newsdakota.com
Name Released in Fatal Crash South of Jamestown Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The name of a Jamestown man killed in a crash south of Jamestown Tuesday morning has been released. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 37 year-old Ross Bergquist was traveling south on Highway 281 in his UPS truck when he came up on a fuel tanker turning east at around 9:45 AM. Bergquist attempted to swerve to the west ditch to avoid the tanker, but rear-ended it in the process.
kxnet.com
Pedestrian killed in McHenry car accident
UPDATE 9/18 at 9PM: North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the driver to be Shannon Brandt 41-year-old male of McHenry, ND. He suffered no injuries. Brandt was charged with DUI related Vehicular Homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality. Further charges may be considered pending the ongoing investigation.
gowatertown.net
Hit and run crash at street dance leaves North Dakota man dead
MCHENRY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in McHenry, North Dakota. The Highway Patrol said it happened during a street dance in the Foster County community. Authorities say Cayler Ellingson of Grace City was walking on a street...
One dead following crash on Highway 281 near Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
newsdakota.com
UPS Driver Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 37 year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The driver of the tanker was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a left hand turn to the east when the UPS truck approached from behind at around 9:45 AM on Highway 281. The UPS truck attempted to swerve to the west ditch to avoid the tanker turning to the east in front of him.
KNOX News Radio
Jamestown man dies in rear-end collision with fuel tanker
A 37-year-old Jamestown man was killed when his box truck rear-ended a fuel tanker this (Tue) morning, about three miles south of the city. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck was heading south on Highway 281, following the tanker, which began slowing to make a left turn to the east.
KFYR-TV
18-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking, driver charged
FOSTER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Foster County will face charges. Investigators said 41-year-old Shannon Brandt hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his SUV around 2:55 a.m. while he was crossing a street in the city of McHenry. Ellingson later died from his injuries.
newsdakota.com
Adam Kaseman
Adam Kaseman, 95, Jamestown, ND died Monday September 19, 2022 at SMP Health Ave Maria, Jamestown. Adam was born June 23, 1927 in Wishek, ND, the son of Edward and Christina (Schilling) Kaseman. He attended the local rural school where he received his elementary education. He entered the US Army...
Sioux City Journal
North Dakota woman accused in raccoon incident says family 'devastated; seeks to pay for lawyer through crowdfunding
A Maddock, North Dakota woman accused of causing a rabies scare by bringing a wild raccoon into a local bar says her family is "traumatized" by her arrest and the euthanizing of the animal the family was nursing back to health. Erin Christensen, 38, said she is hoping to pay...
UPDATE: North Dakota Issues All Clear In Rabies Scare
UPDATE: According to the Bismark Tribune, the raccoon tested negative for rabies/. The state Health and Human Services department issued a statement over the weekend announcing the results determined by the North Dakota State University veterinary diagnostic laboratory. The department also defended the decision of authorities to kill the animal for testing of the disease that it says is nearly always fatal.
newsdakota.com
Road Work Starts Tuesday on 20th St. SW Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDAkota.com) – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 22, there’ll be some planned road work in Southwest Jamestown. The city reports that there will be a road closure on 20th St. SW, between the West entrance of Menard’s and the East entrance of The Jamestown Regional Medical Center. This closure will last until approximately 7:00 P.M. on Sept. 22.
newsdakota.com
Video Security System Improvements Proposed at Civic Center
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Civic Center and Promotion Committee moved ahead with a quote to improve video security at the Jamestown Civic Center. Director Pam Fosse says some of the activity has become dangerous in their parking lot. The Police Department has also had to be called...
newsdakota.com
Ross Bergquist
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, North Dakota. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 26 at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, Jamestown, North Dakota with Pastor Steve Berntson officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery.
newsdakota.com
Watering Plants In Valley City; Faithfully
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members from the Open Door Center staff and individuals have been working all summer to make Valley City more beautiful. In the feature photo above; Sam Ihry (left) is pushing the button on the watering system while Cassie Colwell (right) holds the watering wand to give the hanging basket flowers a good drink. Sherry Anderson, job coach (middle) provides support.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Recap: Golf Places 8th in Williston, Soccer Falls at Bismarck
BISMARK/WILLISTON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls golf and boys soccer teams were in action on Tuesday night as both golf and soccer prepare for West Region Tournaments starting next week. GIRL’S GOLF: JAMESTOWN PLACES EIGHTH, SORLIE SHOOTS 99 TO LEAD BLUE JAYS. The Blue Jay...
newsdakota.com
Cayler Ellingson
Cayler Ellingson, age 18, of Grace City, ND, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Carrington. Cayler’s Visitation will be Sunday, from 1:00PM-7:00PM Prayer Service at 7:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Grace City Cemetery.
newsdakota.com
Debra Marie Earles
The memorial service for Debra Marie Earles, 63, Valley City will be 10:30 am Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City. She died Saturday, September 17, at CHI Mercy Health, Valley City. Debra Marie Carpenter was born April...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Fall to Williston, Travel to Bismarck High Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Williston in the final home match of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Jamestown’s Henry Yolain scored in the fifth minute as Jamestown jumped out to a 1-0 advantage. Iddi Ramadhani had the assist for the Jays before Williston struck for two goals in the next 15 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the half. The Coyotes hung on in the second half behind 12 saves from James Brenner. Blue Jay goalkeeper Grand Lunde was forced to make 21 saves on Saturday afternoon to keep Jamestown in the match.
newsdakota.com
BAILEY NELSON NAMED NSAA ATTACKER OF THE WEEK
Bismark, ND (VCSUVIKINGS.com) – Valley City State’s Bailey Nelson has been named the North Star Athletic Association Attacker of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Olivia Galas of Bellevue was chosen as the Setter of the Week. Natalie Hadrava of Mayville State was named as the Defender...
newsdakota.com
Frontier Village Seeking Trick-or-Treat Volunteers
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Planning is underway to bring back the popular Trick-or-Treat experience at the Frontier Village this Halloween. Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says she’s seeking individuals or organizations to be part of the event on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 PM. “We need volunteers...
