ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mid-South boy keeps faith during journey to fix his heart

Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Every year in the U.S., 6,000 children are born with Down Syndrome. In the Mid-South, many thrive because of the care they received at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. In Palestine, Arkansas, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Foster care campaign highlights rewards of teen adoption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new foster care campaign is highlighting the rewards of teen adoption. Bob Herne with AdoptUSKids and adoptive parent Ray Mullins joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what individuals or couples need to know about adopting teens and the importance of adopting from the U.S. foster care system.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home

Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Together#Commencement Ceremony#Prison#Temple Church Of God
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cooper-Young Beerfest returns for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cooper-Young Beerfest is back for its 12th iteration in 2022. After 2020 was canceled and 2021 scaled back due to COVID-19 protocols, the festival is back to 100 percent this year. This year’s Beerfest will take place Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. in...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
actionnews5.com

Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc. Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of South Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend that took place on Asa Drive a week ago. On Sept. 13, Memphis police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1910 Asa Drive. There, officers found the victim on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis-Shelby County School parents fight to keep ‘3Gs’ in the district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) could enter a brewing fight to keep three schools from leaving the school district despite state legislation that would force the move. In 2013, a federal judge allowed MSCS to retain Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High School, also known as the “3Gs.”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hickory Hill shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MFD investigates series of 8 arsons in Westwood Shores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a series of arsons that occurred in Westwood Shores. MFD responded to eight fire incidents within three months, with five occurring within days of each other. There were three fires on Urbana Road and two fires at Urbana Road/Rosecrest Road. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Twins are ‘walking miracles’ after life-saving heart surgery

Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– It’s a common problem for many couples. You want to have kids, but you struggle to get pregnant. In Germantown, when you first see the smiles and hear the laughter […]
GERMANTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy