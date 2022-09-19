Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, September 23rd. Broadcast Team: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Saturday's game will mark the sixth meeting between the Orange and the Cavaliers. This...
Daily Orange
Film Review: How Syracuse’s offense pulled off a last-minute win over Purdue
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After going nearly three quarters without a touchdown, Syracuse scored 29 points in the game’s final 18 minutes to come back against Purdue. This came as a result of two different Orange offensive outlooks. Its first half run heavy offense only produced a field goal.
Garrett Shrader confirms there was a team illness last week, says he’s ready to go for Week 4
Syracuse, N.Y. — After alluding Saturday to struggles he’d had going into the Purdue game, Garrett Shrader confirmed to media Tuesday that the team battled an illness during Week 3 of practice. “We did have some sickness going around,” Shrader said. “I was fine.”. The quarterback...
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson and Russell Shealy named ACC Players of the Week
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. No. 3 Syracuse swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week awards this week. Levonte Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week and Russell Shealy was named Defensive Player of the Week. This is the first time Syracuse has taken both ACC awards, and Syracuse’s third player of the week award. Christian Curti won the season’s first Defensive Player of the Week.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Purdue Game Visitors, Drew Fielder
So there just might be something to the strategy of inviting recruits to home games. Let’s recap the young season, shall we?. More than 40 recruits witnessed the Orange stomp a mudhole in Louisville and walk it dry as Syracuse’s defense, aka The Mob, stifled Malik Cunningham in the home opener. On the offensive side of the ball, the teachings of Robert Anae and Jason Beck showed that it is possible to win games without simply handing the rock off to Sean Tucker, as pleasing (SWIDT) as that is to watch.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls to one spot to No. 11 in latest NFHCA poll
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse ranked No. 11 in the third week of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll. SU (7-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast). Syracuse won both of its games last week and earned 11 more points in the poll compared to week two.
Daily Orange
SU forward Levonte Johnson earns College Soccer News Player of the Week
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson earned College Soccer News Player of the Week honors. He notched two goals and one assist in SU’s wins over No. 1 Clemson and Niagara, and he leads the Orange with nine points this season.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup
Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
Syracuse football game vs. Wagner is slotted for an evening kickoff, will stream on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — By the time Syracuse football heads into its Week 6 bye, it will have already played four coveted night games in 2022, the same amount it did in the entire 2021 season. The Orange hosts Wagner for its homecoming game at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 inside...
Daily Orange
Segregation in Syracuse’s school system needs to be acknowledged
Although I am not from the Syracuse community, as a Syracuse University student, I think it’s important to acknowledge and talk about the educational segregation in Syracuse city schools. Being from New York City, I was able to experience education in a diverse community. SU is made up of an array of diverse backgrounds, and we should pay attention to the larger Syracuse area. This city is now our community too.
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
Daily Orange
Syracuse Stage musical ‘How to Dance in Ohio’ breaks barriers with its debut
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In 2017, composer Jacob Yandura was aimlessly scrolling on HBO, seeking a mindless television escape to relax and unwind before turning in for the night. That was when a documentary entitled “How To Dance In Ohio,” caught his eye.
dgmlive.com
SYRACUSE AND RIDGEFIELD CANCELLED
Having successfully toured the USA with 20 people in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic, it is somewhat ironic that the very moment that the US president Joe Biden declares the pandemic to be at an end, Robert Fripp contracts Covid. We have cancelled the shows in Syracuse and Ridgefield, and are hopeful that he may be recovered in time for the show in Boston 22nd Sep.
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
C-NS’s Hannah Boyle: ‘I’m so proud of myself for crossing the line (first)’ (83 photos)
For Hannah Boyle, running cross country has been an eye-opening transition. The senior is used to running indoor and outdoor track for Cicero-North Syracuse, including in distance events.
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
