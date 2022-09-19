Read full article on original website
Report cites Springfield’s Putnam Technical Academy as leader among state’s vocational schools
SPRINGFIELD — Two decades ago, the Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy had high percentages of students who either didn’t graduate or left school early. Today, it is being cited among the best public vocational-technical schools in the state for having made a “remarkable turnaround” in its efforts to prepare students for graduation and success in professional careers.
Medical Notes: Sept. 19, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Longmeadow celebrates LGBTQIA+ community at annual Pride Festival
The Longmeadow town green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.
Big E fairgoers take advantage of weekday ticket sales
The Big E Fair in West Springfield continued to attract thousands of fairgoers Tuesday evening.
Some Westfield residents to be without water for scheduled water main repairs
Residents on Russell Road and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield will be without water Wednesday for scheduled water main repairs.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is mourning the loss of an Amherst student who collapsed during a cross-county meet and later died. The student’s parents said that it was a cardiac arrest. It was a scary tragedy for one Westfield mom, who lost her own son when he...
Westfield Planning Board agrees to postpone Target warehouse hearing
WESTFIELD — The 80 or so residents who filled Council Chambers Sept. 20 for the Planning Board’s continued hearing on the Target Corp. distribution warehouse facility left after 10 minutes, when board Chair William Carellas announced that the company had asked for a continuance until Oct. 4, and the board voted to accept it.
wamc.org
Investigation into past student-teacher relationship leads to resignation of Lenox middle-high school principal
IBerkshires.com reporter Stephen Dravis says that the story that led to Salvatore Frieri’s abrupt resignation Tuesday begins at Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School in Adams back in 2008. “There was an incident on December afternoon in 2008 where the school had had an early dismissal because of an...
Amherst Town Council puts Jones Library funding decision on hold
AMHERST – Town Council is opting to wait until late next year before deciding whether to withdraw municipal support for the project to renovate and expand the century-old Jones Library. The existing grant from the state Board of Library Commissioners — $13.9 million towards the long-planned project — is...
Gatherings set for Anna Burns, Amherst junior who died running a race
Dates for informal gatherings are scheduled for this week for the Amherst High School junior who died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a cross-country race. Anna Burns, 16, was near the end of their cross-country race in Ludlow when they had a cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday,...
Scoreboard: Cathal Mitchell’s goal and assist lead West Springfield boys soccer to victory over Amherst, 2-1
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The West Springfield boys soccer team shined under the lights when it mattered most during their 2-1 home victory over Amherst on Tuesday night.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Amherst climbs list, two teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the third installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Westfield City Hall will turn purple to shed light on Chiari malformation
WESTFIELD — Mayor Mike McCabe announced this week that City Hall will “Light It Up Purple” by shining purple lights on the building on the evenings of Sept. 22 to 26 in honor of Chiari Malformation Awareness month, on the request of a resident suffering from the disorder.
Southwick sees state dialogue on North Pond ‘headed in the right direction’
SOUTHWICK — Town officials and representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game met at the North Pond Conservation Area earlier this month and Conservation Commission members say the town is in good standing with the state after the area had been plagued by litter and erosion. Conservation...
westernmassnews.com
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families. We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Lego Masters is kicking off its third season on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on FOX. Western Mass News met with one of the contestants, a western Mass. native from Pittsfield. “I tell people it’s a lot like summer camp for grown ups that are big Lego...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s now open in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s has opened its doors on Main Street, making it the third shop of its kind in Springfield. The owner said in the City of Firsts, this business is breaking down barriers. Springfield native Payton Shubrick is the third black woman to open and operate a dispensary in […]
Scoreboard: Minnechaug boys’ golf claims a close victory against West Springfield 165-166
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Minnechaug narrowly beat out West Springfield, 165-166 Tuesday night for their third victory in a row. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn...
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police locate missing 15 and 11-year-olds
Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
