FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Bourbon & Beyond sets attendance record, announces dates for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville. More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Everything We Saw At Bourbon & Beyond 2022
Bourbon & Beyond, one of Louisville’s biggest music festivals, broke attendance records and brought a star-studded lineup to the the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend. The festival, which celebrates rock, country, bluegrass, and indie acts, included Pearl Jam, Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Kings of...
WLWT 5
Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville
Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville. The two...
wdrb.com
Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet headline 3rd day of Bourbon & Beyond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third day of Bourbon & Beyond had people rockin' at the fairgrounds. Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet were the headliners Saturday night, and thousands of people started pouring into the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center around noon to listen to the live music all day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. — Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Common on Tuesday. The fast-casual chicken brand is known for scratch-made southern fried and slow-roasted chicken four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket. The location on Meeting Street is the...
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
wdrb.com
Field of Screams celebrates 20th year of terrorizing Louisville-area thrill-seekers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Field of Screams will celebrate 20 years of scares this fall as it prepares for thousands of people from across Kentuckiana to brave the haunted corn maze. A short drive from Louisville, the Halloween attraction sits on a 125-acre farm in Brandenburg. It features a two-story...
wdrb.com
Red Top Hotdogs closing restaurant in Shelby Park to focus on food truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant that specializes in gourmet hot dogs is closing its brick and mortar in the Shelby Park neighborhood. Red Top Hot Dogs announced on Facebook on Tuesday that its restaurant would be closing permanently so its owners could get back to their "true passion," their food truck.
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
2 lifelong Kentucky friends build boat, go on 2-week Ohio River journey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville natives are teaching people a lesson on friendship. Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel have been friends for approximately 70 years. In 2021, Baltes was diagnosed with cancer, according to LEX18. During his treatment, the friends built a boat as a form of therapy. At...
wdrb.com
NULU Fest celebrates Louisville’s East Market District growth
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville's East Market District is throwing a party. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look a the 12th Annual NULU Fest happening on Saturday, September 24th from 11am to 9pm. The NULU Business Association presents the popular street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s...
WHAS 11
Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Louisville hosting annual Women of Color conference for the first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national organization dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace is hosting its annual conference in Louisville. DiversityInc hosted the 5th annual Women of Color and Their Allies Conference on Tuesday. Humana is the host sponsor for the event, which held its launch party...
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
WLKY.com
For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
WLKY.com
Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location
PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
wdrb.com
More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival. Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail. What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More...
