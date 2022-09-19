ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor

(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
East Greenwich, RI
Education
City
East Greenwich, RI
rinewstoday.com

Smithfield: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Task Force invites reports on concerning behaviors

Smithfield issues “An invitation for citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community”. The Smithfield Town Council has created a “Community Concerns Form” for filing of complaints from community members about activity in the town. It has also appointed the SMITHFIELD DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE and invites citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community. This step came from hate speech spray painted on a bike/walking path.
SMITHFIELD, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’

Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
TIVERTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

SLATER PARK “FRIGHT NIGHT”

The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced the “Fright Night in the Park” event schedule taking place at Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket, RI. The Haunted Tunnel attraction will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from October 8 and will continue through Saturday, October 29 at the Daggett Farm facility within the Park.
Turnto10.com

City of Warwick considers tougher restrictions for short-term rentals

(WJAR) — The city is considering tougher restrictions on short-term rentals in Warwick. City leaders are considering whether or not to create an ordinance that only allows owner-occupied rentals in areas of Warwick. Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions on short-term rentals that would force owners of short-term rentals...
WARWICK, RI
NewsBreak
Education
GoLocalProv

BREAKING: Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence

A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Dog Perishes In Cindyann House Fire

Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...

