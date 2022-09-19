Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO