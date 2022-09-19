Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
21st and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21 near 21st and Burnham. Police said the victim, 29, was shot just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 24th and Townsend, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Townsend on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentencing set
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. A jury on June 21 found Jonathan Massey, 31, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, the district attorney's office said. According to a criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kletzsch Park shots fired; Glendale police, MCSO investigate
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of shots fired in Kletzsch Park late Monday, Sept. 19. The initial complaint came around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Glendale squads responded to Kletzsch Park and recovered numerous casings. Officials say there are no known injuries...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 17th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot to death near 17th and Clarke Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police responded to the scene shortly after noon. MPD described the victim as "an unidentified adult male." Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
WISN
New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police try to pull over the driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. 12 News obtained this video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Donta Roberts sentenced, 20 years prison in Milwaukee fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donta Roberts on Thursday, Sept. 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee in November 2021. A Milwaukee County jury found Roberts, 20, guilty in July of first-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; 2 wounded after argument, 28th and Highland
MILWAUKEE - Two people were stabbed following an argument near 28th and Highland in Milwaukee early Monday, Sept. 19. Officials were dispatched to the residence around midnight. The initial investigation revealed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man and 22-year-old Milwaukee woman had an argument with each other prior to the incident. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. The man is listed in serious condition. The woman's condition is stable.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, vehicle shot up, boy arrested
Gunmen robbed an on-duty Milwaukee Department of Public Works worker and opened fire on a DPW vehicle Monday morning, and now police say they have a 16-year-old in custody.
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
17-year-old killed in shooting near 71st and Hampton
A 17-year-old teen died after being shot near 71st and Hampton Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
