MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gary L. Walker, of Marquette, Michigan, has been named to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission on Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Walker is the township supervisor for Chocolay Charter Township and the former prosecutor for Marquette County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in social science from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Walker is reappointed to represent former prosecuting attorneys or former assistant county prosecuting attorneys for a term commencing Sept. 19, 2022, and expiring April 1, 2026.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO