MILWAUKEE - Two people were stabbed following an argument near 28th and Highland in Milwaukee early Monday, Sept. 19. Officials were dispatched to the residence around midnight. The initial investigation revealed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man and 22-year-old Milwaukee woman had an argument with each other prior to the incident. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. The man is listed in serious condition. The woman's condition is stable.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO