ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

21st and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21 near 21st and Burnham. Police said the victim, 29, was shot just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 24th and Townsend, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Townsend on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentencing set

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. A jury on June 21 found Jonathan Massey, 31, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, the district attorney's office said. According to a criminal...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Comstock, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kletzsch Park shots fired; Glendale police, MCSO investigate

GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of shots fired in Kletzsch Park late Monday, Sept. 19. The initial complaint came around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Glendale squads responded to Kletzsch Park and recovered numerous casings. Officials say there are no known injuries...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed

There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#P3 Tips
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 17th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot to death near 17th and Clarke Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police responded to the scene shortly after noon. MPD described the victim as "an unidentified adult male." Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New video released shows Milwaukee police chase, fiery crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police try to pull over the driver in a white car, but seconds later, they take off leading police on a chase. 12 News obtained this video through an open records request. The chase happened Jan. 20. This video is new in our newsroom. It shows...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Donta Roberts sentenced, 20 years prison in Milwaukee fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donta Roberts on Thursday, Sept. 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee in November 2021. A Milwaukee County jury found Roberts, 20, guilty in July of first-degree reckless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee stabbing; 2 wounded after argument, 28th and Highland

MILWAUKEE - Two people were stabbed following an argument near 28th and Highland in Milwaukee early Monday, Sept. 19. Officials were dispatched to the residence around midnight. The initial investigation revealed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man and 22-year-old Milwaukee woman had an argument with each other prior to the incident. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. The man is listed in serious condition. The woman's condition is stable.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy