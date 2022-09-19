Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
Mid-South boy keeps faith during journey to fix his heart
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Every year in the U.S., 6,000 children are born with Down Syndrome. In the Mid-South, many thrive because of the care they received at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. In Palestine, Arkansas, […]
actionnews5.com
Foster care campaign highlights rewards of teen adoption
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new foster care campaign is highlighting the rewards of teen adoption. Bob Herne with AdoptUSKids and adoptive parent Ray Mullins joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what individuals or couples need to know about adopting teens and the importance of adopting from the U.S. foster care system.
Rehabilitation program helps former felons unlock potential with computers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As Memphians work to get past the tragic events surrounding the death of Eliza Fletcher and a shooting rampage, there’s been a lot of discussions about the early release program or how the parole system may need to be overhauled. But there are programs for convicted felons that have found a way to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
The 'city doesn't care' South Memphis resident says as investigators search for arsonist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis. Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.
actionnews5.com
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
actionnews5.com
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco on 14 S. Second St., was arrested and charged Tuesday after police say she assaulted a woman last week. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
actionnews5.com
Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young Beerfest is back for its 12th iteration in 2022. After 2020 was canceled and 2021 scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols, the festival is back to 100 percent this year. This year’s Beerfest will take place Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. in...
Squad car collision injures two Memphis Police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police (MPD) officers are in the hospital after a car accident in Midtown. The crash happened at Central Avenue and McLean around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to MPD, the officers were en route to the area to help another officer who was responding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc. Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law...
actionnews5.com
Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of South Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend that took place on Asa Drive a week ago. On Sept. 13, Memphis police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1910 Asa Drive. There, officers found the victim on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
actionnews5.com
Memphis-Shelby County School parents fight to keep ‘3Gs’ in the district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) could enter a brewing fight to keep three schools from leaving the school district despite state legislation that would force the move. In 2013, a federal judge allowed MSCS to retain Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High School, also known as the “3Gs.”...
Hickory Hill shooting leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at […]
actionnews5.com
MFD investigates series of 8 arsons in Westwood Shores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a series of arsons that occurred in Westwood Shores. MFD responded to eight fire incidents within three months, with five occurring within days of each other. There were three fires on Urbana Road and two fires at Urbana Road/Rosecrest Road. The...
Twins are ‘walking miracles’ after life-saving heart surgery
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– It’s a common problem for many couples. You want to have kids, but you struggle to get pregnant. In Germantown, when you first see the smiles and hear the laughter […]
actionnews5.com
Rape victim sues City of Memphis claiming negligence in 2021 case allowed Eliza Fletcher’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim who says she was raped by Eliza Fletcher’s alleged killer 11 months ago filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the City of Memphis for failing to investigate the 2021 case and subsequently failing to prevent Fletcher’s death. The victim, Alicia Franklin, agreed...
Comments / 0