The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
ABC6.com
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
Suspect charged with murdering Providence man, 75
Robbert Ayers, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and burglary.
Police: Driver fell asleep, hit garbage truck
The crash happened on West Shore Road near Francis Street.
1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor. Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor. While inside the home, officers...
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Police are investigating after two bodies were found "severely decomposed" inside a Woonsocket home.
Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown
Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.
Turnto10.com
State police arrest man in possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department has arrested a Providence man it says was in possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number. Police say they discovered the firearm after a traffic stop on I-95 in Exeter early Monday morning. Officers arrested 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Duval...
No foul play suspected in deaths at former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Investigators confirmed the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but only identified the decedents as an "elderly male and female."
eastgreenwichnews.com
Dog Perishes In Cindyann House Fire
Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.
GoLocalProv
RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder
The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
ABC6.com
Caught on camera: Man appears to steal tip jar in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police said that they are looking for a man who is accused of stealing a tip jar from a local Five Guys. Police explained that the man appears to steal the tip jar in a surveillance tape from the restaurant. Investigators said that the...
Police ID man killed in North Kingstown crash
The crash happened just before noon Saturday on Slocum Road.
Police: Providence DPW employee distributed drugs on the job
A Providence Department of Public Works employee was arrested last week after detectives learned he was distributing drugs while on the clock, according to authorities.
Turnto10.com
Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation
(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint
A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy's employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to prosecutors.
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
Turnto10.com
Cranston police seek pair who allegedly stole $1,257 in items from Walmart
(WJAR) — The Cranston Police Department is searching for a pair who allegedly stole $1,257 in items from a Walmart. Police say a woman and a man worked together and stole KitchenAid mixes that were worth over $1,000 from the store. The incident took place on August 24. The...
Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge
WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.
