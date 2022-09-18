ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Rival Rolls Out Mid-Sized SUV

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Tesla (TSLA) , the industry leader in electric vehicle production and deliveries, is busy producing and selling its Model S and Model 3 sedans, as well as its Model Y and Model X SUVs.

The company is well on its way to producing and delivering over 1 million EVs this year as it already produced 563,987 and delivered 545,884 in the first half of the year. It's closest competitor was Chinese rival BYD in second place with 323,519 sold in the first half.

Other Chinese rivals of Tesla are not producing or delivering anything close to the industry leader's numbers. Shanghai-based Nio (NIO) delivered 227,949 EVs in the first seven months of 2022, while Guangzhou, China, EV maker XPeng delivered 90,085 in the first eight months of the year, which was a 96% increase year-over-year. The company is hoping to ramp up that number with the launch of a new product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Szvco_0i0r1mF100
Xpeng

New SUV Arrives at Launch Event

XPeng will unveil its fourth production model, the G9 SUV, with a live launch event on Sept. 21 at 7 a.m. Eastern time to be held on its website, Meta Platform's (META) Facebook and Twitter (TWTR) .

XPeng asserts that the G9 SUV will be the world's fastest-charging mass-produced EV using China’s first 800 V mass-production Silicon Carbide, according to a company statement. The vehicle will incorporate the industry's first full-scenario Advanced Driver Assistance System, and the premium cabin includes Xpeng's proprietary media system, Xopera, engineered to create an immersive 5D experience.

Xpeng received over 20,000 pre-orders in August in the first 24 hours after reservations opened, the company said. XPeng's website does not list a retail price for the G9, but several online reports have said that the EV will sell for under $74,000.

The G9 features a semi-autonomous driving system similar to Tesla's Autopilot feature. The vehicle is expected to be a top competitor to Tesla's Model Y.

"Our G9 flagship smart SUV represents a new level of sophistication with a global perspective, and is an essential part of our exploration of smarter, safer, greener and sustainable mobility," CEO He Xiaopeng said in November after the company introduced the G9.

SUV Pricing All Over the Map

XPeng would have to get the price of the G9 a bit lower as the Tesla Model Y Long Range SUV starts at $58,190, while the Model Y Performance is priced at $62,190. Tesla's Model X SUV is higher end, priced at $112,590, while the Model X Plaid sells for $130,590.

But XPeng does compete well on price with BMW, as its fully electric iX xDrive50 SUV is priced at $84,100.

But none of those SUVs are close to the highest priced SUVs on the world market. The Ferrari Purosangue ranks as the most expensive SUV in the world at $389,000 (390,000 euros). Other luxury, high-end SUVs include the Rolls Royce Cullinan ($330,000), the Lamborghini Urus ($222,004), the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition ($211,000), the 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo ($195,000), the Aston Martin DBX ($176,900) and the Bentley Bentayga ($166,425.)

Real Money

Elevate Your Portfolio

Get actionable market insights from a team of experts who actually invest, trade, and manage money for a living

  • Daily Market Commentary
  • Actionable Trading Ideas
  • Investment Advice

So, a Tesla Model X Plaid, Model X, either Model Y or the BMW iX xDrive50 SUX, and yes, the XPeng G9, would be a bargain compared to any of the high-end European six-figure luxury SUVs.

Comments / 5

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Model S#Vehicles#Chinese#Byd#Ev#Meta Platform#Silicon Carbide
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
nationalinterest.org

GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine

Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy