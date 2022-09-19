Read full article on original website
Marquette County highlights importance of voting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration day and poll officials want voters to ensure they’re ready for the general election in November. Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma says absentee ballots are available online now and will be available in person on Sept. 29. Talsma says registering to vote is important because everyone deserves to have their voice heard.
Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for child care spending
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday evening. Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more spending on child care and child wellbeing.
Gov. Whitmer appoints NMU alumnus to Michigan Civil Rights Commission
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Londo, an NMU alumnus, was appointed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Londo, an independent of Hazel Park, is a senior public relations manager for the Rocket Community Fund and a council member for the City of Hazel Park. He holds...
Marquette attorney reappointed by Gov. Whitmer to Michigan Indigent Defense Commission
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gary L. Walker, of Marquette, Michigan, has been named to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission on Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Walker is the township supervisor for Chocolay Charter Township and the former prosecutor for Marquette County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in social science from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Walker is reappointed to represent former prosecuting attorneys or former assistant county prosecuting attorneys for a term commencing Sept. 19, 2022, and expiring April 1, 2026.
Michigan Public Service Commission holds energy fair, public hearing at NMU set for Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) held an energy fair in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. People needing help paying their energy bills were able to find ways to get assistance through local, state and federal programs. A number of utility providers were on hand providing information. The...
NMU enrollment report shows head count is down from Fall 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new report shows Northern Michigan University’s enrollment is down from last year. The ten day enrollment report, released Tuesday, shows the traditional head count is down 3.4% to 6,970. The report also covers retention and total learners reached, along with six-year graduation rates, which universities report regularly at the federal level.
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend. Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.
Alzheimer’s Association to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is walking for a cause this weekend. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Marquette this Saturday. The internationally held walk is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Last year, the Marquette event raised over $36,000. In Michigan, the event takes place in 25 locations across the state in September and October.
UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
Watermelon 50-50 to benefit Harvey man Saturday at Silver Creek Church
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a community fundraiser this Saturday for a Marquette family going through a difficult time with medical expenses. In June, Larry Weaver was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.
Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Marquette on Wednesday, September 21. The pantry will be located at Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center at 1401 Presque Isle Avenue. The distribution of food will begin at noon. It is requested that those that pick up items remain in their vehicles as it is a drive-through event.
The Ryan Report - Sept. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of September talking to UP Health System (UPHS) - Marquette’s CEO, Gar Atchison. Atchison serves as the CEO for UPHS - Marquette as well as Market President for UPHS - Bell, Marquette, and Portage. This week, he sits down with Don to discuss the impact of COVID-19, vaccines, current happenings, and the future of UPHS.
Stormy Kromer offers limited edition UP Honor Flight hats
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several community members stepped up to fundraise for Honor Flight but now it’s Stormy Kromer’s turn. The organization is offering two limited edition hats. “There’s a summer hat which is the wax cotton and they’re also doing a wool hat in the classic red...
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum open for one more week
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum celebrated the end of another season with its annual craft fair. Thirty-three vendors sold anything from handmade crafts to baked goods. It started in 2020 with the Chamber of Commerce but now the museum organizes the event by itself. “We are...
Iron County girl celebrates beating Leukemia
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County girl beat Leukemia and celebrated with friends and family Monday. 5-year-old Preslie Mantsch has been battling Leukemia for two and a half years. She completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 31 and has been declared cancer-free. A party and parade...
NMU men’s hockey in good shape ahead of season opener
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first official day of fall with no sign of changing colors from the Houghton weather cam. Plus... the Northern Michigan University men’s hockey season is right around the corner. Head coach Grant Potulny talks about the upcoming season...
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new festival is coming to Marquette this November that will highlight some of the best stand-up comedians in the region. The Stand UP Comedy Festival will take place at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Nov. 3-5 in Marquette. “It makes sense to have a comedy...
Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the whole world watches Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession. Data shows that more college students are seeking mental health services. Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health talks about when and why young people should seek therapy, plus the benefits of receiving...
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for streets for new housing development
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission Tuesday approved plans for new streets that will lead to a new housing development from the Veridea Group. The Commission approved the plan that will see roads and utilities constructed near the corner of M-553 and Division Street. That will be the site of the Hemlock Development, a plan for housing proposed by Veridea. The number and style of housing are not known yet. Marquette’s City Engineer, Mikael Kilpela, discussed the next steps after the meeting.
