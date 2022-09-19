Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness
(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto library to spend $800,000 on improvements
The De Soto Public Library soon will have a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system. SMCI in De Soto was hired for the HVAC project, which will cost an estimated $125,000, librarian Karen Graham said. “We should have the new HVAC in by mid-October,” she said. De Soto Library...
myleaderpaper.com
Ameren to install solar ‘canopies’ in House Springs
Ameren will install a solar energy system in Jefferson County. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced its plans to build solar “canopies” at its Jefferson District Operating Center, 6450 Hwy. MM, in House Springs. The Jefferson County project is one of two Ameren announced on Sept. 8. The...
KFVS12
Perry Co. Mo. sheriff to retire after more than 40 years in law enforcement
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - After more than 40 years in law enforcement, a Heartland sheriff is retiring. In a post on the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Gary Schaaf announced on Tuesday, September 20 that he will retire, effective at midnight on Sept. 30. He said he...
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
2 in custody, 2 at large after Town and Country thefts
There was a heavy police presence in the Queeny Park area Tuesday morning after a group of individuals were believed to have been involved in multiple car thefts.
waynecojournalbanner.com
The History of Cuivre River State Park
Located in Troy, Missouri, Cuivre River State Park is a public recreation area covering more than 6,400 acres northeast of the city in the Lincoln Hills region of northeast Missouri. The state park’s rugged landscapes range from native grasslands to limestone bluffs overlooking the forests. The park offers an extensive system of hiking trails plus swimming and camping facilities and is managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: Solar power companies overpromising & under-delivering
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Throughout the hot summer months, many people started thinking about going solar to save money. News 4 Investigates brings you a consumer warning as local consumers said they got burned by solar power companies overpromising and under-delivering. Fredericktown resident Curtis Jarvis said, “‘Own your own...
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County
A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart man hurt in accident in Washington County
A Barnhart man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the area of Washington County south of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Eric Northern, 43, of Barnhart was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram north on Mine Road north of Woodland Lane near the Woodland Lakes development at 10:22 a.m. when he drove off the east side of the road and the pickup overturned.
myleaderpaper.com
Multiple vehicles broken into outside two Arnold businesses
Arnold Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins after finding numerous stolen items in an SUV that had gotten stuck on a parking lot curb outside Dylan’s Sports Pub and Grill. The St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan police departments also are investigating the incident because some items had been stolen from those jurisdictions, Arnold Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
Missouri AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis abortion access fund sent back to state court
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against St. Louis’ use of federal funds to support abortion access will be sent back to the state courts to decide — a move both Schmitt and national abortion-rights groups had hoped for. On Monday, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Judge Audrey Fleissig sent the […] The post Missouri AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis abortion access fund sent back to state court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mymoinfo.com
Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident
Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
KSDK
Judge approves Monarch Fire Protection District's plans for new firehouse
A Chesterfield judge approved plans to build a new fire house in west county. The ruling came after an ongoing dispute with the City of Wildwood.
Walmart investing $240M to update Missouri stores
ST. LOUIS — Walmart Inc. on Tuesday announced plans to invest an estimated $240 million this year in the state of Missouri to update and remodel 41 stores. Locations in the St. Louis region receiving updates include stores in Maplewood, St. Peters, Fenton, Lake St. Louis and O'Fallon. The...
KFVS12
Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police investigate thefts from two vehicles
Festus Police are investigating thefts from two unlocked vehicles and believe they have identified a vehicle used by suspects in the crimes. One of the thefts was from a car on Oak Drive and the other was from a pickup on Garbarino Street, Chief Tim Lewis said. The thefts happened...
KMOV
Crash closes road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has closed a portion of Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Police tell News 4 the street is closed from Public Works Drive to Boone’s Crossing so officers can investigate a fatal accident. Other information was not immediately known.
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial
A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.
