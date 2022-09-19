Read full article on original website
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
GoLocalProv
Providence Councilor Who Led Effort to Defund Police Poised to be Elected Council President
Providence City Councilor Rachel Miller is poised to be elected to serve as the next President of the Providence City Council. She has called a caucus of the city council for today — weeks before the general election and months before the swearing in of the Council in January of 2023.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor
(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
Bristol ranked safest college town in US
The report's rankings were based on violent and property crime rates.
New Bedford’s Beloved Shawmut Diner Remains ‘In Limbo’
Some of my earliest childhood memories involve the Shawmut Diner. I remember as a small child being taken to the diner by my Great Aunt Vina, who probably spent every last penny she had to treat me to lunch. I remember that trip 60 years later, so I guess it...
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Task Force invites reports on concerning behaviors
Smithfield issues “An invitation for citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community”. The Smithfield Town Council has created a “Community Concerns Form” for filing of complaints from community members about activity in the town. It has also appointed the SMITHFIELD DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE and invites citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community. This step came from hate speech spray painted on a bike/walking path.
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’
Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
Providence overpass to be closed for bridge replacement
RIDOT is warning drivers that the bridge will be closed starting Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.
Acushnet Sanitarium Is Where New Bedford Went for a Scotch Douche
There was a time when those who weren’t feeling their best could check themselves into a sanitarium for a focus on their own wellness, and the people of the SouthCoast likely did so at the Acushnet Sanitarium. While there is some debate in modern medicine about just how effective...
mybackyardnews.com
SLATER PARK “FRIGHT NIGHT”
The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced the “Fright Night in the Park” event schedule taking place at Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket, RI. The Haunted Tunnel attraction will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from October 8 and will continue through Saturday, October 29 at the Daggett Farm facility within the Park.
Turnto10.com
City of Warwick considers tougher restrictions for short-term rentals
(WJAR) — The city is considering tougher restrictions on short-term rentals in Warwick. City leaders are considering whether or not to create an ordinance that only allows owner-occupied rentals in areas of Warwick. Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions on short-term rentals that would force owners of short-term rentals...
GoLocalProv
BREAKING: Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Dog Perishes In Cindyann House Fire
Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
2 parts of I-195 to be repaved, restriped
MassDOT said the work will take place Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. over the next two weeks.
ABC6.com
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
Middletown woman benefits from first-in-the-nation heart procedure
Charlton Memorial Hospital is the first in the country to perform a new kind of heart surgery.
iheart.com
State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
