio.
ECONOMY
CNBC

With new UK port worker strikes, Ford's supply chain problems aren't over

Liverpool dock workers are striking for eight days over inflation-linked wage demands, while Felixstowe dock workers are to strike a second time on Sunday. Both European strikes come as more shipping vessels are heading to already congested German and Netherlands ports. Ford, which warned this week of an extra $1...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigars#General Cigar Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Forged Cigar Company#The Summer Of#Booth#Diesel
cigar-coop.com

The Blog: Aganorsa Experience – Validation

Over the past year, we have heard a lot about “Validation” from Aganorsa Leaf. In fact this term was actually used on the rebranding of Aganorsa Leaf’s Core line, La Validación. While it might seem like a cool branding term, Validation is actually something that is...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

The Durant Guild Platform Exhibition Opens In Shanghai

After General Motors officially announced the launch of The Durant Guild import vehicle platform in China, the automaker’s new business unit in that country opened its first exhibition in the city of Shanghai. The new The Durant Guild platform, created as part of the newly established GM Premium Import...
WORLD
freightwaves.com

Spanish billionaire just bet big on US logistics

U.S. logistics just got its next big investor from abroad. Spanish billionaire textile tycoon Amancio Ortega, the founder of clothing brands Inditex and Zara, revealed on Tuesday that his family investment company Pontegadea had purchased five logistics warehouses in the U.S. totaling about $722 million, Bloomberg reported. Spanish newspaper El...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Marketing
nftevening.com

Meet Amber Island: The Web3 Community For Whisky Lovers

Whisky enthusiasts in the web3 world now have a place to call home, thanks to the fantastic new project, Amber Island. With a focus on exceptional, rare whisky, NFTs, and community, this fascinating new brand is about to take the web3 world by storm. Inspired by the raw beauty of Scotland’s coastline, the visually stunning world will offer a home for whisky lovers to meet and explore.
DRINKS
Variety

Basque Country Consolidates As Fresh Talent Hub

In recent years, Spain’s Basque Country has emerged as a hub for fresh talent, something that directors Mikel Gurrea (“Suro”), Estibaliz Urresola (“Cuerdas”) and Irati Gorostidi (“Contadores”) credit to robust mentorship programs, governmental financing campaigns and ever-maturing production and distribution initiatives as well as a tight-knit network of professionals woven into the fabric of the local industry. It’s an enthusiastic approach that fervently boosts new talent by firmly betting on strong local stories with universal appeal. Short films by up-and-coming helmers have gained traction, “Cuerdas” winning a Rails d’Or at Cannes Critics Week this year, while feature-length ECAM Incubator Selection “Lullaby,”...
MOVIES
theevreport.com

XPENG Launches G9 Flagship SUV For Chinese Market

GUANGZHOU, China – XPeng Inc., today reveals the pricing and specifications for its 4th production model G9 Flagship SUV for the Chinese market. The G9 lineup includes three series – each with a different driving range – and six configurations in total. There will be three series...
CARS
Complex

PresentedBy Launches Experimental New Store In Saudi Arabia

Building on its portfolio of distinctive retail spaces, PresentedBy has just opened the doors to its newest premium sneaker and streetwear consignment store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Created in partnership with award-winning architecture group External Reference, the new retail space takes its inspiration from the local desert regions with structures...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Axios

FDA: "Outdated" systems and training fueled infant formula crisis

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday acknowledged that it was poorly equipped to handle the baby formula crisis that erupted in the spring, lacking sufficient technology, personnel and authority to address the situation. Why it matters: Several babies died of suspected Cronobacter bacterial contamination, triggering a massive recall of...
STURGIS, MI
Benzinga

'Not A Soccer Mom Seltzer:' Meet Drippy, The New THC:CBN Infused Soda And Digital Ecosystem

Drippy Enterprises has launched its first line of cannabis-infused beverages in California. This "high-minded" soda was conceived for OGs and is "not a soccer mom seltzer," the creators explain. With distinguishing flavors and celebrated for its heavy-hitting psychoactive effects, Drippy is crafted to the highest quality; all products are made of 100% natural ingredients.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy