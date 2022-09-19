Read full article on original website
How Rich Are Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and 8 Other F1 Drivers?
NASCAR is probably the best-known racing series in the United States, and the Indy 500 is known as the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." But the most lucrative, popular motorsports series in the world...
23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs
When Bubba Wallace returned to the track at Bristol from steering problems, some fans suggested it was a sinister move by JGR to eliminate Kyle Busch from the playoffs. The 23XI Racing president fired back. The post 23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500
When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
Chase Elliott Is Right to Throw a Huge Diss at a NASCAR Experiment
Chase Elliott makes a distinction between driving and racing, which is why NASCAR's Le Mans venture doesn't interest the 2020 Cup Series champion. The post Chase Elliott Is Right to Throw a Huge Diss at a NASCAR Experiment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Andretti Autosport optimistic ahead of Chadwick's Indy Lights test
Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann has been the driving force behind the team’s Indy Lights and Road to Indy programs for as long as the outfit has been involved in junior open-wheel racing. Among all of the future stars who’ve worked their way through their Indy Lights program, few have drawn as much attention as W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who will conduct her first test for the team on Wednesday in Sebring.
NBC Sports
Red Farmer: Still racing — and winning — at almost 90 years old
Over the past two years, Charles “Red” Farmer has had COVID-19. Twice. He has had a heart procedure. Twice. He has had pneumonia. Double pneumonia. Yet the biggest news concerning Farmer occurred just last week. He won a race. Yes, Farmer, who will be 90 years old October...
racer.com
NHRA hits TV record with Maple Grove finals
The NHRA is still celebrating a successful Maple Grove Raceway weekend. Not only was it the start of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, but the ratings turned out to be a milestone in the sport’s history. Sunday’s Pep Boys NHRA Nationals averaged 1,678,000 viewers, which is the most...
racer.com
New look at Lime Rock Park pays dividends
There was a noticeable change in atmosphere at Lime Rock Park this year, culminating during the recent Labor Day weekend Historic Festival 40. A new dynamic at the venerable western Connecticut road course, with new ownership looking ahead strategically saw an increase in ticket sales for all three of its signature events and a renewed energy overall. A varied array of fans came in droves to this year’s events, many of whom were discovering, or rediscovering, Lime Rock Park for the first time.
Mechanics fined and suspended for blocking opposing team's bike from leaving pit lane
Two mechanics have been fined and suspended for blocking an opposing team's bike from leaving the pit lane during qualifying for a motorbike race.
racer.com
Toyota’s new GR Cup car: Ready to race
When the GR Cup kicks off March 30, 2023 at California’s Sonoma Raceway, the racecar world will welcome an exciting new addition: the Toyota GR86 Cup car. What starts out as the highly capable and always fun Toyota GR86 road machine ends up as a focused and purposeful racecar, thanks to the development skills of Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) and TRD.
Great view of oddity at the race track
Intentional wrecks, rules being ignored, but it is all part of the experience at PIRCovering high school sports is a privilege, nonetheless, sometimes it's nice to photograph something "more significant." Hopefully you saw that more significant was in quotes. That's because the importance of an athletic event all depends on who you are talking to. To all those involved, high school sports are important, and as a sports photographer and reporter, that should be reflected in my work. Each sports event, regardless of the level of play, the number of spectators and the regional or national exposure should be taken...
racer.com
New deal seals Monaco's place on F1 calendar through 2025
The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025 after securing of a new race-hosting contract. The iconic event around the streets of the Principality had been under threat after this year’s deal expired without a replacement agreed between F1 and the organizers. However, a new three-year contract has been signed with the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) that will keep the race on the schedule.
racer.com
Next Race Industry Now tech webinar: "New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World"
Join us for Episode 235 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech & Business Webinar: “EV Racing – New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World”. Wednesday, September 28 at 9:00am PT / noon ET: Click here to register. With John Evans, president, ESI Equipment and Race Track Safety...
NBC Sports
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
Yardbarker
Watch: INSIDE THE RACE // WILL POWER AT WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA
The build up before the race. The 95 laps at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The anticipation of winning another championship. Go Inside the Race with Will Power on the day he became a 2-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
racer.com
INSIGHT: On the LMDh testing trail with Acura and its teams
In the two months since rolling out the ARX-06 at Paul Ricard followed by a couple of days of testing at Magny-Cours, the folks at Honda Performance Development, Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing have been busy putting miles on the new LMDh car as they prepare for the first IMSA-sanctioned test at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta after Petit Le Mans, followed all-too-quickly by the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, September 21
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs
The Next Gen car was a problem at Bristol and could be a problem again at Martinsville. The post The Same Problems With the Next Gen Car at Bristol Could Affect an Even More Important Race in the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Bell named Skip Barber Racing School brand ambassador
Townsend Bell will be joining the Skip Barber Racing School as Brand Ambassador. Bell is a graduate of the school and also a former instructor. He is the 2001 Indy Lights Champion, the winner of the 2014 Daytona 24, the 2015 IMSA GTD Champion, the 2016 Le Mans 24 winner, and a 10-time starter in the Indianapolis 500 with a best finish of fourth in 2009.
CBS Sports
Joe Gibbs Racing swaps Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch's pit crews for the rest of 2022
Joe Gibbs Racing has swapped pit crews between their No. 11 and No. 18 teams, giving drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch new crews for the remainder of the 2022 season. The swap was first reported by Fox Sports and later confirmed by NASCAR.com. The change comes after Kyle Busch...
