3 men in critical condition after shooting in Vet’s Park neighborhood

CHICAGO — Three men are in critical condition after being shot in the Vet’s Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said the three victims got into an argument with another group of people around 4:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when someone pulled out a gun and fired at the victims.

One man, 32, was shot in the stomach, ankle and thigh before being taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. Another man, 22, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot in the leg before being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have no offenders in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

