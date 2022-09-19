Biden says it’s ‘much too early’ to make decision about running again, opening door to chance he might not seek reelection in 2024

Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsey Graham said Trump will lose in 2024 to Biden if he doesn't curb his personality: 'If it's a personality contest, he'll be in trouble'
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has said at various times that he expects to win in 2024 should he run in the next one.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
MSNBC
A 'frothing rage' against Trump is accomplishing what Biden can't
In Alaska this week, voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. House for the first time in a half-century. Incoming Rep. Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin with over 50% of the vote. Some will be inclined to attribute Palin’s loss to the state’s experiment with ranked-choice voting to dismiss this race’s significance. After all, Palin finished first in the special House primary in June, in which Democratic and Republican candidates compete on the same ballot, and Peltola finished a dismal fourth.
Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state
A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are getting married at the White House. Here's a timeline of their relationship.
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden is engaged to Peter Neal. Both lawyers, they met in June 2018 on a date set up by a mutual friend.
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Washington Examiner
Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before
Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
CNN analyst suggests Biden waiting on Trump announcement before deciding to run for re-election
CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger said Monday that President Biden was waiting on an announcement from former President Donald Trump to commit to running for re-election in 2024. While discussing Biden's interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes," CNN's Ana Cabrera noted that the president raised eyebrows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Biden's remarks that Covid is 'over' seem to defy reality
In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News' “60 Minutes,” President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic “over.”. It was a surprise to some of his own health officials, according to The Washington Post. And you’re forgiven if this supposed end to the pandemic comes as a surprise to you, as well.
Comments / 0