East Greenwich, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Dog Perishes In Cindyann House Fire

Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder

The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Caught on camera: Man appears to steal tip jar in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police said that they are looking for a man who is accused of stealing a tip jar from a local Five Guys. Police explained that the man appears to steal the tip jar in a surveillance tape from the restaurant. Investigators said that the...
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation

(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
CRANSTON, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge

WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
MILFORD, MA

